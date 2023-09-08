Todd and Julie Chrisley Receive Reduced Prison Sentences

Todd and Julie, who were originally given a combined 19 years behind bars, reported to prison on Jan. 17

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 04:28PM EDT
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley. Photo: Danielle Del Valle/Getty for E3 Chophouse Nashville

Todd and Julie Chrisley are getting out of prison earlier than intended.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons' online inmate search system, the Chrisley family patriarch will now leave the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola on Jan. 22, 2033, which is nearly two years before his original 12-year sentence was meant to conclude.

Julie’s sentence, on the other hand, has been shortened by 14 months. She will now be released from the Federal Medical Center Lexington on Oct. 19, 2028.

Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley.

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, were indicted in August 2019 for 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy, all of which they have denied. The couple was cleared of their state tax evasion charge in Georgia in October 2019 but continued to face federal charges for allegedly evading federal taxes.

Following a nearly three-week-long trial that began in May 2022, the Chrisleys were later sentenced that November to a combined 19 years in prison. And despite having appealed the case, they reported to prison on Jan. 17.

todd chrisley, Julie Chrisley
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley. Annette Brown/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Giving PEOPLE an update on the pair's appeal process, Todd and Julie's attorney Jay Surgent revealed new filings were submitted in late July.

"The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals can reverse the District Court, or they could remand the case back for hearings that should have been held that were not held during the course of this trial," he explained. "We argued very vigorously that their constitutional rights have been violated, and that they basically were not given a fair hearing. It's all in black and white, actually."

The twosome's other attorney, Alex Little, later said on Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast that "it's going to be a hard lift, but in this case, we've got, you know, real legitimate substantive arguments that we think, you know, if the court takes fairly, has a very good shot of winning."

Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Faye Chrisley
The Chrisley family. Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

In the meantime, Todd and Julie's children have given updates on how they've been coping with prison.

"They're hanging in there. It's a terrible situation," their son Chase Chrisley recently told Extra. "The conditions [of their prisons] are awful and if you read all these headlines they say the polar opposite, but it is not the truth and we're going to be spreading a lot of awareness to that as well."

But Savannah, 26, said she still has "so much hope" for her parents despite the hardship they've faced.

"I know that they're going through what they're going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change," she previously said on her podcast. "Because whether this appeal works or not, they're still coming out with a story."

