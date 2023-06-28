Imploded 'Titan' Sub Debris Hauled Ashore After Being Recovered from Ocean Floor: See Photos

Debris from the imploded Titan submersible has been hauled ashore after being pulled from the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.



The Horizon Arctic, a Canadian ship, delivered several pieces of the OceanGate submersible to port in St. Johns, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and The Independent.



The ship was also carrying the Odysseus 6K — a remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) owned by the Cape Cod-based company Pelagic Research Services, per the CBC.

Off-shore operations have now been “successfully completed,” Pelagic Research Services said in a statement shared Wednesday on Facebook.

Debris from the Titan submersible. Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP

Investigators boarded the Horizon Arctic a short time after it docked on the south side of the harbor, according to CBC. A crane was also seen removing submersible debris at the Canadian Coast Guard terminal.

"They have been working around the clock now for 10 days, through the physical and mental challenges of this operation, and are anxious to finish the mission and return to their loved ones,” the company said in a pair of tweets on Wednesday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Sunday, the United States Coast Guard announced that a Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) was convened to investigate “the loss of the Titan submersible and the five people on board.”



Debris from the Titan submersible. Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP

Officials have not offered an official timeline for the investigation, which includes interviewing individuals connected to the incident.

The MBI’s main objective is to determine what caused the incident, MBI Chairman and Coast Guard Captain Jason D. Neubauer told reporters at a press conference in Boston on Sunday.



Investigators will also determine if any laws were broken, and if further action should be taken, according to a press release from the Coast Guard, shared Sunday.

The MBI can also make recommendations about criminal or civil sanctions “as necessary,” Neubauer explained.



Debris from the Titan submersible. Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP

Investigators will also assess “whether there is need for new laws or regulations,” or whether an “amendment or repeal of existing laws or regulations” is needed to avoid similar tragedies in the future, according to the Coast Guard's press release.

“My primary goal is to prevent a similar occurrence by making the necessary recommendations to enhance the safety of the maritime domain worldwide,” Neubauer said Sunday.