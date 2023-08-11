Sheinelle Jones Announces She’s Running the NYC Marathon: ‘I Can Do Hard Things’

Sheinelle Jones says she’s running the New York City Marathon this November in order to help “change the narrative” that moms don't have time “to do hard things.”

Jones, a 45-year-old mother of three, told her TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager on Friday morning that she first began running half marathons when she turned 40.

“I am not an athlete,” Jones said. “In gym class, I was never picked. I was a cheerleader, I was a dancer, but I’m not an athlete. When I turned 40, I wanted to change the narrative in my head that I can do hard things and so I ran a half marathon and I swore I would never do it again."

Jones said that “after it was over, my legs were like ‘What just happened?’”



“And so now, I just turned 45 and I’m going to try to do hard things again and so I’m going to run the New York City Marathon!” she excitedly announced.



From left: TODAY hosts Sheinelle Jones, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

Bush Hager, 41, joked that Jones needs “to be on the cover” of Women’s Health magazine.

“I’m very impressed by you because you have a million things going on and yet you are also running the New York Marathon,” Bush Hager said.

Jones, who first joined TODAY in 2014, told her co-host that “everybody’s biggest critique is that I don’t have time.”



“I have three little ones, I have a high-pressure job, I travel for work, and everybody says ‘We don’t have time.’ But we do have time to make time for ourselves,” Jones said. “I have to be about that. Whether it takes scheduling, because I pick up my kids every day from school, like I am just gonna figure it out and change the narrative that we can’t do things because we don’t have time.”

Sheinelle Jones. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

Jones is a mother to twins Uche and Clara Josephine, 10, and son Kayin, 13.

She told Bush Hager she’ll be running the marathon alongside two TODAY show staffers who are experienced runners. “I wanna prove that the average girl, we can do it,” she said.

“I am 4’11", I am not a model, I am not a runner, but we can do this,” Jones said, adding, “Pray for me, guys. I’m doing this for all of us to prove that we can do this.”

