Todd and Julie Chrisley Haven't Spoken in 195 Days, Savannah Says: My 'Heart Is Breaking'

Savannah Chrisley and her siblings continue to work toward an appeal for Todd and Julie's sentences after they were found guilty of fraud

By
Published on August 1, 2023 04:38PM EDT
Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017
Photo:

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

It's been a long time since Todd and Julie Chrisley have spoken to each other amid their time in prison. In fact, the couple's daughter Savannah Chrisley has been keeping count on their behalf.

The 25-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum shared an emotional Instagram Story post on Tuesday featuring throwback pictures of the pair. Alongside the photos, Savannah shared a shocking revelation.

“195 days without a word to each other…” she wrote. “My heart is breaking…”

Savannah also included a link to her family’s new legal defense website and asked her followers to help “bring justice” for her incarcerated parents.

Todd and Julie Chrisley Havenât Spoken in 195 Days, Savannah Says: âHeart Is Breakingâ

Savannah Chrilsey/Instagram

Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, are spending a combined 19 years in prison for the fraud. Their sentences began in January.

The Chrisley’s legal team has been trying to appeal the couple’s verdicts, as well as campaigning for home confinement for Todd. Jay Surgent, the family attorney, alleged to PEOPLE that the Chrisley family heads are both “living in squalor in 100-degree temperatures,” adding that “there’s no air conditioning, there’s no nothing”. 

As of now, Todd’s application for home confinement has been denied. But Surgent said it’s being “internally investigated” as to why.  

"Chrisley's Believe It Or Not" Episode 606 -- Pictured: (l-r) Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley

Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty 

Though Todd and Julie haven’t been able to communicate, they’ve received some visits from their kids. Savannah shared a bit about her first visit to dad Todd during an episode of her Unlocked podcast, including the unlikely support she saw behind bars. 

"I was so afraid of going to visit my dad the first time and I just remember walking in that room and I'm in a room with all these guys and I say I never felt the presence of Jesus more than I did in that room at that time,” Savannah said, calling the moment a “relief.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For her brother Chase Chrisley, there was more concern about the environment. "Their conditions are just so s---ty, too. Like, everybody acts like my dad's in some country club and that's not the case at all," he said on an episode of the Chasin' Birdies podcast. "I mean, they got like black mold [where my dad is], and my mom's place is even worse. I mean, she doesn't even have air conditioning.”

Related Articles
Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Why Savannah Chrisley Wants to Pay Parents Todd and Julie's $17 Million Restitution Fees Herself
MrBeast Nickelodeon 03 04 23 sues delivery partner
YouTube Star MrBeast Sues Delivery Partner Over Alleged 'Inedible' and 'Low Quality' Food
Angus Cloud attends the Closing Night Gala Red Carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 08, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Inside Angus Cloud's Grief Before Dying: 'Euphoria' Star 'Intensely Struggled' with His Dad's Death Last Week
90 Day Fiance: Armando and Kenny
90 Day: Armando's Plans to Move Abroad with Kenny Drive His Mother to Tears
Lindsie Chrisley speaks onstage during the 'Chrisley Knows Best' panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016
Lindsie Chrisley Admits It's an 'Adjustment' Co-Parenting with Ex Will Campbell While Dating Other People
Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Paul Reubens Film and Television
Paul Reubens' Most Memorable TV and Film Roles Beyond Pee-wee Herman
Paul Reubens attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss "Pee Wee's Big Holiday" at AOL Studios In New York on March 25, 2016
Paul 'Pee-wee Herman' Reubens Apologized for Not Revealing His Cancer Diagnosis Prior to Death
Paul Reubens
Paul Reubens, Best Known as Pee-wee Herman, Dead at 70 After Years with Cancer: 'A Treasured Friend'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley's New Attorney Gives Update on Couple's Appeal Process — and What's to Come
Producer/TV personality Todd Chrisley speaks onstage during the 'Chrisley Knows Best' panel
Todd Chrisley's Home Confinement Case Is Being 'Investigated Internally' After Being 'Rejected' (Exclusive)
90 Day: 'Gaslighting' Julio Raises Red Flags Aplenty for Dutch Love Kirsten â Including Bullet Holes in His House.
90 Day: 'Gaslighting' Julio Raises Red Flags Aplenty for Dutch Love Kirsten — Including Bullet Holes in His House
90 Day: Kimberly and TJ
90 Day: Kimberly Clashes with TJ's 'Sexist' Culture and Adopts 'Me Against Them' Attitude Toward His Family
'Scandal' reunion on the SAG Aftra picket line
'Scandal' Reunion! Find Out Why the Stars of the D.C. Soap's Power Trio Came Back Together
Curtis Graves, Famed Civil Rights Activist and Father of 'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant, Dead at 84
Curtis Graves, Famed Civil Rights Activist and Father of 'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant, Dead at 84
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Moves Out of Their Home: 'This is a Temporary Solution’: Source (Exclusive)
Brandan & Mary, 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Brandan Lies to Mary's Grandfather After Calling Him a 'Stone Cold Killer' with 'Resting B Face'