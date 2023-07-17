Today's Jill Martin Diagnosed with Breast Cancer — One Week After Testing Positive for the BRCA Gene (Exclusive)

"I am in shock, but at the same time I'm so grateful because it could be a very different story," the NBC morning show contributor tells PEOPLE

By
Charlotte Triggs
Charlotte Triggs
Charlotte Triggs
Charlotte Triggs is an editor and veteran journalist with nearly 20 years experience working across celebrity and human interest news. She is currently Executive Editorial Director for PEOPLE Digital.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 08:23AM EDT
TODAY -- Pictured: Jill Martin on Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Jill Martin – pictured on the 'TODAY' set in January – has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Photo:

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

The Today show's Jill Martin has been diagnosed with breast cancer — just one week after she tested positive for the BRCA gene, the gene linked to a significantly higher possibility of developing breast or ovarian cancer.

"I am in shock, but at the same time I'm so grateful because it could be a very different story that we're talking about," Martin, 47, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Of course I'm devastated. You hear the C-word and you think the worst. But after you hear the word and you absorb it, you then have to be your own best friend. And also having the platform to share my story has given me strength, because I feel like while I'm healing, I will be able to help literally save lives. And if I save one life from this, then this process will have been worth it for me."

For Martin the news comes as a particular shock because she had a clear mammogram just this year. "I had a mammogram in January and it was perfect!" she says.

But after a doctor suggested she get genetic testing during a series of aftercare appointments following fibroid surgery, Martin ordered an at home genetic test.

"I spit into this tube and I mailed it in and honestly I forgot about it, and three weeks later I got a call saying, 'You tested positive,'" she recalls.

Martin made the difficult decision to opt for a preventive bilateral mastectomy. "I immediately went into producer mode—that's the only mode I know. I got the names of doctors. I set up appointments," she says. "I said to my husband, 'This isn't going to be the summer we thought it was going to be, but thank goodness that we caught it.' I actually felt lucky."

But less than a week later, Martin learned that the situation was more serious: she had already developed breast cancer, detected during a routine preoperative MRI.

"I went in and I remember she said it's cancer and I remember saying, 'Is it treatable?' And she said, 'Yes, yes, you're going to be okay,'" Martin recalls. "I'm not telling you I don't break down and cry at some points, but I still felt—still feel lucky."

Martin shared the news on the Today show Monday morning, and in an essay on Today.com. She'll begin a leave of absence effective immediately to undergo a bilateral mastectomy and begin additional treatment.

"I really would rather not have to have chemotherapy, but if that's something I have to deal with, I'll deal with it," Martin says. "The scary part of this is the unknown. It's going into a surgery and not knowing if you're going to come out needing chemotherapy or radiation treatment—that is probably the scariest part to me. I work better when I know there's a project, when I know there's a task to be completed."

"In the last 10 years there has been a huge amount of progress forward in figuring out where we can dial down the more aggressive treatments and still get the same amazing results," says Martin's surgeon, Dr. Elisa Port of NY's Mount Sinai Hospital. "There's no one-size-fits-all treatment anymore. We've gotten so good at customizing and tailoring treatments. It's precision medicine."

After the mastectomy, Martin plans on getting a preventative hysterectomy. "I'll have to have a hysterectomy in late October or around then in the fall, and then they do the second half of the reconstruction then," she says, adding that she's combatting her emotions by finding purpose and giving herself space to have many feelings.

"I guess I'm allowed to be all different things at the same time, they're not exclusive of each other," Martin says. "I'm allowed to be sad and scared and mad and angry and also grateful and lucky and proactive. You're allowed to be all those things together."

"You have two choices in any situation. It's either I could lay under the covers and cry, and believe me, I wake up in the morning sometimes and remember what's going on and feel that way. But honestly, having platforms like the Today show and PEOPLE and being able to scream this from the rooftops gives me peace. My focus is making sure my family's okay, making sure I have all my ducks in a row, which I do, and telling people: 'go get tested.'"

Related Articles
Chris Evert attends the 30TH Annual Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic Gala & Dinner
Tennis Great Chris Evert Reveals She's Cancer-Free After Sister's Death from Same Disease
Heba Salama
'Biggest Loser's Heba Salama Opens Up About Life After the Show — and Testing Positive for BRCA2
catch-up profile with Jenna Wolfe
Jenna Wolfe Reveals She and Wife Stephanie Gosk Have Split, Opens Up About Her Hysterectomy and Double Mastectomy (Exclusive)
RHOM Star Guerdy Abraira Shaves Head as She Starts Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer Treatment
'RHOM' Star Guerdy Abraira Shaves Head as She Starts Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer: 'The New Me'
grace helbig cancer diagnosis
YouTuber Grace Helbig Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis: ‘We Are Going for Cure Not Remission’
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq6jvxtOCs_/?img_index=1 Verified Mastectomy behind me. All that’s left now is recovery and healing… The most important part. The hardest part. I FaceTimed with my kids tonight and the little said to me, “you always say we can do hard things, mama. Now we’re telling you the same thing. You got this. We love you.” #brca1
Jenna Wolfe Undergoes Mastectomy After Testing Positive for BRCA Cancer Gene
Friendly female doctor talking to her patient and adjusting her position to do a mammogram at the clinic
From When to Get Tested to What Got Them Through: What Women Who Have Had Breast Cancer Want You to Know
Clea Shearer cancer story
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Says Her Hair After Breast Cancer Has Made Her Unrecognizable
âLove & Marriage: Huntsvilleââs Kimmi Scott Talks âBouncing Backâ After âAggressiveâ Breast Cancer (Exclusive)
'Love & Marriage: Huntsville'’s Kimmi Scott Talks 'Bouncing Back' After 'Aggressive' Breast Cancer (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrT6CEYPC6q/?img_index=1. Jenna Wolfe/Instagram
Jenna Wolfe Gives Update on Recovery After Mastectomy: 'I'm Getting There'
Country star Morgan Wade unveils plans to undergo double mastectomy
Morgan Wade Reveals Plans for Preventative Double Mastectomy After Genetic Testing
30-Year-Old Learned She Had Stage 4 Cancer After Being Denied a Mammogram: âI Was Told I Was Too Young for Cancerâ
Woman Who Was Denied a Mammogram Gets Double Mastectomy at 36, Learns She Has a Second Type of Cancer (Exclusive)
Philecia La'Bounty Reveals She Has Another Type of Breast Cancer
Woman Denied Mammogram at Age 30 Reveals Second Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'Trying to Stay Positive'
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Remembers Her Late Mother's Cancer Battle, Urges Women to 'Look After Yourself'
Morgan Ryland Breast Cancer
37-Year-Old Mom of 3 Diagnosed with 2 Types of Breast Cancer: 'This Cannot Be Real' (Exclusive)
Former NBC Anchor Jenna Wolfe Reveals She Had a Hysterectomy: 'I'm a Little Scared' https://www.instagram.com/p/CqYp3-7Pvm0/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Former NBC Anchor Jenna Wolfe Reveals She Had a Hysterectomy: 'I'm a Little Scared'