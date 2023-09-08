Tom Brady Hints He Adopted Another Cat, Says Daughter Vivi 'Wins Again'

'I think we have a few more additions coming to the family,' the dad of three said in June of his daughter's persistence for more cats

By
Updated on September 8, 2023 11:55AM EDT
Tom Brady cat kitten
Photo:

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Tom Brady Instagram

Tom Brady seemingly can't say no to his daughter Vivian when it comes to her quest for more cats!

On Thursday, the retired NFL quarterback posted a photo of an adorable green-eyed Bengal cat on his Instagram stories, with the caption, "Vivi wins again" with a heart emoji.

This is not the first time Brady, 46, has used that phrase, as he used the same expression in June after he and his daughter, 10, adopted two cats from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

"I think we have a few more additions coming to the family," the dad of three told PEOPLE at the time of Vivian's "persistent" push for more pets. "She finds a way to get what she wants, so Vivi wins again."

Tom Brady cat kitten

Tom Brady Instagram

Along with his daughter, Brady shares Benjamin, 13, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 43, and son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan, 52.

According to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, Brady and Vivian adopted the first two felines from the rescue in February. (When asked about the most recent photo from Brady's Instagram Friday, the organization told PEOPLE the new cat "was not adopted from us.")

Last month, Brady and his brood spent time with some even bigger cats while on safari in Africa. The athlete posted a photo series with his kids, including a shot of a beautiful lion (along with snaps of zebras and elephants!) with a lengthy caption of how special the trip was to him.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"What an incredible trip to the most amazing continent…Africa 🖤🖤🖤. It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories…," said Brady, who celebrated his birthday during the family travels on Aug. 3.

"Thank you all for your love and support these first 45 years," he continued with his expression of gratitude. "I am taking these next days one at a time, focusing on being my best self for me, and others, and living a life of integrity and purpose."

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images);
Tom Brady Says He and Daughter Vivian 'Bonded' Over Pet Kitten and May Adopt 'a Few More' (Exclusive)
tom brady
Tom Brady Adopts 2 Kittens from Florida Rescue After His Daughter Is 'Drawn to' the Rescue Cats
Tom Brady Brings Daughter Vivian, 10, and Her Friends to BLACKPINKâs Sold Out Concert at MetLife Stadium
Tom Brady Brings Daughter Vivian, 10, and Her Friends to Blackpink's Sold-Out MetLife Stadium Concert
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Spending His 46th Birthday in Africa with Daughter Vivian: Source
Tom Brady Poses with Excited Daughter Vivan and Friend as They Meet Blackpink
Tom Brady Poses with Daughter Vivian in Backstage Photo with Blackpink: 'New Gig in Retirement'
Tom Brady and Kids on African Safari
Tom Brady Brings Two of His Kids on 'Life Changing' African Safari for His Birthday — See the Photos!
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Posts Sweet Photo of Son Benjamin Snuggled Up with the Family's New Kitten
Tom Brady and Daughter Vivian Marvel at Elephants and Zebras on Safari: 'True Love'
Tom Brady and Daughter Vivian Marvel at Elephants and Zebras on Father-Daughter Safari: 'True Love'
Tom Brady Heads Out on Safari Vacation
Tom Brady Heads Out on Safari Vacation After Overnight Stay with Irina Shayk
Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivian, Instagram
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Ex Tom Brady's Photos of African Safari with Their Daughter Vivian
Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Uses 'Dad's Phone' to Post Pictures of the Family's New Rescue Kittens
Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Uses 'Dad's Phone' to Post Pictures of Her Family's New Kittens
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade
Tom Brady Enjoys Football Catch in the Pool with 10-Year-Old Daughter Vivian
https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/?hl=en. Tom Brady/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Shares Adorable Photo of Family's New Kitten That He Jokes Is 'Kinda Cute'
tom brady family vacation
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photos of His Riverside Family Vacation with All 3 Kids
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Tom Brady Kids jumping off a boat
Tom Brady Shares Video of All Three Kids Jumping Off Boat Together on Vacation: 'Good Parenting'