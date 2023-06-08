Shoppers Are Surprised by How Much Dirt This Cordless Vacuum Picks Up — and It’s $120 Off Right Now

If you’re on the lookout for a cleaning device to make your floors look brand new, consider snapping up this cordless vacuum while it’s on sale.

Right now, the Tineco Pure One S15 Essentials Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is 30 percent off at Amazon. Ths stick vacuum has strong suction power and a brush that prevents hair wrapping to easily clean pet hair, dust, and dirt from hard floors and carpets. It’s equipped with a smart sensor that detects debris and automatically adjusts suction power depending on the mess, which helps extend its run time.

Buy It! Tineco Pure One S15 Essentials Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $279.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

To ensure you don’t miss any dirty areas on your floors, it has LED headlights as well as an LED display ring that turns red when dirt is detected. Once it sucks up the debris, the loop turns blue. The screen also shows battery level, error notifications, and suction power levels.

Easy to maneuver, the vacuum is lightweight and has a cordless design. Plus, you can lay it flat to reach the dusty areas under coffee tables, couches, beds, and other furniture. The multifunctional device converts into a handheld vacuum, too. And it comes with several attachments, including a crevice tool and dust brush to clean above-floor messes.

Also worth calling out? The vacuum’s five-stage filtration system, which includes a HEPA filter that captures 99.9 percent of allergens in the air. It also has convenient design features, including a dust bin that only requires a push of a button to empty out, as well as a charging a freestanding base that doesn’t need to be drilled into the wall, which sets it apart from standard stick vacuums.

More than 2,600 Amazon shoppers have left five-star ratings and glowing reviews for the vacuum, saying it’s “easy to handle” and has “strong suction.” One shopper raved, “I was surprised at how much dirt it could suck up.”

Another customer shared, “This vacuum makes it so easy to clean,” saying that it’s “very lightweight and the battery lasts a long time.” They also added: “My absolute favorite thing about it is the anti-tangle technology… I used to have to cut my hair out of other vacuums often — not with this vacuum though.”

Head to Amazon to shop the Tineco Pure One S15 Essentials Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s still on sale.

