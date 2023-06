Coast Guard Ends Their Press Conference Copy Link The Coast Guard has ended their press conference and confirms that there will be no future press conferences regarding the Titan at this time.

Noises Found on Sea Floor Not from the Implosion The Coast Guard confirmed that the reports of "banging" sounds discovered earlier this week were likely not sounds coming from the Titan as those sounds were not consistent with a "catastrophic implosion."

Implosion Likely Happened Before Search at Site Began: Coast Guard When asked if the time it took to search the area might have contributed to the loss of life, the U.S. Coast Guard said that "the debris field is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel," meaning that it would have been a quick implosion with no possible survival. They also noted that their search involved using listening devices and that none of them picked up sounds consistent with a catastrophic implosion.

U.S. Coast Guard Confirms 'Titan' Passengers Died Due to Pressure Cabin Loss In a press conference, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that an ROV discovered debris 1,600 feet from the bough of the tailbone of the 'Titanic' wreckage on the sea floor. The Coast Guard said that the debris that they found was consistent with the catastrophic loss of pressure in the 'Titan' chamber. Read More: 5 'Titan' Sub Passengers Believed to Be Dead, OceanGate Says: They 'Have Sadly Been Lost'



Watch the U.S. Coast Guard's Live Press Conference U.S. Coast Guard officials share the latest briefing after a debris field was located near the Titanic in the search for a missing submersible with five people aboard, a potential breakthrough in an increasingly urgent around-the-clock effort.

A Remote-Operated Vehicle Discovered the 'Titan' Debris Alamy Stock Photo Pelagic Research Services confirmed to CNN that its remote-operated vehicle (ROV), found the debris field. The company tweeted, then deleted a message about the discovery, according to The Telegraph. "PRS want to express our full gratitude for the incredible, coordinated rescue response of everyone involved in this search and rescue mission. Our focus right now is on the families of those on the Titan and for their tragic loss." The Coast Guard has not issued commented on the status of the search.

Parts of Missing Sub Found, Expert Claims

Two parts of the 'Titan' sub system have been found, Sky News reports, but the craft's hull is still missing. The outlet claims the debris field includes a 'landing frame and rear cover.'

Journalist Shares His Experience on Missing 'Titan' Sub

CBS Sunday Morning CBS correspondent David Pogue says there is a "culture of safety" surrounding the operation of the Titan submersible, but the journalist — who previously called into question the use of a PlayStation video game controller that the pilot uses to navigate the vessel — points to other questionable aspects, which he observed while on the Titan last year. "But as you dive, it gets colder and colder and colder," he says. "And so they instruct you to wear layers and bring winter jackets and the ski socks because you don't wear shoes onto the sub. It's also probably worth mentioning that there is no real toilet on board. There is a pee bottle and a set of Ziploc bags. That's basically it. And if you have to go, you go to one end of the sub and you draw a privacy curtain, and Stockton [Rush, CEO and founder of OceanGate] turns up the music loud and you go." Read more: CBS Journalist Recounts His Experience on Missing 'Titan' Sub: 'It Is The Darkest You Can Possibly Imagine'

Billionaire Passenger's Text Emerges After 'Titan' Sub's Disappearance

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and British billionaire Hamish Harding were among those aboard the submersible when it disappeared, according to ITV and the BBC. Retired NASA astronaut Colonel Terry Virts shared the final text message he received from Harding during an appearance on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, according to the New York Post. "Hey, we're headed out tomorrow, it looks good, the weather's been bad so they've been waiting for this," the 58-year-old billionaire wrote, according to Virts, who said his friend undoubtedly "understood the risks" of the dangerous adventure. Read more: Billionaire's Text Emerges After 'Titanic' Sub's Disappearance as Concerns Over Vessel Mount

The Stepson of 'Titan' Crew Member Speaks Out Brian Szasz, 37, shared a series of emotional videos on his Instagram Story Thursday morning, just hours before the vessel's breathing air supply was expected to run out. "This whole situation is a f------ nightmare though, everything about it, especially what Hamish is going through down there, it's just f------ God awful," he said, adding that the situation has left him unable to sleep. "I really appreciate the love and support," he continued. "I haven't slept in days, it's not about me, obviously just too worried about my mom and the situation." Szasz also posted about his missing stepfather via Facebook on Monday. "Hamish my stepdad is lost in a submarine," he wrote alongside a news story about the situation. "Thoughts and prayers that the rescue mission will be successful." Read more: Stepson of 'Titan' Crew Member Hamish Harding Says He's Living Through a 'Nightmare'

Who Is on the Missing 'Titanic'-Bound Sub?

British businessman Hamish Harding

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood

Suleman Dawood son of Shahzada

French diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet

OceanGate CEO and co-founder Stockton Rush