Tish Cyrus Marries Dominic Purcell in Malibu — and Daughter Miley Was a Bridesmaid: Report

Tish Cyrus is married!

The mom of Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus, 56, tied the knot with Dominic Purcell during a poolside wedding in Malibu, California, over the weekend, Just Jared reported.

According to photographs obtained by the outlet, Tish wore a long white dress and veil, and carried a bouquet of flowers with her as she walked down the aisle.

Miley, 30, was by her mom's side for her special day, wearing a blue one-shouldered dress. Her siblings, Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus, were also in attendance, per Just Jared.

Tish Cyrus/Instagram

Tish announced her engagement to the Prison Break star in an Instagram post in April.

"A thousand times…. YES ❤️ @dominicpurcell," she wrote in the caption of her post, which featured two images of the happy couple.

In the first photo, Tish's engagement ring was front and center as Purcell, 53, wrapped his arms around her waist.

A second shot showed Tish smiling and looking at the camera as Purcell leaned in to give her a kiss on the cheek.

Tish and Purcell went Instagram official in November 2022 after she shared a sweet snap of herself cuddling with the actor on social media.

"Thanks for the cute photo @vijatm," Tish wrote over the Instagram Story, adding a red heart emoji and tagging Purcell.

She later posted a quote that read, "In God's perfect timing, everything will turn out right!"

Adding her own words, Tish — who was previously married to Billy Ray Cyrus — wrote, "Sometimes that's hard to believe but it is so TRUE."