Hamish Harding Always 'Wanted to See' the 'Titanic' — Despite Risks — Says Longtime Friend and Explorer

"We were planning to go into orbit together with Blue Origin next,” Victor Vescovo tells PEOPLE

By
Gillian Telling
Gillian Telling

Senior Editor of Movies, People Magazine

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 24, 2023 11:00AM EDT
This image courtesy of Dirty Dozen Productions shows Hamish Harding ahead of the 4am start of the RMS Titanic Expedition Mission 5
Hamish Harding. Photo:

Dirty Dozen Productions/AFP via Getty Images

Hamish Harding, a jet-pilot, deep-sea explorer, and space adventurer, had one place he’d always wanted to visit: the Titanic.   

According to his longtime friend, fellow explorer Victor Vescovo, it was something Harding dreamed of, which is why he went on OceanGate’s doomed Titan submersible, even though he was aware of the inherent risks — which Vescovo says friend Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who also died, knew of too.

“I warned Hamish and PH Nargeolet about the dangers of OceanGate, and they nodded and agreed, but that was the only submersible operation that was visiting Titanic,” Vescovo tells PEOPLE. “PH loved diving the Titanic, and Hamish very, very much wanted to see Titanic. He actually asked me in the past if I could take him there, but that’s not what my submersibles were designed for.” 

On June 22, it was confirmed that the billionaire Harding, the Chairman of Action Aviation, perished on the submersible along with four other passengers. (link)

“Like me, he was a fellow jet pilot,” Vescovo says of Harding. “In his soul, he was an explorer and an adventurer, but with a charming British personality. He was always smiling, always had a positive attitude. But he also had that pilot sensibility of calm and kind of unflappableness, which you kind of have to be as a jet pilot.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The two became close when they went to the bottom of Challenger Deep together (the deepest part of the Pacific Ocean), as part of Vescovo’s Five Deeps Expedition. 

“Hamish was willing to help sponsor some of the science on my expeditions, and so I took him down to the bottom of Challenger Deep,” Vescovo says. “He really wanted to push the limits, and so on our dive together, we set a record, for whatever that's worth, to have the longest period of time ever at the bottom of the ocean and make the longest lateral distance ever achieved at the Challenger Deep. And he was really happy to do that."

"It took a lot of planning and there was some risk involved, but we pushed the submarine that we were in to the limits of its capability. Still, we knew it was safe," he adds. "There was never any fear.”

Last June, the two friends became the only duo to have every visited the deep ocean and space together,  when they went on the suborbital Blue Origin NS-21 mission in June 2022.

“One day I’m sitting in my office and I get a call from Hamish, who says, ‘Do you still want to go into space?’” Vescovo recalls. “I was like yes Hamish, we talked about this when we were on the sub. He says, ‘Right, how much do you weigh?’ I told him 190 lbs., and he says, ‘Right, can you get it down to 185?’” 

Vescovo says Harding hung up, and then called him right back to say he had two seats on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin flight. 

"So we did it together. In fact, we're the only crew to ever go to the bottom of the ocean together and go into space together. No other duo has ever done that, and I feel very happy about that. He's British, I'm American, and that's kind of a manifestation of this special relationship that exists between our countries.”

He adds that beyond exploring together, he’ll also miss Harding as a friend. 

"The experiences you have with these people, they're very intense. And so these are very, very strong bonds. And Hamish, he was just a guy's guy with two wonderful sons, who was wonderful to hang out with and have a drink and talk about adventuring. We were planning to go into orbit together with Blue Origin next,” Vescovo says. “But that's not going to happen now.”

Related Articles
An undated image courtesy of the Dawood Hercules Corporation released on June 20, 2023, of Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada Dawood, vice-chairman of Karachi-headquartered conglomerate Engro
'Titan' Sub Victim Suleman Dawood's University ‘Shocked and Profoundly Saddened’ by Teen's Death
Friend of âTitanâ Sub Victim Paul Says He Died âin a place he so lovedâ
Friend of ‘Titan’ Sub Victim Paul-Henri Nargeolet Says He Died ‘In a Place He So Loved’
Stockton Rush, the founder of OceanGate Expeditions
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush Added to Wikipedia List of Inventors Killed By Their Own Inventions
THE ATLANTIC OCEAN THE NORTH OF NEWFOUNDLAND: Britannic. The HMHS Britannic, sister-ship of Titanic, with the Olympic, it was one of three ships builds by the shipyards Harlands and Wolff of Belfast for the White Star Line of Liverpool. He must be named Gigantic originally. It was thrown on February 26th, 1914. Requisitioned by the Britannic Navy during the First World War as hospital ship, it poured offshore Aegean Sea on November 21st, 1916 in a little less than one hour, probably having struck a German mine? It rests by 120 meter down. In 1996, shipping over the wreck of Britannic, aboard one of both called submarines " Jules and Jim ", of the ship " Ocean Traveler ". Britannic, the Atlantic Ocean the North of Newfoundland in 1996.
See the Haunting Photos From the 'Titanic' Wreckage
File photo the Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions
Families of 'Titan' Sub Victims Could Still Sue OceanGate Despite Waivers, Legal Expert Says
Stockton Rush inside Titan may 2018 photo by Becky Kagan Schott LP8_5927 Credit: Becky Kagan Schott
Photos Capture OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush Test Diving 'Titan' Sub 5 Years Before Deadly Implosion
The Oceangate submersible Titan
Authorities Looking to Find Out What Caused 'Titan' Implosion, But Official Inquiry Hasn’t Been Launched
Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Hamish Harding Titan sub
Explorers Mourn Friends Who Died on 'Titan' Sub — and Say 'Loss of Life' Was 'Only a Matter of Time'
Tony Spilotro's son Vincent Spilotro, actor James Caan and Jay Bloom during a tour of Las Vegas Mob Experience at The Tropicana
Las Vegas Financier Gave Up 'Titan' Sub Seats That Went to Billionaire and His 19-Year-Old Son
Stockton Rush, left, CEO and Co-Founder of OceanGate, dive in the company's submersible, "Antipodes," about three miles off the coast of Fort Lauderdale
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush Once Said He’d ‘Broken Some Rules’ in Building ‘Titan’ Sub
Paul-Henri Nargeolet
Stepson of ‘Titan’ Sub Victim Known as ‘Mr. Titanic’ Thought Expedition Would Be ‘Another Exciting Trip’
Co-founder of OceanGate Says âTitanâ Submersible Went Through âRigorous Test Programâ
OceanGate Co-Founder Defends ‘Titan’ Sub After James Cameron Comments, Says Test Program Was 'Rigorous'
An undated image courtesy of the Dawood Hercules Corporation released on June 20, 2023, of Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada Dawood, vice-chairman of Karachi-headquartered conglomerate Engro
Family of Billionaire and 19-Year-Old Son Who Died on ‘Titan’ Sub Honor Pair’s ‘Close Friendship’
Hamish Harding; Stockton Rush; Paul-Henri Nargeolet; Suleman Dawood; Shahzada Dawood
Loved Ones of 5 'Titan' Submersible Victims Pay Tribute: 'We Are United in Grief'
James Cameron portrait
Director James Cameron Told Anderson Cooper That He Knew the 'Titan' Had Imploded and Hoped ‘I Was Wrong’
An undated image courtesy of the Dawood Hercules Corporation released on June 20, 2023, of Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada Dawood, vice-chairman of Karachi-headquartered conglomerate Engro
Billionaire Father's 19-Year-Old Son Was Reportedly 'Terrified' About 'Titanic'-Bound Excursion, Aunt Says