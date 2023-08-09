This Cordless Vacuum with ‘Amazing Suction’ Doubles as a Mop — and It’s $70 Off at Amazon

“With little kids and a dog, this cuts my cleaning in half easily”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
Published on August 9, 2023 07:00AM EDT

From spills to scuffs, floors see a lot of damage. If you’re tired of stuffing your utility closet full of cleaning solutions, mop pads, brooms, vacuums, and wipes, then a multifunctional gadget might be the answer for you.

The Tineco iFloor 2, which is currently on sale at Amazon, combines the powers of a vacuum and a mop. It works simultaneously to clean wet and dry messes off of hard floors, all while leaving them scratch- and streak-free, according to the brand. The device is cordless, making it easy to maneuver throughout the house without needing to dance over wires or remain close to an outlet. 

Its dual-tank system reserves clean water for chores and transports dirty water into its own section. Each tank is detachable, easy to empty, and refillable with the solution of your choice. Plus, its motorized brush roll is self-cleaning — simply pop the device back onto its charging dock when you’re finished cleaning, hold down the “on” button, and watch as the brush roll rids itself of grime. Your hands? Contact-free.

Tineco iFloor 2 Complete Cordless Wet and Dry Vacuum, $160 (Save $70)

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the ‘lightweight’ gadget a perfect rating. One reviewer raved, “It really cleans well — the proof is in the dirty water that comes back in the little bin.” Another customer called the device “simple to use” and wrote, “It leaves my hardwood floors ultra clean and shiny.”

A third shopper dubbed the vacuum their “new favorite go-to cleaning product,” explaining, “With little kids and a dog, this cuts my cleaning in half easily.” They finished off by saying that their “floors dry super fast and are clean in a second.”

And a final user shared, “Finally — a product that lets me vacuum and mop in one simple, cordless, step. It has amazing suction as a vacuum and [is] a streakless mop. It's even quiet.” They continued, “I look forward to using this every night to clean the kitchen, knowing my floors will look great.”

Give your cleaning routine an upgrade and snap up the multipurpose Tineco iFloor 2 Wet and Dry Vacuum while it’s $70 off at Amazon.

