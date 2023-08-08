Tom Brady's Son Jack, 15, Stands Almost as Tall as His 6'4" Dad in Photos from African Vacation

The teenager is just a few inches shy of being the same height as his Super Bowl champ father

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 8, 2023 01:18PM EDT
Tom Brady and Kids on African Safari
Photo:

Tom Brady/Instagram

Tom Brady's son Jack almost has his dad beat in height!

In a series of photos that the Super Bowl champ, 46, posted on Instagram from his family vacation to Tanzania, Brady stands with his son Jack, 15, and daughter Vivian, 10.

Jack has his arm around his father, highlighting the fact that there is almost no height gap between the two of them. Jack stands just a few inches shy of being just as tall as his football player dad.

In his caption, Brady called out his children and his family as being one of the greatest sources of joy in his life. "I’ve experienced quite a bit in the first 45 years I have lived, and what I have loved most is the people who I have shared the most life-changing events with," he wrote.

"My children, my family, my loved ones and friends and all of you have added so much to this incredible/adventurous life."

Brady shares son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan. He's also dad to daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

In June, the football player revealed that his son Jack was almost as tall as him. In a photo posted to his Instagram Story, the dad of three stood next to his son with their backs against one another and wrote, "Not yet kid!! I'm still here," and a series of laughing faces and red heart emojis.

Although they aren't yet the same height, the two share a love of football. "I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play, and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too. So I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially [play] team sports," Brady said during an episode of the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray in October.

Despite his interest in the sport, Jack has evolved his athletic interests to include other ones. Brady shared with PEOPLE in June that he wasn't sure his son would continue playing football next year.

"Yeah, he played this last year, and I don't even know if he's going to play next year," said Brady. "And to be honest, whatever he chooses, I'll be very happy. But he loves lacrosse...basketball's probably his favorite sport, but he's a very good student."

"Again, I think wherever he ends up finding the path, I think for me and his mom, just to support that is the best thing possible."

