Tish Cyrus Shares Photos from Dominic Purcell Engagement as She Says He Makes Her Feel 'Like a Teenager'

Tish Cyrus is enjoying an endless summer vacation with fiancé Dominic Purcell.

Tish, who's mom to Miley and Noah Cyrus, shared a pair of sun-kissed photos from her engagement to Prison Break star Purcell on Instagram Saturday, tagging the location as Malibu, California.

"Most magical day EVER ❤️ I miss u babe! Soon ❤️ @dominicpurcell," she captioned the post, which included a photo of her hugging Purcell next to a pool and another of her showing off her engagement ring while wearing a fuzzy leopard print bucket hat.

The post received love from Tish's daughter Brandi Cyrus, who commented "CUTEEEEEE," and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Kylie Sonique Love, who wrote that Tish looked "like a teenager."

"❤️❤️❤️ he makes me feel like one!!!" Tish, 56, responded.

She and Purcell, 53, announced their engagement in April, just months after they made their relationship Instagram official in November.

"A thousand times…. YES ❤️ @dominicpurcell," she captioned an Instagram post sharing their engagement news.

Purcell, meanwhile, shared a sweet snap of the pair smiling and hugging to his Instagram page in April, and joked that Tish was out of his league.

"Punching way above my weight -yep absolutely , I'm a lucky bastard. She's the best human ever. Love ya love @tishcyrus ❤️🌊🏄‍♂️," he captioned his post.

The happy couple also spent the holidays together, as Tish shared a photo of the Australian actor kissing her on the cheek at daughter Miley's New Year's Eve special.

The engagement news came one year after she and ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus announced their divorce in April 2022 after more than 28 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

In addition to Miley, 30, and Noah, 23, the exes also share son Braison, 29. The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer also adopted Tish's son Trace, 34, and daughter Brandi, 36, from a previous marriage.

Billy Ray announced his engagement to Australian singer Firerose in November.