This $260 Stick Vacuum That’s ‘Great for Daily Upkeep’ Is Only $59 at Amazon Today

Tired of vacuum cleaners that just won’t fit the bill? You can count on the Tma Cordless Vacuum Cleaner from Amazon to do the heavy lifting thanks to its powerful suction that effortlessly lifts up debris — and it’s a whopping 77 percent off today.

The vacuum cleaner can hit suction speeds up to 15,000 pascals, so it’s capable of picking up everything from hair and dirt to kitty litter and pieces of cereal. The vacuum has a 1.3-liter dust cup, plenty big enough so you won’t have to dump it out constantly.

Its soft two-in-one roller brush not only works well to pick up debris, but it also protects the floor from being scratched. The brush also has three LED lights that illuminate all the dust you may have otherwise missed and can be rotated, making it easy to navigate around obstacles and furniture.

It’s also designed with a HEPA filter that captures and traps up to 99.9 percent of particles as small as 0.1 microns, making it easier to breathe in your home as you vacuum. Users can transform the vacuum into a handheld device, too, since it comes with different attachments. Opt for the crevice tool to clean in between cushions or add the small brush to focus on upholstered items like drapes. Plus, the vacuum’s ergonomic handle makes it comfortable to carry and use around the house.

Tma Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $59 (Save 77%)

Amazon

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers rave about the vacuum cleaner, with many noting how it has “great suction” and is “great for daily upkeep on hardwood” floors. One user said, “I ran it first on the standard suction mode and it lifted litter off the floor immediately with no missed bits,” while another added, “I have four cats and a dog, and this thing picks up the hair and litter better than my Tineco ever did!”

A third five-star reviewer called it the “best little vacuum ever,” adding, “This baby does the whole house and the staircase on max without coming close to dying.” They also wrote, “It’s lightweight and super easy to maneuver, especially getting under beds and furniture.” They finished off by writing, “My girlfriend has a Dyson and it’s bulky, dies quickly, and was super expensive. She cannot stand the fact that I paid less than $100 for this and it lasts longer, is lighter, and cleans better than hers.”

Head to Amazon to get the Tma Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s 77 percent off.

