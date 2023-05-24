Tina Turner Revealed She ‘Always Had a Crush' on Pal Mick Jagger Just One Month Before Her Death

The legendary singer died Wednesday at the age of 83 after a long illness, her rep confirmed

By
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman

Lizzie Hyman is PEOPLE Magazine's Editorial Assistant. She provides administrative support to the Editor-in-Chief and Deputy Editor and writes content for both print and digital platforms. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lizzie was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in La Rioja, Spain and interned at NBC. Lizzie is a graduate of Georgetown University and Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 24, 2023 07:02 PM
Tina Turner and Mick Jagger
Tina Turner and Mick Jagger. Photo: Photo by Peter Carrette Archive / Getty Images

The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll had a thing for the Rolling Stones lead singer. 


Tina Turner, who died after a long illness on Wednesday at the age of 83, revealed in an interview last month that her celebrity crush was someone she knew well.

“I always had a crush on Mick Jagger,” Turner told The Guardian. “I loved when we toured with the Rolling Stones.”


Turner and Jagger, 79, collaborated many times throughout their musical careers, from performing on each other's tours, to hitting the stage together at the Live Aid Festival in Philadelphia, where Jagger famously tore off Turner’s skirt while onstage. 

Tina Turner performing with Mick Jagger at Live Aid on July 13, 1985
Tina Turner performing with Mick Jagger at Live Aid on July 13, 1985. Frank Micelotta/Getty Images


In her 2018 autobiography Tina Turner: My Love Story, the “Proud Mary” singer recalled the moment, writing, “Mick and I could never just stand there and sing — that wasn’t us. We had to do something. He looked me over. I was wearing a tight-fitting black leather top and skirt and I could see a naughty idea forming.” 


“‘Does that skirt come off?’ he asked slyly. ‘What?’ was my startled reply... ‘I’m going to take your skirt off’. I asked him why, but it was too late to talk it through, Mick had already made his mind up to do it,” Turner — who wed her second husband, Erwin Bach, in 2013 — wrote. “It wasn’t as if some random guy pulled off my skirt. It was like a boy I knew did it. A very old boy.”

After Turner's rep confirmed the news of her death, Jagger took to social media to pay tribute to his late friend.

“I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner,” The Rolling Stones frontman posted. “She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”


In the same interview in which Turner opened up about her crush on Jagger, the “What’s Love Got to Do with It” singer also revealed how she would like to be remembered: “As the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll. As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms.”

Related Articles
Martha Stewart Tina Turner
Martha Stewart Pays Tribute to 'Goddess' Tina Turner with Adorable Photo of Them Snuggled in Bed
Tina Turner during a photo call for the musical 'Tina - Das Tina Turner Musical' at Mojo Club on October 23, 2018 in Hamburg, Germany.
Inside Tina Turner's Health Struggles, from Cancer to a Kidney Transplant: 'Never-Ending Up and Down'
Erwin Bach and Tina Turner arrive at the press night performance of "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" at the Aldwych Theatre on April 17, 2018 in London, England
Inside Tina Turner's 37-Year Romance with 'True Love' Erwin Bach: 'I Instantly Felt an Emotional Connection'
Tina Turner With Manager Roger Davies - Sep 1999, Tina Turner With Manager Roger Davies (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)
Tina Turner 'Believed in Herself Completely When Few Others Did,' Remembers Longtime Manager
tina turner
Tina Turner Remembered by Celebs Following Her Death at 83: 'There Will Never Be Another'
Adrienne Warren, Tina Turner
'Tina — The Tina Turner Musical' Team React to Singer's Death: Her 'Legacy Lives On'
Angela Bassett Honors Tina Turner After Her Death
Angela Bassett Remembers Tina Turner's 'Final Words to Me' as She Pays Tribute to Singer
American pop and soul singer Tina Turner with English singer songwriter David Bowie
Tina Turner Credited David Bowie for Saving Her Career After 'Abusive' Marriage to Ike Turner
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are still going strong as they are spotted on a coffee date in New York City. Shawn showed off his toned arms in a tank top paired with jeans, and sneakers. Cabello wore a leather jacket, crop top, jeans, and Hoka sneakers.
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Hold Hands in New York City Amid Reconciliation Rumors
Taylor Swift (L) and Stevie Nicks perform onstage during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
Stevie Nicks Reveals the Taylor Swift Song That Helped Her Grieve Late Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac
Tina Turner
Tina Turner Dies at 83: Listen to 5 of Her Most Memorable Songs
Ike & Tina Turner pose for a portrait with their son and step-sons in circa 1972
Tina Turner's Children: Everything to Know About the Music Legend’s 4 Sons
American R&B and Pop singer Tina Turner performs onstage at the Poplar Creek Music Theater, Hoffman Estates, Illinois, September 12, 1987.
Queen of Rock 'n' Roll Tina Turner Dead at 83 After 'Long Illness': Rep
Joe Jonas Admits He Was âSo Jealousâ When Brother Nick Secured Role on The Voice: âI Cried My Eyes Outâ
Joe Jonas Admits He Was 'So Jealous' When Nick Was Hired on 'The Voice': 'I Cried My Eyes Out'
Johnny Depp at The Royal Albert Hall.
Johnny Depp Returns to Stage for Jeff Beck Tribute Concert After Cannes Appearance
Mathew Knowles and Destiny's Child
Beyoncé's Dad Mathew Knowles Says He Would 'Love to See' Destiny's Child Reunite