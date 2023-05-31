Entertainment Music Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Haven't Had an Argument Since They Began Dating Last Year (Exclusive) The star opens up about her blissful relationship in this week's issue of PEOPLE By Janine Rubenstein Janine Rubenstein Instagram Twitter Janine Rubenstein is Editor-at-Large at PEOPLE and host of PEOPLE Every Day podcast, a daily dose of breaking news, pop culture and heartwarming human interest stories. Formerly Senior Editor of music content, she's also covered crime, human interest and television news throughout her many years with the brand. Prior to PEOPLE she's written for Essence, The Cape Times newspaper and Los Angeles Magazine among others. On-screen Rubenstein can be found featured on shows like Good Morning America and Entertainment Tonight and she routinely hosts PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's star-studded Red Carpet Live specials. Follow the San Francisco native, Black Barbie collector and proud mom of two on Instagram and Twitter @janinerube People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 31, 2023 01:45 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Matthew Lawrence and Chilli. Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty When it comes to Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence's relationship, love has been both patient and kind. The TLC singer, 52, opens up to PEOPLE about her life and new love in this week’s issue, ahead of Lifetime’s new documentary TLC Forever. Chilli says that she and the actor, 43, are still on cloud nine, nearing a year into their relationship. "I never thought the name ‘Matthew’ would make me blush so much," says Chilli with a laugh. Though she wasn't a big Boy Meets World fan, she’d seen him in other projects and "I always thought he was cute." TLC's Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas Calls Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence 'Best Kisser Ever': He's 'Perfect' Matthew Lawrence then and now. ABC Photo Archives/ABC/Getty; Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock The pair first met in passing at '90s Con in 2022. Following his divorce from Dancing with the Stars’ Cheryl Burke, they began dating and it's been smooth sailing ever since. "To this day we have not had one argument," she says. "I'm like 'Matthew, it's gonna happen one day, cause we're going to be together forever.'" TLC's Chilli Reveals She Was Once Almost Kicked Out the Group: 'They Were Auditioning People' (Exclusive) Chilli and Matthew Lawrence. backgrid Even as they navigate a long-distance relationship — with her in Atlanta and Lawrence in Los Angeles — "we know how to communicate very well with each other," she tells PEOPLE. "And I didn't want a relationship that I had to work so hard in." In their conversations, the two have reflected on finding love when they did. "Obviously we both are like, 'Man if we had met years ago' and all that.” But, says Chilli, "there's our time and then there's God's time. When you go through more stuff you really appreciate that person so much more. You cherish the relationship in a different way. I've never experienced anything like this." For more on Chilli's TLC journey and happy life with boyfriend Matthew Lawrence, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday. TLC Forever airs June 3 at 8pET/PT on Lifetime.