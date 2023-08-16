Tish Cyrus Shows Off Her '70s-Chic Malibu Mobile Home — That Daughter Miley Found for Her!

Tish Cyrus is showing off her unconventional Malibu hideaway!

The 56-year-old mother of Miley and Noah Cyrus owns a single-wide trailer home in the community of Paradise Cove, which is featured on the August cover of Domino — and she has Miley to thank for finding it.

The singer, 30, has publicly declared her love for the coastal California town in her song named for it, but it turns out Miley is also her family's unofficial real estate consultant for the area. Tish tells the digital magazine, how Miley texted her back in 2018 and said, "'Mom, I want to take you to look at these little—she called them bungalows—that are very close to me."

The property in question belonged to Shabby Chic creator Rachel Ashwell, who just happens to be a good friend of Tish's — and was sitting across the table from her at lunch at that moment.

Cyrus recalls, “I’m sitting there with Rachel, going, ‘Is this yours?’” She bought the trailer from her two days later.



Photography by Trevor Smith

Cyrus lives in the oceanside community with her fiancé, actor Dominic Purcell, and uses her home to record her podcast, Sorry We’re Stoned, with her eldest daughter Brandi, 36 — who is featured in the Domino photoshoot.

And while a trailer park might not be the first place you'd think to look for a celebrity, in this particular spot, it's actually quite common.

Minnie Driver, Sarah Paulson, fashion designer Betsey Johnson, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer have all lived in chic mobile homes in this desirable enclave.

Photography by Trevor Smith

For Tish, it represents a place she can truly relax.

“I’m one of those people who cannot sit still, so I’m always cleaning or organizing, but this space is so small that it kind of forces you to not do anything,” she tells Domino. “Once it’s clean, it’s clean, and there’s not much to do—except be outside and walk down to the ocean.”

She spent several years renovating the 500-square-foot home, which has been on the site since the 1970s, and outfitting with her signature hippie-chic eclecticism.

“You know that old photo of Joni Mitchell hanging out the window in Laurel Canyon and there’s green everywhere? That’s my vibe,” Tish says.

Photography by Trevor Smith

The podcaster recently got engaged in April and celebrated her ‘Tishelorette’ in June.

She also posted a sweet photo of her visit to Italy, where her fiance is filming a movie, on Instagram, showing the couple smiling with their arms wrapped around each other. "One of my favorite days EVER," she captioned the post,

Purcell commented, "Beautiful day my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. You're such a beautiful, kind selfless soul. Love u."

Their engagement news came one year after she and ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus announced their divorce in April 2022 after more than 28 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Billy Ray announced his engagement to Australian singer Firerose in November.



To read the full feature and see more photos of Tish's mobile home, visit domino.com.