The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll had a thing for the Rolling Stones lead singer.



Tina Turner, who died after a long illness on Wednesday at the age of 83, revealed in an interview last month that her celebrity crush was someone she knew well.

“I always had a crush on Mick Jagger,” Turner told The Guardian. “I loved when we toured with the Rolling Stones.”



Turner and Jagger, 79, collaborated many times throughout their musical careers, from performing on each other's tours, to hitting the stage together at the Live Aid Festival in Philadelphia, where Jagger famously tore off Turner’s skirt while onstage.

Tina Turner performing with Mick Jagger at Live Aid on July 13, 1985. Frank Micelotta/Getty Images



In her 2018 autobiography Tina Turner: My Love Story, the “Proud Mary” singer recalled the moment, writing, “Mick and I could never just stand there and sing — that wasn’t us. We had to do something. He looked me over. I was wearing a tight-fitting black leather top and skirt and I could see a naughty idea forming.”



“‘Does that skirt come off?’ he asked slyly. ‘What?’ was my startled reply... ‘I’m going to take your skirt off’. I asked him why, but it was too late to talk it through, Mick had already made his mind up to do it,” Turner — who wed her second husband, Erwin Bach, in 2013 — wrote. “It wasn’t as if some random guy pulled off my skirt. It was like a boy I knew did it. A very old boy.”

After Turner's rep confirmed the news of her death, Jagger took to social media to pay tribute to his late friend.

“I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner,” The Rolling Stones frontman posted. “She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”



In the same interview in which Turner opened up about her crush on Jagger, the “What’s Love Got to Do with It” singer also revealed how she would like to be remembered: “As the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll. As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms.”

