Sheinelle Jones Announces She’s Running the NYC Marathon: ‘I Can Do Hard Things’

The 45-year-old 'TODAY' host opened up about why she decided to run this year's New York City Marathon

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Kaitlyn Huamani
Photo of Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has previously worked at local independent newspapers and her student-led publication at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the editor of Arts, Culture and Entertainment and is obtaining a degree in journalism.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 02:03PM EDT
Sheinelle Jones attends The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2023 on February 01, 2023
Sheinelle Jones. Photo:

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Sheinelle Jones says she’s running the New York City Marathon this November in order to help “change the narrative” that moms don't have time “to do hard things.”

Jones, a 45-year-old mother of three, told her TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager on Friday morning that she first began running half marathons when she turned 40.

“I am not an athlete,” Jones said. “In gym class, I was never picked. I was a cheerleader, I was a dancer, but I’m not an athlete. When I turned 40, I wanted to change the narrative in my head that I can do hard things and so I ran a half marathon and I swore I would never do it again."

Jones said that “after it was over, my legs were like ‘What just happened?’”

“And so now, I just turned 45 and I’m going to try to do hard things again and so I’m going to run the New York City Marathon!” she excitedly announced.

Sheinelle Jones, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker on Tuesday, July 18, 2023
From left: TODAY hosts Sheinelle Jones, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

Bush Hager, 41, joked that Jones needs “to be on the cover” of Women’s Health magazine.

“I’m very impressed by you because you have a million things going on and yet you are also running the New York Marathon,” Bush Hager said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jones, who first joined TODAY in 2014, told her co-host that “everybody’s biggest critique is that I don’t have time.”

“I have three little ones, I have a high-pressure job, I travel for work, and everybody says ‘We don’t have time.’ But we do have time to make time for ourselves,” Jones said. “I have to be about that. Whether it takes scheduling, because I pick up my kids every day from school, like I am just gonna figure it out and change the narrative that we can’t do things because we don’t have time.”

Sheinelle Jones on Friday, April 14, 2023
Sheinelle Jones.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

Jones is a mother to twins Uche and Clara Josephine, 10, and son Kayin, 13.

She told Bush Hager she’ll be running the marathon alongside two TODAY show staffers who are experienced runners. “I wanna prove that the average girl, we can do it,” she said. 

“I am 4’11", I am not a model, I am not a runner, but we can do this,” Jones said, adding, “Pray for me, guys. I’m doing this for all of us to prove that we can do this.”

Related Articles
Wide receiver Sean Dawkins #86 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the Carolina Panthers at the Eriksson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
Former Colts Wide Receiver Sean Dawkins Dead at 52
New Kobe Bryant Sneaker, 8 Protro, Designed by Vanessa Bryant, Released By Nike
Nike Unveils New Kobe Bryant 8 Protro Sneaker Designed by Vanessa Bryant
An empty Ryan Field, home of Northwestern football, on July 11, 2023, in Evanston, Illinois.
Northwestern Football Staff, Players Slammed for ‘Inappropriate, Offensive and Tone Deaf’ Shirts Worn amid Hazing Scandal
Shaquille ONeal Teases New Thotdaddy Album as He Dons Mullet Wig
Shaquille O’Neal Teases Debut 'Dubstep Dad' Album as He Dons Mullet Wig
Jon Rahm
Golfer Jon Rahm's Big Request for PGA Tour Is to 'Have a Freaking Porta Potty on Every Hole'
Josh Sills
Eagles' Josh Sills Speaks Out After Being Acquitted of Rape and Kidnapping Charges: 'It's Been Very Daunting'
Alex Morgan of USA poses for a photo with her VISA Player of the Match award after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
Alex Morgan Says USWNT Loss ‘Hurts,' Emphasizes That Team 'Poured Everything into This World Cup'
Megan Rapinoe #15of the United States is introduced during a post game ceremony after an international friendly against Wales at PayPal Park
Megan Rapinoe Says Goodbye to USWNT in Farewell Post After World Cup Loss: ‘It Has Been My Honor’
Anthony Edwards (1) of the Minnesota Timberwolves stands during a break in action in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets
NBA Fines Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards $50,000 for 'Recklessly Swinging' Chair
Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the sidelines after being injured during the first half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)"nNo licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game
Former NFL Player Bashaud Breeland Arrested, Accused of Possessing Drugs, Guns and Stolen Vehicle: Report
Aaron Rodgers Nervously Introduces Himself to Liev Schreiber, Calls Him the Voice of God
Aaron Rodgers Excitedly Meets Liev Schreiber at Jets Training Camp: 'It's the Voice of God!'
Today, Republic FC announced Daâvian Kimbrough, a member of the clubâs youth development academy, has signed his first professional contract making him eligible to compete for the clubâs first team. In signing his first professional contract, Daâvian is the youngest professional athlete in American team sports history (13 years, 5 months, 13 days).
13-Year-Old Da'vian Kimbrough Becomes Youngest Pro Athlete in U.S. History: ‘A Remarkable Talent’
Eastern Michigan Football Player Gives His Scholarship Away
College Football Player Gives His Scholarship to Teammate Who Was Donating His Plasma to Afford School
Caroline Wozniacki Tennis Montreal 08 08 23
Caroline Wozniacki Returns to Tennis with a Win: ‘3 Years, 8 Months, 2 Kids Later! We Are Back Baby!’
Image
Johnny Manziel Says He's 'Closing the Chapter' on Football: ‘I Have So Much Life Left to Live’ (Exclusive)
ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) looks on during a college football game between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 8, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images); https://www.instagram.com/chandler_lecroy/?hl=en. Chandler LeCroy/Instagram
University of Georgia Athletics Fires Employee Who Is Suing School for 'Negligence' After Fatal Car Crash