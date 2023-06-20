Tish Cyrus Posts Cute New Pic with Dominic Purcell as He Films in Italy and She Celebrates Her 'Tishelorette'

The couple got engaged in April

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023 06:00PM EDT
Tish Cyrus
Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell. Photo:

Tish Cyrus/Instagram

Tish Cyrus is lucky in love!

Over the weekend, Tish — who's mom to singers Miley and Noah Cyrus — took a break from her "Tishelorette" and paid a visit to her fiancé Dominic Purcell.

Tish, 56, shared a sweet photo from her visit on Instagram, where the couple is smiling and has their arms wrapped around each other in front of a scenic view.

"One of my favorite days EVER," she captioned the post, where she wore a blue, floral sundress and paired it with some shades and her hair in a high bun. Purcell wore dark-wash jeans, a white t-shirt and a hat.

Purcell, 53, commented, "Beautiful day my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. You're such a beautiful, kind selfless soul. Love u."

The Prison Break star is currently filming a movie in Italy — while Tish is celebrating her engagement and bachelorette with her close friends.

On Monday, she reshared a photo to her Instagram Stories by daughter Brandi Cyrus where she's smiling and holding a drink up. The caption read "#Tishelorette."

Tish and Purcell announced their engagement in April, just months after they made their relationship Instagram official in November.

"A thousand times…. YES ❤️ @dominicpurcell," she captioned an Instagram post sharing their engagement news.

The happy couple also spent the holidays together, as Tish shared a photo of the Australian actor kissing her on the cheek at daughter Miley's New Year's Eve special.

The engagement news came one year after she and ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus announced their divorce in April 2022 after more than 28 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Billy Ray announced his engagement to Australian singer Firerose in November.

Related Articles
Kesha for Self magazine
Kesha Opens Up About Her 'Amazing' Boyfriend and Why She Wants to Keep the Relationship Private
Blake Shelton Birthday and Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Husband Blake Shelton's 47th Birthday with Sweet Video: 'My Everything Cowboy'
George Birge
George Birge Proves He Was Always Meant for the Solo Spotlight on Debut Album 'Mind on You' (Exclusive)
Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at the Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Garth Brooks Reveals He 'Declined' Wife Trisha Yearwood's 'Sweet' Offer to Take His Last Name
Shania Twain Needed a 'Sexy Man with a Southern Accent' on Her New Song â and Called Billy Ray Cyrus!
Shania Twain Needed a 'Sexy Man with a Southern Accent' on Her New Song — and Called Billy Ray Cyrus!
Garth Brooks performs onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA
Garth Brooks Explains Why He Spoke Out About Inclusivity: 'Our Differences Are Our Greatest Strengths'
Chase Sui Wonders Says Acting with Pete Davidson 'Is My Favorite Thing' and Calls Bupkis 'Close to the Heart'
Pete Davidson 'Still Going Strong' with Chase Sui Wonders: He 'Really Cares for Her' (Exclusive Source)
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert Thirsts over Husband Brendan McLoughlin's Shirtless Photo: 'Damn Babe!!!'
TAYLOR HICKS
Taylor Hicks Shares Single 'Teach Me to Dance' Ahead of Opry Debut (Exclusive)
Kimberly Perry and Juanny Costello instagram
Kimberly Perry Waited 'Maybe a Week' to Tell Husband Johnny Costello She Loved Him (Exclusive)
LUKE BRYAN AMERICAN IDOL "617 (Disney Night)"
Luke Bryan Says He's Slowing Things Down and Focusing on Family After 'Rough Year'
Luke Bryan; Katy Perry
Luke Bryan Defends Katy Perry from 'American Idol' Backlash: She 'Gets Picked on for Going Out and Trying to Have Fun'
Phoebe Bridgers, Keith Urban & Bo Burnham
Keith Urban Is 'Sorry' for Posting Clip of Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham Kissing at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
John Slattery and Jon Hamm attend the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios
John Slattery Praises 'Great Guy' Jon Hamm and Fiancée Anna Osceola: 'They're Lovely' (Exclusive)
Garth Brooks Says He'll Sell Bud Light at His Nashville Bar: 'I Want It to Be a Place You Feel Safe In'
Garth Brooks Says He'll Sell Bud Light at His Nashville Bar: 'I Want It to Be a Place You Feel Safe In'
Jimmie Allen attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center
Jimmie Allen Dropped by Record Label Following Second Sexual Assault Lawsuit