Everything to Know About the 'Titanic'-Bound Submarine That Has Gone Missing

The site of the Titanic is at the center of another tragedy, more than 110 years after the original RMS Titanic sank into the ocean.

On June 19, the U.S. Coast Guard of Boston announced that a submarine carrying passengers to the underwater site of the sunken Titanic ship has gone missing.

The excursion was part of OceanGate Expeditions, a company that hosts a “Titanic Expedition” to the historic site. Per their website, expeditions to the Titanic site began in the summer of 2023 and had a total of 18 dives planned.

“Qualified explorers have the opportunity to join the expedition as Mission Specialist crewmembers whose Training and Mission Support Fees underwrite the mission, the participation of the science team, and their own training,” OceanGate Expeditions states on their website.

Alamy Stock Photo

“Each team of 6 Mission Specialists will join the expedition for a 10-day mission (8 Days at Sea). The entire expedition is comprised of 5 mission legs.” According to BBC, a seat on the submarine costs each participant $250,000.

Following news of the missing submarine, more details have continued to emerge, including who was on board.

Here’s everything to know about the submarine and the search and rescue operation.

When did the Titanic submarine go missing?

Per the First Coast Guard District’s official Twitter account, the crew submerged Sunday morning, June 18, and “the crew of the Polar Prince lost contact with them approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes into the vessel’s dive.” The Coast Guard added that the submarine was lost in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic.

News of the missing submarine was announced on June 19 as Lt. Jordan Hart of the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston confirmed to CBS News that personnel were "currently undergoing a search and rescue operation." Rear Admiral John Mauger detailed more information at a news conference that Monday afternoon.

Who are the passengers on the Titanic submarine?

During the press conference held on June 19, Mauger confirmed there were five passengers on board, including an operator and four mission specialists. Authorities have not officially released the names of those on the exploration vessel, but they have been identified in the press.

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood were both "on a journey to visit the remnants of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean" when the vessel went missing, their family said in a statement to the BBC. "As of now, contact has been lost with their submersible craft and there is limited information available."

British businessman Hamish Harding is also said to have been on board as he previously shared on Instagram on June 17 that he would be a part of the trip.

NBC News reports that French diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet, who has decades of experience exploring the Titanic, was also on board.

An OceanGate spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that the company's CEO, Stockton Rush, is also among the five passengers aboard the submarine.

Alamy Stock Photo

Is there a search and rescue for the Titanic submarine?

The U.S. Coast Guard is running the search and rescue operation, in close collaboration with the Canadian Coast Guard, as announced on June 19.

Traveling from Newfoundland, the Coast Guard is currently deploying assistance to the immediate oceanic area, CBS News reports. According to maritime law, this jurisdiction is technically covered by the Coast Guard of Boston.

Officials shared that they conducted an aerial search and that sonar buoys have been dropped into the sea to try and track any noise underwater that might lead to finding the submarine.

Coast Guard officials have also warned that there is a 96-hour oxygen "reserve capacity” in the submarine. During a press conference on Tuesday, June 20, U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick said that the missing sub could have an estimated 40-41 hours of oxygen left.

Has OceanGate released a statement about the missing Titanic submarine?

OceanGate Expeditions, a company that hosts a “Titanic Expedition” to the historic site, confirmed their submarine was part of the search and rescue.

"Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families," said OceanGate, adding that it was "deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible."