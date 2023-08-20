Tish Cyrus Marries Dominic Purcell in Malibu — and Daughter Miley Was a Bridesmaid: Report

The mother of Miley Cyrus announced her engagement to the 'Prison Break' star in an Instagram post in April

By Ashley Paige
and
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 20, 2023 01:49PM EDT
Who Is Tish Cyrus's FiancÃ©? All About 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell
Photo: Dominic Purcell/instagram

Tish Cyrus is married! 

The mom of Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus, 56, tied the knot with Dominic Purcell during a poolside wedding in Malibu, California, over the weekend, Just Jared reported.

According to photographs obtained by the outlet, Tish wore a long white dress and veil, and carried a bouquet of flowers with her as she walked down the aisle.

Miley, 30, was by her mom's side for her special day, wearing a blue one-shouldered dress. Her siblings, Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus, were also in attendance, per Just Jared.

Tish Cyrus Announces Engagement to Dominic Purcell: 'A Thousand Timesâ¦. YES'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqn4AU1PFvg/?hl=en. Tish Cyrus/Instagram
Tish Cyrus/Instagram

Tish announced her engagement to the Prison Break star in an Instagram post in April.

"A thousand times…. YES ❤️ @dominicpurcell," she wrote in the caption of her post, which featured two images of the happy couple.

In the first photo, Tish's engagement ring was front and center as Purcell, 53, wrapped his arms around her waist.

A second shot showed Tish smiling and looking at the camera as Purcell leaned in to give her a kiss on the cheek.

Tish and Purcell went Instagram official in November 2022 after she shared a sweet snap of herself cuddling with the actor on social media.

"Thanks for the cute photo @vijatm," Tish wrote over the Instagram Story, adding a red heart emoji and tagging Purcell.

She later posted a quote that read, "In God's perfect timing, everything will turn out right!"

Adding her own words, Tish — who was previously married to Billy Ray Cyrus — wrote, "Sometimes that's hard to believe but it is so TRUE."

