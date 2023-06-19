Titanic-Bound Submarine Goes Missing, Search Underway: 'Our Entire Focus Is on the Crewmembers'

Ship troubles continue at the site of history’s most famous ship crash

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 19, 2023 01:53PM EDT
Rare Footage of Titanic Shipwreck Released for the First Time
Rare Footage of Titanic Shipwreck. Photo: Courtesy of WHOI Archives Â© Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Another rescue mission is underway near the site of the Titanic crash. 

More than 110 years after the original RMS Titanic sank into the ocean, taking more than 1,500 lives and inspiring countless stories, yet another ship has gone missing in that treacherous zone. This time, it’s not a major ocean liner, but rather a submarine. 

Led by OceanGate Expeditions, the underwater vehicle carries passengers to the site of the Titanic’s crash where participants get the chance to gaze upon the ship’s remains, CBS News reports. Participants on the excursion are able to document the rate of decay and catch glimpses of history. However, it seems like a recent trip has gone awry.

According to CBS News, the U.S. Coast Guard of Boston is currently undergoing a search and rescue operation to recover one of these Titanic-bound submarines. It is unclear how many passengers are on the ship, or if there are tourists aboard.

Traveling from Newfoundland, the Coast Guard is currently deploying assistance to the immediate oceanic area, CBS News reports. According to maritime law, this jurisdiction is technically covered by the Coast Guard of Boston. It also happens to be right around where the Titanic itself went down. 

In a statement obtained the BBC, OceanGate said, "Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families."

"We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible," it continued..

Recently the deep sea travel company tweeted an image of the expedition.

The company’s last tweet concerning the trip was on June 15, four days before the news broke of the search and rescue mission.

For those interested in seeing the remains of the Titanic — without participating in an underwater voyage — new photos of the wreckage continue to be made available. Back in February, just in time for the 25th anniversary of James Cameron’s Titanic, the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution released brand new footage of the wreckage, including an inside look into the Chief Officer’s cabin. 

Before that, OceanGate, the company operating this submarine expedition, released “the very first 8K video” of the RMS Titanic’s remains. The video gave never-before-seen detail to the ship’s remains.

There is currently no word on the fate of this submarine mission, as onlookers wait for updates from the Coast Guard of Boston. According to BBC, a seat on the submarine costs participants $250,000 each.

Related Articles
Funeral room in a hospital
Elderly Woman Found Alive Inside Coffin at Her Own Wake Is Now Dead
Shane Stephenson Firefighter Saves Driver From Burning Vehicle During Third Day on Job
Firefighter Saves Driver From Burning Vehicle During Third Day on Job: ‘Right Place, Right Time’
9-Year-Old Jace Wiggins Saves Classmatesâ Life by Performing Heimlich Maneuver at Class Party.
9-Year-Old Saves Classmate's Life by Performing Heimlich Maneuver at Elementary School Party
Carl Eiswerth
TikTok Star Carl Eiswerth Dead at 35 After Car Crash: He 'Was Full of Life'
Steven Jackson
Arizona Man, 66, Killed in 'Extremely Unusual' Bear Attack: 'Our Prayers Are With You'
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen out for a walk in Beaulieu sur Mer. 16 Jun 2023
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Take Romantic Date in the South of France After Engagement
Dads Celebrate First Father's Day After Adopting 6 Siblings.
Florida Dads Celebrate First Father’s Day After Adopting 6 Siblings: 'Instantly in Love'
https://www.gofundme.com/f/heidi-ernst-shark-attack?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_x4v+heidi-ernst-shark-attack
'Fearless' Scuba Diver's Leg Amputated After Being Attacked by Shark in the Bahamas
Idaho Dad and 3 Kids Killed in Car Crash After Teen Daughter Fell Asleep at Wheel
‘Wonderful’ Dad and His 3 Children Found Dead Inside Upside Down Car Submerged in Idaho River
Grayson Boggs, Lighting Strike Kills Dad, Leaves Son Fighting for His Life
'Sweet' 6-Year-Old Boy Dies a Month After Being Struck by Lightning While Holding Dad’s Hand
Debris covers a residential area in Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15, 2023, after a tornado struck the town
3 Dead, Including 11-Year-Old Boy, Dozens Injured After Tornado Rips Through Texas Town
It's a Special Father's Day for Dad Who Gave Son a Kidney to 'Provide Him a Life': 'A No-Brainer'
It's a Special Father's Day for Dad Who Gave Son a Kidney to 'Provide Him a Life': 'A No-Brainer' (Exclusive)
Smoke comes out of a car following a road accident that left 15 dead near Carberry, west of Winnipeg, Canada on June 15, 2023
15 People Dead in Canada After Bus and Semi-Truck Collide: 'Incredibly Tragic,' Says Justin Trudeau
U.S. Couple Who Died at Luxury Mexican Hotel 'Thought They Had Food Poising'
2 Americans Found Dead at an Oceanfront Resort in Mexico: 'Completely Unexpected'
Driver Survives After Car Flies Off Tow Truck Ramp and Vaults into the Air Before Crashing https://timemeredith-a.akamaihd.net/media/v1/pmp4/static/clear/416418724/cb743f6b-45f8-4e2b-a84d-8d10e7228e41/064abaaf-8370-4748-bf46-e719a47770b6/main.mp4
Driver Who Survived Airborne Crash After Vaulting Off Truck Ramp Says 'Nobody Expected Me to Make It'
Our Planet II
Netflix Docuseries Crew Attacked by Sharks While Filming Episode: 'Like Something Out of 'Jaws''