Todd Chrisley Remains 'Relentlessly Optimistic' About Appeal as Lawyer Thinks He and Julie Have a 'Good Shot'

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' patriarch "is doing what he needs to do to be a good model prisoner ... and he's not going to get sort of down in the dumps," according to his lawyer

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 06:02PM EDT
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Episode 809 -- Pictured in this screengrab: Todd Chrisley
Photo:

USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Chrisley family's lawyer is shedding more light on Todd and Julie Chrisley's ongoing appeal process.

While speaking about the misconceptions surrounding the appeal on the latest episode of Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast, Chrisley family attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP opened up about the next steps — and what can be expected of the government — in the next few weeks.

"No appellate judge has reviewed any of the arguments we've raised. That hasn't happened yet. That's what we're doing now," he said.

"The government hasn't even filed the response to our appeal yet. They've asked for more time once, more time twice," he continued. "That's going to happen now in two weeks and so we'll see in two weeks what the government's answer to these issues might be."

In obtaining a response from the government on the matter, Little said they will "get another reply to their response to sort of say, 'Great. Government, here's why you're wrong.'"

And throughout this process, Todd has continued to remain hopeful that the couple's case will get appealed, Little said.

"I think he is doing what he needs to do to be a good model prisoner and to get along with the folks he's there with, the people who have to become your friends and part of your community, but he's focused on what he has to do to win the appeal," Little explained. "He's very focused on what we're doing when things are happening keeping track of the process. He knows what our strong arguments are and he checks on those all the time."

Little added, "He is relentlessly optimistic and also, he stays on track. He's not going to get sort of down in the dumps because this is where we are. We all know the situation is not good. You know, the system has taken them to a point and a lot of bad things have happened in their case but we have an avenue to hopefully get some justice and he's focused on that."

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Faye Chrisley -- (Photo by: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Fortunately for the Chrisley Knows Best bunch, Little does think Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, have a chance at successfully appealing their case.

"Being on appeal means things have not gone your way," he acknowledged. "It's going to be a hard lift, but in this case, we've got, you know, real legitimate substantive arguments that we think, you know, if the court takes fairly, has a very good shot of winning."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Todd and Julie reported to prison in January. The pair — who were sentenced in November 2022 — began appealing their case last December.

As they continue to fight this appeal, the couple has the full support of their family.

"I will never quit," Savnnah, 25, said on a recent episode of Unlocked. "I don't care if I have to take this to the Supreme Court. There is no quitting that's happening. We have a great team of people behind us that I'm so blessed and grateful for."

Related Articles
Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017
Todd and Julie Chrisley Haven't Spoken in 195 Days, Savannah Says: My 'Heart Is Breaking'
Jojo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers
Jordan Rodgers Says Wife JoJo Fletcher Still Hasn't Passed Gas in Front of Him — 6 Years Later
THE BIG D -- Season:1 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jordan Rodgers, JoJo Fletcher
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Open Up About Why They 'Loved' Getting Real with a Couples' Therapist
George T. Conway III, husband of White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, attends the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC; Carlos De Oliveira, an employee of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves a court appearance with at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Miami
George Conway Offers Legal Advice to Trump Co-Defendant Following ‘Damning’ Indictment: ‘Cooperate’
Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Why Savannah Chrisley Wants to Pay Parents Todd and Julie's $17 Million Restitution Fees Herself
MrBeast Nickelodeon 03 04 23 sues delivery partner
YouTube Star MrBeast Sues Delivery Partner Over Alleged 'Inedible' and 'Low Quality' Food
CHARITY LAWSON -THE BACHELORETTE
Bachelorette Charity Lawson Worries She Made 'the Absolute Worst Decision' After Hometowns
Lindsie Chrisley speaks onstage during the 'Chrisley Knows Best' panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016
Lindsie Chrisley Admits It's an 'Adjustment' Co-Parenting with Ex Will Campbell While Dating Other People
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley's New Attorney Gives Update on Couple's Appeal Process — and What's to Come
Actor Zachery Ty Bryan attends the P.S. ARTS' Express Yourself 2016 event at Barker Hangar on November 13, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.
Home Improvement's Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested, Charged with Felony Domestic Violence
Producer/TV personality Todd Chrisley speaks onstage during the 'Chrisley Knows Best' panel
Todd Chrisley's Home Confinement Case Is Being 'Investigated Internally' After Being 'Rejected' (Exclusive)
Jersey Shore Sammi Sweetheart
Sammi 'Sweetheart' Reveals How She Felt Seeing Ronnie on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' (Exclusive)
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp" reality stars franchise and the premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California
The Hills' Heidi and Spencer Pratt Will Dig into the 'Dirt' with New Hollywood Insider Podcast (Exclusive)
Bam margera court
Bam Margera Ordered to Trial After Allegedly Rupturing Brother's Ear Drum: 'This Is Our Last Chance'
Meghan Markle, 'Litt the Hell Up', (Season 4, ep. 406, aired July 23, 2014)
'Suits' Still Has the Meghan Markle Sparkle — USA Series Sets Streaming Record 4 Years After Finale
Teresa Giudice and Luis 'Louie' Ruelas Joe Gorga announces New Stand Up Comedy Tour at Caroline's on Broadway, New York, USA - 27 Oct 2021
Teresa Giudice Calls Luis Ruelas 'Love of My Life' in Tribute on the 3rd Anniversary of the Day They Met