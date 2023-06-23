Family of Billionaire and 19-Year-Old Son Who Died on ‘Titan’ Sub Honor Pair’s ‘Close Friendship’

The family of the father and son who died in the Titan submersible are paying a heartfelt tribute to their loved ones.

In a moving homage to Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son, Suleman, 19, the family said in a statement Friday that they “mourn the tragic loss” with "profound sorrow" and went on to praise the close bond between the pair.

The relationship between Pakistani-British businessman Shahzada and university student Suleman “was a joy to behold; they were each other’s greatest supporters and cherished a shared passion for adventure and exploration of all the world had to offer them,” the statement issued to PEOPLE read.

The father and son leave behind Christine (wife and mother) and Alina (daughter and sister). The tribute painted a picture of a family that was "affectionate with each other, would often cook together, and had very philosophical conversations about life,"



“At the center of this family was Christine, who held them all together like glue, having fully devoted herself to these wonderful individuals whom she fiercely loved and protected,” the statement continued.

Shahzada and Suleman were among five victims who perished as the Titan dived to view the wreck of the Titanic on June 18. The three other passengers were OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire and pilot Hamish Harding and retired diver and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed in a press conference Thursday that a debris field was found near the wreckage of the famous liner. They said that the debris found was consistent with the catastrophic loss of pressure in the Titan chamber.

Shortly before the press conference, OceanGate said in a statement that the five men had "sadly been lost."



The Dawood family statement, issued to PEOPLE on behalf of the family by the British Asian Trust for which Shahzada was a longstanding supporter, was headed, "In Loving Memory: Honoring the Legacies of Father and Son, Shahzada and Suleman Dawood."

"In this unfathomable tragedy, we try to find solace in the enduring legacy of humility and humanity that they have left behind and find comfort in the belief that they passed on to the next leg of their spiritual journey hand-in-hand, father and son," the statement continued.

“The relationship between Shahzada and Suleman was a joy to behold; they were each other’s greatest supporters and cherished a shared passion for adventure and exploration of all the world had to offer them. This unwavering curiosity built the foundation for a close friendship between the two and inspired those around them to develop a similar passion for learning. By being as they were with one another, they embodied valuable lessons on the pursuit of knowledge, exploration of the unknown, and bonds of familial friendship.”

Speaking about the father of the family, it added that “Family values are a guiding beacon for the Dawood family and Shahzada always strived to emulate these, teaching his children to do the same."



"He was passionate about philanthropy and giving back because above all, he cared deeply about people and human development," it added. "He was an avid gardener and photographer, always on the lookout for technology and tools that would help him improve; these hobbies were an extension of his passion to better himself.”

Suleman, who was a student at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland, was honored for being “much like his father" and described as "also deeply committed to serve."

The statement continued, "His excitement to join Engro after he graduated could not be contained, culminating in an internship in the summer of 2022 to learn more about the organization that his family was such a passionate believer in; Suleman is remembered fondly by Engro colleagues as a tall young man walking around with his beloved Rubik’s cube and a smile on his face. He loved science fiction literature and volleyball but his greatest quality was the humility he espoused which was a true reflection of his parents’ upbringing.”

“He was keenly aware of the past efforts of his family that enabled him to have the experiences he did, and he never took them for granted; he remained grounded and humble and emotionally wise beyond his years. A sociable companion, Suleman was admired by his friends at university and loved dearly by his sister and young cousins, who often looked up to ‘Suleman bhai’ for friendship, advice, and laughter.”

Shahzada and Suleman were “loved by all members of the wider family,” the statement went on but especially “cherished” by wife and mother Christine and daughter and sister Alina.

“They were affectionate with each other, would often cook together, and had very philosophical conversations about life. At the center of this family was Christine, who held them all together like glue, having fully devoted herself to these wonderful individuals whom she fiercely loved and protected.”

“Shahzada’s and Suleman’s absence will be felt deeply by all those who had the privilege of knowing this pair," the statement continued. "It is difficult to articulate the grief of the immediate Dawood family, including not only Christine and Alina, but also parents, Hussain and Kulsum Dawood, and Shahzada’s siblings and their spouses.”

The family statement ended with an appeal for privacy as they mourn their loss. “During this tragic time, we ask everyone to respect the sentiments and privacy of the bereaved family as they come to terms with the loss of two of their dearest members.”

Titanic director James Cameron said he "felt in my bones" that the sub had been lost soon after it was reported that it had gone missing during an interview with the BBC on Thursday.