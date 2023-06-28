Todd Chrisley's Mother Nanny Faye Is in a 'Real Dark Place' but Is Looking for the 'Light' in His Prison Stint

Nanny Faye says the family will "come out bigger and better" after Todd and his wife Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for financial crimes

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 01:56PM EDT
todd chrisley, Nanny Faye
Nanny Faye and Todd Chrisley. Photo: todd chrisley/instagram

Todd Chrisley's mother Nanny Faye is keeping the faith despite being “a real dark place” amid her son's 12-year prison sentence.

Nanny Faye told her granddaughter Lindsie Chrisley on the latest episode of PodcastOne’s The Southern Tea that she believes “everything is done for reason” as Todd, 54, and his wife Julie, 50, serve a combined 19 years in prison for financial crimes.

“I am the queen, and the Sergeant is still barking orders. I have to be the backbone. I have been and I will be,” shared the reality family's matriarch, 79. “I check on each and everyone to make sure they're doing what they need to be doing. Am I in a dark place? I am in a real dark place. But I know that there [is] going to be light at the end of the tunnel.”

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Faye Chrisley -- (Photo by: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Nanny Faye insisted the family will find strength in the turmoil, affirming, “We're going to come out bigger and better because what they were accused of is wrong.” 

“And you know what? When Daniel was in the lion's den, he never worried about the lions. He always stayed focused. And you see what happened to him, and that's what's going to happen to them,” she continued, referencing the Bible. “And I believe it within my heart. And I'm here to make sure that my grandchildren and those two little greats have the love that they need and the guidance that they need." 

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Danielle Del Valle/Getty for E3 Chophouse Nashville

Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for financial crimes last November. Todd began his 12-year sentence at Florida's Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in mid-January on the same day as Julie started her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. They're currently in the process of appealing their case.

On The Southern Tea in April, Nanny Faye revealed how she was coping with the couple being behind bars.

"My heart is broke," she shared at the time. "I don't know that I have been this broken in many days, but I have to ask God to give me strength and courage to get through it because not everybody is treated [with] justice, not everything is fair."

"But you know what we have to get up, I tell you children, we have to get up and be like the tree planted by the water. We shall not be moved," she continued. "Let people see that we're really the people that we are. Get up, do the right thing. Be kind and let God take over."

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:8 -- Pictured: (l-r) Faye Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lindsie, 33, then revealed a lesson that she learned through the family's hardships, sharing, "What I've learned through that experience alone is that you have to be very careful and very mindful of not falling into what the media paints you out to be."

However, Nanny Faye advised to live her truth and stay strong: "See, I would never give them that joy because I am hurting deep in my heart, but I'm not gonna let no one see that because you know, I have to be strong. I am still the mother and the grandmother and I know that I have never done anything bad in my life. Never."

She added, "But I have to let people see what Christ has done to me, what made him move on with life and so that's what I'm gonna do. But I am broken."

Related Articles
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton attend the Los Angeles premiere of MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings" held at Liaison
Kyle Richards Says It 'Really Meant a Lot' That Sister Kathy Hilton Apologized to Her
Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Reveals Mom Julie Initially Turned Down Todd's Marriage Proposal While Pregnant with Chase
Christina Hall poses for a portrait at her home undergoing renovation.
Christina Hall Says She's Open to Moving Again Amid Renovations in Newport Beach Home: 'Who Knows'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
Jen Shah Is Feeling 'Healthy' After Completing Mandatory Anger Management Classes in Prison
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019
Lindsie Chrisley Confirms She Has a New Boyfriend — and Her Ex-Husband Will Is Also 'Seeing Someone'
Lindsie Chrisley Reveals She Recently 'Blocked' Her Siblings on Social Media After an Argument
Lindsie Chrisley Reveals She Recently 'Blocked' Her Siblings on Social Media After an Argument
Kenya Moore, Roi Shlomo
Kenya Moore Brings 'Worldwide' New Love Interest to Set with Daughter Brooklyn: 'He Is a Keeper!'
Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora
RHOA's Drew Sidora Teases 'Spicy' Role in Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's Marriage Hall Pass Film (Exclusive)
Kathy Hilton, Kim Richards and Kyle Richards arrive at the "Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" Season 3 premiere party at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on October 21, 2012
Kyle Richards Reunites with Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards for Karaoke Night Ahead of Niece’s Wedding
Drew Sidora
'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Admits She 'Can't Even Get out of the Bed' Some Days amid Divorce (Exclusive)
Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon are seen on the set of "And Just Like That..."
'AJLT' Season 2 Premiere Recap: Carrie Has 'Exiting-out-of-Grief Sex' and Miranda Makes a Big Discovery About Che
Kendall Jenner for Wall Street Journal
Kendall Jenner Says She's Always 'Felt Out of Place' in Her Family: 'I Didn't Choose This Life'
Chase Chrisley, Julie Chrisley attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018
Chase Chrisley Shares Sweet Throwback with Mom Julie amid Her Prison Stint
Savannah Chrisley Vows to Be '110%' Sure 'Without a Doubt' About Next Relationship After Broken Engagement
Savannah Chrisley Admits 'the Thought of Marriage Scares Me More Than Kids'
Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga on the RHONJ reunion
'RHONJ': Teresa Demands Joe Gorga 'Honor Me' Before Siblings Officially Cut Ties: 'You Broke the Whole Family'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: Teresa Giudice attends the "Mafia Mamma" New York screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images); FORT LEE, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 07: Joe Gorga attends the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Premiere on February 07, 2023 in Fort Lee, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice Storms Out of 'RHONJ' Reunion in Tears as Gia Accuses Joe Gorga of 'Trying to Call Me a Liar'