Tish Cyrus Posts Cute New Pic with Dominic Purcell as He Films in Italy and She Celebrates Her 'Tishelorette'

Tish Cyrus is lucky in love!

Over the weekend, Tish — who's mom to singers Miley and Noah Cyrus — took a break from her "Tishelorette" and paid a visit to her fiancé Dominic Purcell.

Tish, 56, shared a sweet photo from her visit on Instagram, where the couple is smiling and has their arms wrapped around each other in front of a scenic view.

"One of my favorite days EVER," she captioned the post, where she wore a blue, floral sundress and paired it with some shades and her hair in a high bun. Purcell wore dark-wash jeans, a white t-shirt and a hat.

Purcell, 53, commented, "Beautiful day my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. You're such a beautiful, kind selfless soul. Love u."



The Prison Break star is currently filming a movie in Italy — while Tish is celebrating her engagement and bachelorette with her close friends.

On Monday, she reshared a photo to her Instagram Stories by daughter Brandi Cyrus where she's smiling and holding a drink up. The caption read "#Tishelorette."

Tish and Purcell announced their engagement in April, just months after they made their relationship Instagram official in November.

"A thousand times…. YES ❤️ @dominicpurcell," she captioned an Instagram post sharing their engagement news.



The happy couple also spent the holidays together, as Tish shared a photo of the Australian actor kissing her on the cheek at daughter Miley's New Year's Eve special.

The engagement news came one year after she and ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus announced their divorce in April 2022 after more than 28 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Billy Ray announced his engagement to Australian singer Firerose in November.