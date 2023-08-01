Todd Chrisley Remains 'Relentlessly Optimistic' About Appeal as Lawyer Thinks He and Julie Have a 'Good Shot'

The Chrisley family's lawyer is shedding more light on Todd and Julie Chrisley's ongoing appeal process.

While speaking about the misconceptions surrounding the appeal on the latest episode of Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast, Chrisley family attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP opened up about the next steps — and what can be expected of the government — in the next few weeks.

"No appellate judge has reviewed any of the arguments we've raised. That hasn't happened yet. That's what we're doing now," he said.

"The government hasn't even filed the response to our appeal yet. They've asked for more time once, more time twice," he continued. "That's going to happen now in two weeks and so we'll see in two weeks what the government's answer to these issues might be."

In obtaining a response from the government on the matter, Little said they will "get another reply to their response to sort of say, 'Great. Government, here's why you're wrong.'"



And throughout this process, Todd has continued to remain hopeful that the couple's case will get appealed, Little said.

"I think he is doing what he needs to do to be a good model prisoner and to get along with the folks he's there with, the people who have to become your friends and part of your community, but he's focused on what he has to do to win the appeal," Little explained. "He's very focused on what we're doing when things are happening keeping track of the process. He knows what our strong arguments are and he checks on those all the time."

Little added, "He is relentlessly optimistic and also, he stays on track. He's not going to get sort of down in the dumps because this is where we are. We all know the situation is not good. You know, the system has taken them to a point and a lot of bad things have happened in their case but we have an avenue to hopefully get some justice and he's focused on that."



Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Fortunately for the Chrisley Knows Best bunch, Little does think Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, have a chance at successfully appealing their case.

"Being on appeal means things have not gone your way," he acknowledged. "It's going to be a hard lift, but in this case, we've got, you know, real legitimate substantive arguments that we think, you know, if the court takes fairly, has a very good shot of winning."

Todd and Julie reported to prison in January. The pair — who were sentenced in November 2022 — began appealing their case last December.

As they continue to fight this appeal, the couple has the full support of their family.

"I will never quit," Savnnah, 25, said on a recent episode of Unlocked. "I don't care if I have to take this to the Supreme Court. There is no quitting that's happening. We have a great team of people behind us that I'm so blessed and grateful for."