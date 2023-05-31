Tina Turner's Marriage to Erwin Bach 'Sustained' Her amid Sons' Deaths, Health Issues (Exclusive)

The singer married Bach in 2013 after 27 years together

By
Published on May 31, 2023 02:45 PM
Tina Turner poses with Erwin Bach to celebrate her 50th birthday in November 1989, London
Tina Turner and Edwin Bach in 1989. Photo: Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty

Tina Turner found strength through the love from her second husband and music executive Erwin Bach.

The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, who died May 24 at age 83 after a long illness, experienced a great deal of loss in her lifetime with the death of her two sons Ronnie and Craig.

"This all happened within a couple of years of things. These are the loves of her life," Wayne Lukas, her tour stylist, told PEOPLE exclusively.

"I don't how she sustained [amid her health issues]," he added. "I don't know how she did it other than the love of Erwin Bach, because he really did love her."

Ike & Tina Turner pose for a portrait with their son and step-sons in circa 1972.
Tina Turner, Ike Turner and sons Ike Jr., Craig, Ronnie and Michael.

 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Lukas saw the "Proud Mary" singer in New York City for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

"I was so happy that she was able to attend that, but I could tell that something was not the same," he says. "When her other son died, I thought, 'It's too much.'"

Craig, who was born to Tina and saxophonist Raymond Hill but later adopted by ex Ike Turner, died by suicide in 2018 at age 59.

Later that month, Tina spread Craig's ashes in the ocean. "On Thursday, July 19 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California," she wrote on Twitter. "He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby."

Meanwhile, her son Ronnie — the only son she had with Ike — died of colon cancer on Dec. 8, 2022, at the age of 62. One day later, Tina shared a tribute to her youngest son on Instagram. "Ronnie, you left the world far too early," she wrote. "In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you. My beloved son."

On top of the death of her two sons, the singer faced a number of health problems, which date back to 1978 when she was diagnosed with hypertension. In recent years, she had a stroke and experienced intestinal cancer and total kidney failure.

Bach was there through it all. In 2017, he donated a kidney when she went into kidney failure.

Tina Turner and her husband Erwin Bach attend the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2018 in Paris, France
Tina Turner and Erwin Bach. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

In her 2020 memoir, Happiness Becomes You, she added of life with Bach after Ike: "I lived through a hellish marriage that almost destroyed me, but I went on. I know that my medical adventure is far from over. But I'm still here — we're still here, closer than we ever imagined. I can look back and understand why my karma was the way it was. Good came out of bad. Joy came out of pain. And I have never been so completely happy as I am today."

The couple met in 1985 and tied the knot in 2013 after 27 years together. They lived together in Switzerland since 1994 and she earned her citizenship in 2013.

Related Articles
tyson ritter and machine gun kelly
Tyson Ritter Claims Machine Gun Kelly 'Went Ballistic' on Him over Megan Fox Film Scene Suggestion
SZA FOR ELLE JUNE/JULY 2023 MUSIC ISSUE
SZA Says Her Ex's Dad Texted Her After She Called Him Out at Concert for Blocking Her
Pink Strips Down for an Outdoor Shower and Shows Off 'Ridiculous Bathing Suit' While on Vacation
Pink Strips Down for an Outdoor Shower and Shows Off 'Ridiculous Bathing Suit' While on Vacation
Matthew Lawrence (L) and Chilli Thomas attend as Lifetime Celebrates Black Excellence with their Female Creatives and Talent at the +Play Partner House on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
TLC's Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas Calls Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence 'Best Kisser Ever': He's 'Perfect'
Drew Barrymore Gushes Over Taylor Swift After Attending Her Concert With Daughters: 'I Cried So Hard'
Drew Barrymore Raves About Taylor Swift After Attending Tour with Daughters: 'I Cried So Hard'
Matthew Lawrence (L) and Chilli Thomas attend as Lifetime Celebrates Black Excellence with their Female Creatives and Talent at the +Play Partner House on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Haven't Had an Argument Since They Began Dating Last Year (Exclusive)
POST MALONE, BottleRock 2023
All the Best Performances and Portraits from BottleRock Napa Valley 2023 (Exclusive)
TLC1999MTV.jpg
TLC's Chilli Reveals She Was Once Almost Kicked Out the Group: 'They Were Auditioning People' (Exclusive)
Celine Dion with her kids
Céline Dion's Health Struggles Are 'Heartbreaking' but She Finds 'Light' in Her Sons: Sources (Exclusive)
MEGAN THEE STALLION AND NEW BOYFRIEND Romelu Lukaku
Megan Thee Stallion Attends Wedding with Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku amid Pardi Fontaine Breakup Rumors
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh Arrested and Charged with DUI After Alleged Hit and Run in Miami Beach: Police
bob mackie; tina turner
Tina Turner Grabbed 'Another Butterfinger' After Being Told She Lost Weight, Recalls Bob Mackie (Exclusive)
Ike & Tina Turner pose for a portrait with their son and step-sons in circa 1972.
Tina Turner Said She and Her Kids Were 'Scarred in Different Ways' by Ex-Husband Ike's Domestic Abuse
dogstar. guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves' Rock Band Dogstar Reunites Onstage for the First Time in 20 Years
tina turner people cover
Tina Turner Wasn't 'Scared of Death' After 'Wonderful Last Part of Life,' Says Longtime Friend (Exclusive)
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: PP Arnold performs on stage at Islington Assembly Hall on October 11, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)
Tina Turner's Singer PP Arnold Remembers Her 'Guardian Angel': 'She Rescued Me' (Exclusive)