'Titanic' Director James Cameron's 100-Acre California Ranch Hits the Market for $33 Million

James Cameron is letting go of his California ranch.

The Titanic director is selling the 102-acre compound — which sits along the coast in the upscale gated Hollister Ranch neighborhood of Gaviota — for a whopping $33 million. The property, listed by Emily Kellenberger of Village Properties/Forbes Global Properties and Jeff Kruthers of Hollister Ranch Realty, features an 8,000-square-foot main house, along with a 2,000-square-foot guesthouse, 24,000-square-foot barn, and helipad.

Blake Bronstad

The Oscar-winner and his wife, Suzy Amis Cameron, who live most of the year in New Zealand, purchased the home in the late 1990s for $4.3 million — a fraction of its current market value. In the years since, the couple has renovated the home, adding Rocky Mountain quartzite floors and refurbished hardwood.

“The previous owner had a lot of marble,” Cameron told the Wall Street Journal. “We brought it back down to something that felt connected to the land.”

Blake Bronstad

The all-wood kitchen and dining area are separated from the stone-clad great room by a fireplace and surrounded by white walls and wood-paneled windows.

The primary bedroom contains a fireplace and wooden canopy bed with floor-to-ceiling windows offering a view of the outside.

Blake Bronstad

The bright and airy wood-and-glass estate offers impressive views of the ocean and mountains, with rustic wood high vaulted ceilings throughout the home. Mimicking an island oasis, which Cameron described to the WSJ as having a “Hawaii resort” vibe, several rooms open up to palm trees, plants, and flowers.

The property has a large pool surrounded by trees that overlook the ocean, plus a large garden fit for someone with a seriously green thumb.

Blake Bronstad

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The land has everything anyone could ever need, with two on-site wells for drinking and irrigation water and solar wind and power capabilities — an ode to the couple, who are avid environmental advocates.

Blake Bronstad

The estate also features a gym, movie theater, dual offices, and a game room.

You may not need to leave, but if you do, it is only minutes from the beach, where the father of four revealed to the WSJ he has spent many hours observing marine life.