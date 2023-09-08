Tom Brady seemingly can't say no to his daughter Vivian when it comes to her quest for more cats!

On Thursday, the retired NFL quarterback posted a photo of an adorable green-eyed Bengal cat on his Instagram stories, with the caption, "Vivi wins again" with a heart emoji.

This is not the first time Brady, 46, has used that phrase, as he used the same expression in June after he and his daughter, 10, adopted two cats from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

"I think we have a few more additions coming to the family," the dad of three told PEOPLE at the time of Vivian's "persistent" push for more pets. "She finds a way to get what she wants, so Vivi wins again."

Along with his daughter, Brady shares Benjamin, 13, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 43, and son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan, 52.

According to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, Brady and Vivian adopted the first two felines from the rescue in February. (When asked about the most recent photo from Brady's Instagram Friday, the organization told PEOPLE the new cat "was not adopted from us.")

Last month, Brady and his brood spent time with some even bigger cats while on safari in Africa. The athlete posted a photo series with his kids, including a shot of a beautiful lion (along with snaps of zebras and elephants!) with a lengthy caption of how special the trip was to him.

"What an incredible trip to the most amazing continent…Africa 🖤🖤🖤. It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories…," said Brady, who celebrated his birthday during the family travels on Aug. 3.

"Thank you all for your love and support these first 45 years," he continued with his expression of gratitude. "I am taking these next days one at a time, focusing on being my best self for me, and others, and living a life of integrity and purpose."

