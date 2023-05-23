Tom Arnold Says Suffering Stroke 'Was a Great Wake-Up Call'

The actor and father-of-two opened up about his health at Monday's 'FUBAR' premiere in Los Angeles

By
Published on May 23, 2023
Tom Arnold arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "FUBAR"
Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Tom Arnold's health scare has helped him prioritize his life as a dad.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the FUBAR premiere on Monday in Los Angeles, the actor shared how his perspective changed after suffering a mini-stroke in 2022.

"I think as you get older, you've gotten through some stuff. And it was a great wake-up call for me," Arnold, 64, shared. "And knock on wood. I turn 65 next year, so I'll get Social Security. And I stop paying alimony the day I turn 65. A lot of great things about getting older."

As for his overall health, Arnold said, "Oh, I changed it big. I got kids — my kids Jax and Quinn are here. They're 10 and 7. And I realized, I better get in shape. I better do it."

Arnold said he knows he has to make even more effort since he's an older dad.

"So, each day, you got to try to make that your best day with those kids. It's money in the bank — the memories, the stuff we do together. And I'm very lucky. I'm lucky to be a father. I'm very lucky to be alive."

Tom Arnold arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "FUBAR"

 Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The Iowa native also pointed out that FUBAR's star, Arnold Schwarzenegger — who is making his TV debut on the Netflix series — shares a similar health background. "You know, Arnold's had some. He's a survivor too."

Schwarzenegger, 75, who was also in attendance on Monday, happens to be one of his son's idols. Arnold told PEOPLE last month that his son "has an Arnold Schwarzenegger poster" in his bedroom.

"Once you get over the fact he's your friend, he's pretty inspirational," Arnold said of the Terminator star, whom he's remained close with since making True Lies together in 1994.

Detailing his own inspirational story with PEOPLE, Arnold — who has dropped 75 lbs. on his health mission thus far — said he started his weight loss journey with the help of his coach Charles D'Angelo, who offered to help him four years prior when they first met.

He previously told PEOPLE how D'Angelo helped him realize he needed to put himself first if he wanted a future, and a lot of their work was centered on changing the comedian's mindset.

"We all know what we need to be doing, but getting yourself to do it can be a different story," Arnold shared. "Having someone in your corner who cheers you on but also calls you out and challenges you is crucial. Charles has been that for me."

Arnold admitted that "I do still think, what if today was the last day? Have I done right by my kids?"

Then in April, Arnold shared: Not only do I have to try to set the best example, but I need to live as long as I can."

