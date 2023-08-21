Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell Pose with Miley Cyrus Poster Before Reported Wedding: 'We're Proud of You Miles'

Days before Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell reportedly tied the knot over the weekend in Malibu, California, the pair stopped by Sunset Blvd. to support Miley

Published on August 21, 2023 02:19PM EDT
Tish Cyrus and Husband Dominic Purcell Visit Miley Cyrus Poster Before Wedding
Tish Cyrus Instagram . Photo:

Tish Cyrus/Instagram

Tish Cyrus is one proud mom!

The 56-year-old, who reportedly tied the knot with husband Dominic Purcell, 53, over the weekend made time for a special stop ahead of her nuptials.

On Aug. 17, Tish posted a sweet set of pics on Instagram posing with the actor, who is best known for starring on Fox's Prison Break from 2005 to 2008, next to photos of Miley Cyrus on Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood, California.

Tish Cyrus and Husband Dominic Purcell Visit Miley Cyrus Poster Before Wedding
Tish Cyrus Instagram.

Tish Cyrus/Instagram

“My girl on Sunset….. @mileycyrus we’re proud of you Miles…. ❤️” she captioned the post.

In one video, Tish also sings the lyrics to her daughter’s hit "Party in the U.S.A." while strolling past the images of Miley.

Just Jared was first to report the news of Tish's wedding. According to photographs obtained by the outlet, the bride wore a long white dress and veil, and carried a bouquet of flowers with her as she walked down the aisle during her poolside wedding in Malibu, California. 

Tish Cyrus and Husband Dominic Purcell Visit Miley Cyrus Poster Before Wedding
Tish and Miley Cyrus.

Tish Cyrus/Instagram

Miley, 30, was by her mom's side for her special day, wearing a blue one-shouldered dress. Her siblings, Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus, were also in attendance, per Just Jared.

Tish announced her engagement to the actor in an Instagram post in April.

"A thousand times…. YES ❤️ @dominicpurcell," she wrote in the caption of her post, which featured two images of the happy couple.

Who Is Tish Cyrus's FiancÃ©? All About 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell
Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell. Dominic Purcell/instagram

In the first photo, Tish's engagement ring was front and center as Purcell wrapped his arms around her waist.

A second shot showed Tish smiling and looking at the camera as Purcell leaned in to give her a kiss on the cheek.

Tish and Purcell went Instagram official in November 2022 after she shared a sweet snap of herself cuddling with the actor on social media.

Meanwhile, Purcell hasn't shied away from showcasing his love of Tish, either — penning heartfelt tributes to her on Instagram. "Punching way above my weight -yep absolutely, I'm a lucky b—d," he wrote in a post that pictured the two hugging. "She's the best human ever. Love ya love."

Tish shares daughters Miley and Noah and son Braison with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus. They tied the knot in 1993 and filed for divorce in 2010. The Doc actor also adopted Tish's daughter Brandi and son Trace from her previous marriage.

