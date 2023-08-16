Tish Cyrus Shows Off Her '70s-Chic Malibu Mobile Home — That Daughter Miley Found for Her!

The podcaster and mom of Miley and Noah Cyrus, spent years renovating her retro single-wide and is sharing the finished product with Domino

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 16, 2023 08:30AM EDT
Tish Cyrus for Domino Magazine
Photo:

Photography by Trevor Smith

Tish Cyrus is showing off her unconventional Malibu hideaway!

The 56-year-old mother of Miley and Noah Cyrus owns a single-wide trailer home in the community of Paradise Cove, which is featured on the August cover of Domino — and she has Miley to thank for finding it.

The singer, 30, has publicly declared her love for the coastal California town in her song named for it, but it turns out Miley is also her family's unofficial real estate consultant for the area. Tish tells the digital magazine, how Miley texted her back in 2018 and said, "'Mom, I want to take you to look at these little—she called them bungalows—that are very close to me."

The property in question belonged to Shabby Chic creator Rachel Ashwell, who just happens to be a good friend of Tish's — and was sitting across the table from her at lunch at that moment.

Cyrus recalls, “I’m sitting there with Rachel, going, ‘Is this yours?’” She bought the trailer from her two days later.

Tish Cyrus for Domino Magazine

Photography by Trevor Smith

Cyrus lives in the oceanside community with her fiancé, actor Dominic Purcell, and uses her home to record her podcast, Sorry We’re Stoned, with her eldest daughter Brandi, 36 — who is featured in the Domino photoshoot.

And while a trailer park might not be the first place you'd think to look for a celebrity, in this particular spot, it's actually quite common.

Minnie Driver, Sarah Paulson, fashion designer Betsey Johnson, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer have all lived in chic mobile homes in this desirable enclave.

Tish Cyrus for Domino Magazine

Photography by Trevor Smith

For Tish, it represents a place she can truly relax.

“I’m one of those people who cannot sit still, so I’m always cleaning or organizing, but this space is so small that it kind of forces you to not do anything,” she tells Domino. “Once it’s clean, it’s clean, and there’s not much to do—except be outside and walk down to the ocean.”

She spent several years renovating the 500-square-foot home, which has been on the site since the 1970s, and outfitting with her signature hippie-chic eclecticism.

“You know that old photo of Joni Mitchell hanging out the window in Laurel Canyon and there’s green everywhere? That’s my vibe,” Tish says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tish Cyrus for Domino Magazine

Photography by Trevor Smith

The podcaster recently got engaged in April and celebrated her ‘Tishelorette’ in June.

She also posted a sweet photo of her visit to Italy, where her fiance is filming a movie, on Instagram, showing the couple smiling with their arms wrapped around each other. "One of my favorite days EVER," she captioned the post,

Purcell commented, "Beautiful day my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. You're such a beautiful, kind selfless soul. Love u."

Their engagement news came one year after she and ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus announced their divorce in April 2022 after more than 28 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Billy Ray announced his engagement to Australian singer Firerose in November.

To read the full feature and see more photos of Tish's mobile home, visit domino.com.

Related Articles
Lori Harvey Is 'Living La Vida Loca' with Boyfriend Damson Idris on Cabo Trip https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv-xqpkSXW-/?img_index=5
Lori Harvey Is 'Living La Vida Loca' with Boyfriend Damson Idris on Cabo Trip
Early Customer-Loved Home/Kitchen Deals tout
35 Amazon Customer-Loved Home and Kitchen Finds on Sale Before Labor Day — Prices Start at $6
One-Off: Vacuum Deal Tout
Shoppers Prefer This Pet Vacuum with ‘Phenomenal’ Suction to Their Dysons, and It’s on Sale
Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Crop Top and Baggy Low-Rise Jeans: CiCi Mama
Pregnant Ciara Bares Her Baby Bump in Crop Top and Baggy Low-Rise Jeans: 'CiCi Mama'
Katie Stevens Opens Up About Living with Postpartum Depression After June Birth of Daughter Rome
'The Bold Type' Star Katie Stevens Talks Living with Postpartum Depression After Daughter's Birth
Robot Vacuum Sale Roundup Tout
7 of Amazon's Best-Selling Robot Vacuums Are on Sale for Up to 80% Off Right Now
Jonathan Scott and Zoey Deschanel attends the Max Original 'What Am I Eating?' With Zooey Deschanel Premiere Dinner at Casita Hollywood
Jonathan Scott Joked He Felt Pressure to Propose Back in April — But It Wasn't from Fiancee Zooey Deschanel
Gorilla Grip Bath Rug Tout
This Bath Mat with 41,500+ Five-Star Ratings 'Dries Quickly and Never Slides,' and It's Up to 57% Off Right Now
EUREKA Lightweight Corded Stick Cleaner Tout
A ‘Shockingly Powerful’ Cordless Vacuum That Only Weighs 4 Pounds Is Just $50 at Amazon
Austin Butler & girlfriend Kaia Gerber were all smiles after a double date with friends Karlie Kloss & husband Joshua Kushner at Nobu in Malibu, CA
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Step Out for Casual Date Night in Malibu
John Legend Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Esti Saying Dada: I Got Too Excited and Scared Her'
John Legend Shares Sweet Clip of Daughter Esti Saying ‘Dada’: ‘I Got Too Excited and Scared Her’
Linen Home 100% Cotton Percale Sheets Tout
These ‘Hotel Quality’ Bed Sheets with Cooling Properties Are 64% Off Today at Amazon
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge Talks Putting the Important Things First, New Music and, Yes, Christmas in August (Exclusive)
Jennifer Hudson son David Otungo Jr Basketball 03 26 23
Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Son David's 14th Birthday: 'Time to Celebrate'
Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine, Upright Shampooer Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are ‘Disgusted’ by How Much Filth This Hoover Carpet Cleaner Picks Up — and It’s on Sale
Bobby Berk's father passed away
'Queer Eye' Star Bobby Berk's Father Has Died: 'Can’t Believe You’re Gone'