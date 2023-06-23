See the Haunting Photos From the 'Titanic' Wreckage

Debris from the ocean liner have been captured on camera since it was discovered 12,500 feet underwater

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle Author Bio headshot
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle is an Editorial Assistant at PEOPLE. She writes digital specials across all entertainment verticals and has been working at PEOPLE since July 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 06:52PM EDT
THE ATLANTIC OCEAN THE NORTH OF NEWFOUNDLAND: Britannic. The HMHS Britannic, sister-ship of Titanic, with the Olympic, it was one of three ships builds by the shipyards Harlands and Wolff of Belfast for the White Star Line of Liverpool. He must be named Gigantic originally. It was thrown on February 26th, 1914. Requisitioned by the Britannic Navy during the First World War as hospital ship, it poured offshore Aegean Sea on November 21st, 1916 in a little less than one hour, probably having struck a German mine? It rests by 120 meter down. In 1996, shipping over the wreck of Britannic, aboard one of both called submarines " Jules and Jim ", of the ship " Ocean Traveler ". Britannic, the Atlantic Ocean the North of Newfoundland in 1996.
The Titanic's propeller. Photo:

Xavier DESMIER/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

The RMS Titanic has sustained over a century's worth of damage since it tragically crashed and sank miles below the surface. But while the decay is extensive, the ocean hasn't yet rendered the ill-fated ship unrecognizable.

After nearly 75 years of searching, remnants of the boat were finally discovered in 1985. Researchers could identify significant pieces of the ship — like the renowned bow replicated in James Cameron's 1997 film.

Such fallen pieces of history have enticed explorers and enthusiasts, some of whom have ventured into the depths to view it themselves. Five of these enthusiasts boarded the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible, the Titan, only to never return.

See details from the wreck that claimed over 1,500 lives in 1912 and has captivated the world ever since.

01 of 09

Below the Surface

Wreck of Titanic
Wreck of Titanic.

Xavier DESMIER/Gamma-Rapho Getty

The Titanic's debris field is located about 350 miles off the coast of Newfoundland. Former navy officer and professor of oceanography Dr. Robert Ballard led a team from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) 12,500 feet underwater to successfully locate the famed wreck after decades of searching in 1985.

02 of 09

An Unforgiving Ocean

Wreck of Titanic
Wreck of Titanic.

Xavier DESMIER/Gamma-Rapho Getty

Bacteria, salt corrosion and deep sea currents have taken their toll on the ill-fated ship. Business Insider reported that experts believe the ship could disintegrate over the next few decades., 

03 of 09

'A Preserved Museum'

THE ATLANTIC OCEAN THE NORTH OF NEWFOUNDLAND: Titanic. Wreck of Titanic, poured at night from April 14 till 15th 1912, in the Atlantic Ocean the North off Newfoundland. During his inaugural journey, he had to connect Southampton to New York E Between 1 491 and 1 513 persons died during the wreck. The wreck is lying 4000 meters. A major component, approximately 18 tons, susceptible to represent all the various elements of its construction, the Atlantic Ocean the North of Newfoundland in 1996.

Xavier DESMIER/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

In February 2023, the WHOI released previously unseen footage of the wreck shot in 1986. Speaking on the Today show in February 2023, Ballard compared the sunken Titanic to "a preserved museum," adding that the deeper his team explored, "the more preserved it was."

04 of 09

Details in the Debris

The shoes of a Titanic victim are photographed in a debris field near the stern of the ship 6/6 by the ROV Hercules during an expedition returning to the Titanic. It is lead by the man who discovered the wreck, Dr. Robert Ballard. They are the NOAA ship Ronald H. Brown. Images are video images from National Geographic Channel's program "Return to Titanic" - Apr 2012
The shoes of a Titanic victim photographed in a debris field.

NOAA-IFE/URI/shutterstock

The Titanic's debris field is lined with shoes worn by the wreck's victims.

05 of 09

Sunken Damage

The starboard railing near the bow of the Titanic is photographed in HD on 6/1 by the ROV Hercules during an expedition returning to the shipwreck of the Titanic, and lead by the man who discovered the wreck, Dr. Robert Ballard. They are aboard the NOAA ship Ronald H. Brown.

NOAA-IFE/URI/shutterstock

Rust covers the starboard railing near the ship's bow. In 2022, OceanGate Expeditions released "the very first 8K video" of the wreck. The high-definition footage showed other places where the railing had collapsed.

06 of 09

In the Cabins

THE ATLANTIC OCEAN THE NORTH OF NEWFOUNDLAND: Titanic. Wreck of Titanic, poured at night from April 14 till 15th 1912, in the Atlantic Ocean the North off Newfoundland. During his inaugural journey, he had to connect Southampton to New York E Between 1 491 and 1 513 persons died during the wreck. The wreck is lying 4000 meters. A bathtub part of one of ship cabins, the Atlantic Ocean the North of Newfoundland in 1996. (Photo by Xavier DESMIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
A bathtub is one of the Titanic's cabins.

Xavier DESMIER/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

A bathtub can be seen among the rotting matter within what remains of the luxury ship.

07 of 09

Structural Pieces

THE ATLANTIC OCEAN THE NORTH OF NEWFOUNDLAND: Titanic. Wreck of Titanic, poured at night from April 14 till 15th 1912, in the Atlantic Ocean the North off Newfoundland. During his inaugural journey, he had to connect Southampton to New York Between 1 491 and 1 513 persons died during the wreck. The wreck is lying 4000 meters. One of the boilers,candleastick the Atlantic Ocean the North of Newfoundland in 1996. (Photo by Xavier DESMIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
A boiler from the Titanic.

Xavier DESMIER/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Cameras can make out some of the Titanic's boilers in the debris field.

08 of 09

'Somber' and 'Haunting'

Wreck of Titanic
Wreck of Titanic.

Xavier DESMIER/Gamma-Rapho Getty

In the wake of the lost OceanGate submersible, award-winning physicist Michael Guillen spoke out about his mission to the wreck in 2000. As they arrived at the ship's bow, Guillen revealed, they held a moment of silence for the victims of the crash. “It’s all very somber, very haunting,” he said.

09 of 09

The Titanic's Propellers

THE ATLANTIC OCEAN THE NORTH OF NEWFOUNDLAND: Britannic. The HMHS Britannic, sister-ship of Titanic, with the Olympic, it was one of three ships builds by the shipyards Harlands and Wolff of Belfast for the White Star Line of Liverpool. He must be named Gigantic originally. It was thrown on February 26th, 1914. Requisitioned by the Britannic Navy during the First World War as hospital ship, it poured offshore Aegean Sea on November 21st, 1916 in a little less than one hour, probably having struck a German mine? It rests by 120 meter down. In 1996, shipping over the wreck of Britannic, aboard one of both called submarines " Jules and Jim ", of the ship " Ocean Traveler ". Britannic, the Atlantic Ocean the North of Newfoundland in 1996.

Xavier DESMIER/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Guillen told Sky News about his own brush with tragedy while on the mission to the sunken ship, telling the outlet that a "very high-speed underwater current" caught his vessel and slammed it "right into the blades of the propeller."

His group was reportedly trapped within the blades for "the better part of an hour." While the sub's pilot worked to wriggle them free, "huge pieces" of the Titanic rained down.

The level of danger dawned on Guillen then, as he remembered thinking, "This is how it's going to end for you."

Related Articles
File photo the Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions
Families of 'Titan' Sub Victims Could Still Sue OceanGate Despite Waivers, Legal Expert Says
Stockton Rush inside Titan may 2018 photo by Becky Kagan Schott LP8_5927 Credit: Becky Kagan Schott
Photos Capture OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush Test Diving 'Titan' Sub 5 Years Before Deadly Implosion
The Oceangate submersible Titan
Authorities Looking to Find Out What Caused 'Titan' Implosion, But Official Inquiry Hasn’t Been Launched
Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Hamish Harding Titan sub
Explorers Mourn Friends Who Died on 'Titan' Sub — and Say 'Loss of Life' Was 'Only a Matter of Time'
Tony Spilotro's son Vincent Spilotro, actor James Caan and Jay Bloom during a tour of Las Vegas Mob Experience at The Tropicana
Las Vegas Financier Gave Up 'Titan' Sub Seats That Went to Billionaire and His 19-Year-Old Son
Stockton Rush, left, CEO and Co-Founder of OceanGate, dive in the company's submersible, "Antipodes," about three miles off the coast of Fort Lauderdale
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush Once Said He’d ‘Broken Some Rules’ in Building ‘Titan’ Sub
Paul-Henri Nargeolet
Stepson of ‘Titan’ Sub Victim Known as ‘Mr. Titanic’ Thought Expedition Would Be ‘Another Exciting Trip’
Co-founder of OceanGate Says âTitanâ Submersible Went Through âRigorous Test Programâ
OceanGate Co-Founder Defends ‘Titan’ Sub After James Cameron Comments, Says Test Program Was 'Rigorous'
An undated image courtesy of the Dawood Hercules Corporation released on June 20, 2023, of Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada Dawood, vice-chairman of Karachi-headquartered conglomerate Engro
Family of Billionaire and 19-Year-Old Son Who Died on ‘Titan’ Sub Honor Pair’s ‘Close Friendship’
Hamish Harding; Stockton Rush; Paul-Henri Nargeolet; Suleman Dawood; Shahzada Dawood
Loved Ones of 5 'Titan' Submersible Victims Pay Tribute: 'We Are United in Grief'
James Cameron portrait
Director James Cameron Told Anderson Cooper That He Knew the 'Titan' Had Imploded and Hoped ‘I Was Wrong’
An undated image courtesy of the Dawood Hercules Corporation released on June 20, 2023, of Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada Dawood, vice-chairman of Karachi-headquartered conglomerate Engro
Billionaire Father's 19-Year-Old Son Was Reportedly 'Terrified' About 'Titanic'-Bound Excursion, Aunt Says
The Oceangate submersible Titan
U.S. Navy Says They Detected Implosion Sounds Hours After 'Titan' Submersible Went Missing
James Cameron
‘Titanic’ Director James Cameron Says 'The Similarity' Between Titanic Disaster and Submersible Deaths Is 'Astonishing'
The Oceangate submersible Titan
7 Former Sub Passengers Recount Their Harrowing Journeys to the 'Titanic' Wreck Site
the Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions
'Titan' Sub Passengers 'Died Instantly' in Implosion, Expert Says: 'Terrible, Tragic Thing'