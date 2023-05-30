10-Lb. Senior Dog with 3 Teeth Saves Canine Brother from Coyote Attack: 'Our Little Hero'

"We're really diligent, and it just took one little thing, and we could've lost [our] little guy," the dogs' family said

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 30, 2023 04:39 PM
An 11-year-old Maltese mix dog saving his younger doggie brother from a Coyote attack

A brave senior dog sprang into action to save his younger canine brother from a coyote attack in Mission Viejo, California.

David and Erin Mascaluso told Fox 11 Los Angeles that they had just let out their two dogs — an 11-year-old Maltese/dachshund mix named Vinny and his younger brother Harley — when the pooches started racing through their backyard.

Home video captured footage of what set the dogs running. The clip, obtained by KTLA, shows a coyote jumping the gate to the Mascaluso s' backyard and chasing Harley. At one point in the video, the coyote appears to capture tiny Harley near some bushes by the gate where it entered.

However, before anything sinister happens, Vinny runs in to help Harley from the other side of the backyard. The senior pup runs into the bushes and scares the coyote off, allowing Harley to escape to the house.

"We just scooped him up and went to the emergency vet," Erin told Fox 11 Los Angeles about what happened after the incident. "We didn't even realize what happened until after we were sitting in the lobby of the emergency vet and rolled our camera footage back."

"It happens just that quick," David added. "We're really diligent, and it just took one little thing, and we could've lost [our] little guy."

Erin told KTLA that Harley had to receive stitches for two lacerations. The coyote also left the little dog with several bite marks and abrasions, but the canine's pet parents feel lucky Harley's injuries weren't worse and thankful that Vinny jumped to action.

"You know, a little 10-pound, three tooth dog … and 11 years old chased off a 60-pound coyote," David told the outlet. "So, it's pretty amazing. He did a great job. He's our little hero."

Harley is expected to make a full recovery.

Dr. Shari Rodriguez, assistant professor of human dimensions of wildlife at Clemson University, told PetsMD that humans should ensure that their pets are not left unattended as coyotes can sometimes see smaller domesticated animals as prey.

"If a coyote is in an urban area and there is a fat fluffy [pet] that doesn't have a lot of defense mechanism, cats could be considered prey," she said. "Once you allow your pets to roam, they basically become part of the ecosystem, so they may be perceived as prey by any given species."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last year, a similar incident occurred when a Labrador retriever saved his sister, a Boston terrier named Sadie, from a coyote attack after the wild animal jumped over a six-foot wall into the dogs' backyard in Huntington Beach, California.

The coyote grabbed Sadie by the neck with its jaws but was stopped from going further by the Labrador retriever, who heard his sibling dog's yelps and took action by scaring the coyote, causing the predator to drop the terrier from its mouth.



Related Articles
Fox red labrador retriever smiling outdoors; coyote portrait
Labrador Retriever Scares Away Coyote to Save Boston Terrier from Attack in California Backyard
Strawberry the unicorn dog Credit: Instagram/@strawberrytheunicorndog
Scared 'Unicorn Dog' with Bump on Her Head Becomes Loving Local Celebrity with Rescue's Help
Ghost the Rescue Dog Reunites with Family After Living with a Coyote Pack in Nevada
Rescue Dog Reunited with Family After He's Found Living with Coyote Pack in Nevada
Bryce Brooks, 16-Year-Old Boy Drowns After Getting Stuck in Undercurrent While Saving 4 Younger Kids
'Hero' Teen Dies on Vacation Saving Kids He Didn't Know from Drowning: 'Our Family Is Devastated'
Decatur sheep dog goes missing after fending off coyote attack, returns home days later
Great Pyrenees Attacks Pack of Coyotes to Protect Animals on Georgia Farm: 'Not a Normal Dog'
US actor Jamie Foxx attends the mens quater-final match between Christopher Eubanks of the US and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 30, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Jamie Foxx's Medical Emergency: Everything We Know So Far
Dog defends family from mountain lion
Hero Labrador Retriever Saves Family From Mountain Lion in Utah: 'She Is Our Hero'
Eastern Coyote in a field
Coyote Sneaks Into California Family's Home Through Dog Door
Hero Dog Eva Who Saved Owner from Mountain Lion Dies a Month After Attack
Hero Dog Who Saved Owner from Mountain Lion Dies from Injuries Weeks Later: 'We Love You, Eva'
Ramon Najera
Texas Man Arrested After Dog Attack Left U.S. Air Force Vet, 81, Dead and 3 Others Injured
Brooklinn Khoury
Brooklinn Khoury's Health Journey — from Pitbull Attack to Final Surgery
Before/after photos of a dog named Lolly who was rescued and rehabilitated by the ASPCA • Where was the image taken – Multiple photos were taken in various locations including the ASPCA’s emergency shelter in Ohio and the ASPCA’s Behavioral Rehabilitation Center in North Carolina. • When was the image taken – Multiple photos taken within the last year. • Who took the photograph – A fulltime staff member of the ASPCA. The ASPCA has full ownership of the photos. • Full credit line – ASPCA
Formerly 'Fearful' Puppy Mill Rescue Dog Becomes 'Helper Dog' for Canines Overcoming Trauma
kitties on a plane
Aviation Museum Discovers Litter of Kittens Born in Historic Plane and Helps Rescue the Cats
Adesua Etomi-Wellington in Gangs of Lagos
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
Irma Garcia, Xavier Lopez, Amerie Jo Garza
Uvalde School Shooting: Remembering the Victims, 1 Year Later
SrA Jenna Canada with her former military working dog, Akim, after American Humane helped reunite the pair in New Mexico.
Retired Military Dog Reunites with Former Handler so They Can Spend Pet's Golden Years Together