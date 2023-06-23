The RMS Titanic has sustained over a century's worth of damage since it tragically crashed and sank miles below the surface. But while the decay is extensive, the ocean hasn't yet rendered the ill-fated ship unrecognizable.

After nearly 75 years of searching, remnants of the boat were finally discovered in 1985. Researchers could identify significant pieces of the ship — like the renowned bow replicated in James Cameron's 1997 film.

Such fallen pieces of history have enticed explorers and enthusiasts, some of whom have ventured into the depths to view it themselves. Five of these enthusiasts boarded the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible, the Titan, only to never return.

See details from the wreck that claimed over 1,500 lives in 1912 and has captivated the world ever since.