This Cordless Vacuum That ‘Lasts Longer, Is Lighter, and Cleans Better’ Than a Dyson Is Just $60 at Amazon

While chores like vacuuming can feel mundane, they can be less labor-intensive when you have a quality cleaning tool on hand. If you’re tired of dragging around a heavy traditional upright vacuum from room to room, it’s time to invest in a cordless device.

Right now, the TMA 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale at Amazon — a whopping 79 percent off. The stick vacuum weighs less than seven pounds and doesn’t need to be attached to an outlet, making it great for quickly cleaning up everyday messes.

Whether your home is packed with kids and pets running around or you just like to keep your place spotless, you’ll enjoy how this stick vacuum moves. It's designed for the toughest jobs, complete with a fleet of LED lights that illuminates fine dust and dirt you may have otherwise missed. And with 15,000 pascals of suction power, which shoppers call “phenomenal,” the vacuum effortlessly sucks up dirt, debris, crumbs, and more from hard floors, carpets, and area rugs.

The vacuum cleaner can also be converted into a handheld device, making it easier to get into the nooks and crannies of hard-to-reach areas. It comes with multiple attachments for various household scenarios, like targeting spots on stairs, curtains, and upholstery, including a dust brush that can tackle pet hair. A 30-minute run time allows you to cover plenty of ground without stopping, and at $60, the vacuum is marked down to its lowest price we've seen this year.

TMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $60

Amazon

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the cordless stick vacuum a five-star rating, one shopper calling it a “great little vacuum” in their review. An additional reviewer wrote, “Perfect for wood floors. I love this cordless vacuum,” and shared that it has ‘“wonderful maneuverability” and picks up all their cat’s dry kibble, dirt, and dust bunnies under their furniture.

Another shopper shared that the vacuum “picks up everything,” while a final customer called it “the best vacuum ever.” They continued, “I live in a two-story townhouse that’s about 1,500 square feet. This baby does the whole house and the staircase on max without coming close to dying.” They even wrote that it “lasts longer, is lighter, and cleans better” than a Dyson vacuum their girlfriend owns.

We can't guarantee how long this super sale will last at Amazon on the TMA 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, so act fast and snap it up before the 79 percent discount is gone.

