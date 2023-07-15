Toby Keith Belts Out His Own Hit Song While Doing Karaoke in an Uber

It just so happens that Toby Keith’s go-to karaoke song is one of his very own.

The country star, 61, shared a video Friday of him singing “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)” in the back seat of an Uber.

“This is what happens when my Uber has a karaoke machine…” Keith jokingly explained in the caption of the Instagram post.

Keith could be seen singing into a microphone while the lyrics played on a screen on the back of the driver’s seat. When he finally finished his serenade, everyone in the car, including the Uber driver, clapped for him.

Fellow country singer Lance Carpenter commented on Instagram, “I love this so much! What a memory for the driver!”



“Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)” was released in 2002 as the lead single of Keith’s album Unleashed. The musician has said that the song was inspired by his father's March 2021 death and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Toby Keith shared a video of his Uber karaoke session on Instagram. Toby Keith/Tiktok

“I wrote [‘Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue’] on the back of a Fantasy Football sheet that was laying there; I just turned it and wrote around the edges and, in about 20 minutes, wrote the lyrics out and called it ‘The Angry American,’” Keith said at an event in 2017, per The Boot.

He continued, “When I turned it in, they said, 'Well, it really doesn’t say angry American in there. Why don’t you call it ‘Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue?’ So I did.”

Keith recently made a triumphant return to the stage for a pair of surprise performances, his first since announcing his stomach cancer diagnosis last summer.

The musician smiled and sang his way through two two-and-a-half-hour long shows at Hollywood Corners — the bar and music venue he owns in Norman, Oklahoma — on June 30 and July 1.

"Toby's first rehearsal turned into a 2½ hour pop-up show," read a July 1 Instagram post on his page. "He sang all the hits, plus the Bus Songs … Toby is back!"

The next night, Keith posted once more, sharing additional photos that featured him laughing with a guitar in his hand alongside longtime friend and collaborator Scotty Emerick.

Keith announced in June 2022 that he’d been diagnosed with stomach cancer the previous fall, and was receiving chemo, radiation and surgery.

Last month, the "I Love This Bar" singer shared a health update with The Oklahoman, saying he was "feeling pretty good" and hoped to tour again by the end of the year if he could keep up his strength.

"Basically, everything is in a real positive trend. You never know with cancer, so you have to prepare," he said. "I've got more wind. And I'm thinking about bringing the band in and setting up, playing two or three days somewhere just to see if I can get through two hours."

He continued: "All I gotta do is see if I can get through two or three nights of work and get a little break in this chemo, and we'll go back to work. I’m ready. That's living."

Keith told the outlet that he was still undergoing chemotherapy, but his blood tests were improving and his tumor had shrunk by a third. He also said he was receiving immunotherapy treatment and seeing a nutritionist.

The singer-songwriter had previously expressed interest in performing again once his health was in check, as he told CMT in December he needed "a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up" before doing so.

