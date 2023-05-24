Inside Tina Turner's Health Struggles, from Cancer to a Kidney Transplant: 'Never-Ending Up and Down'

The Queen of Rock "died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home," Turner's rep confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 24, 2023 05:36 PM

Tina Turner has died after a long illness at her home near Zurich in Switzerland, her publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. She was 83.

Throughout her longstanding 60-year career, the Queen of Rock was often vocal about her health struggles, which date back to 1978 when she was diagnosed with hypertension.

She detailed the experience in an interview with the European Health Kidney Alliance explaining, "I can’t remember ever getting an explanation about what high blood pressure means or how it affects the body. I considered high blood pressure my normal. Hence, I didn’t really try to control it."

With her condition left untreated, Turner suffered a stroke in 2013 just three weeks after she wed her husband, Erwin Bach.

She candidly detailed the experience in her 2018 memoir My Love Story, explaining, "That’s when I discovered I couldn’t stand on my own. I was too embarrassed to call for help. Legs for days and muscles of steel from dancing, but I didn’t have the strength to get up. Terrified, I dragged myself over to a sofa, all the while thinking that I couldn’t imagine Tina Turner paralyzed. I doubted that I would ever be able to wear high heels again, let alone dance in them.”

Tina Turner

Dave Hogan/Getty

While Turner praised her husband for radiating "confidence, optimism and joie de vivre" that helped her "keep calm" during her recovery, her health ultimately took a turn for the worse again in 2016 when she was diagnosed with intestinal cancer.

After experiencing unpleasant side effects from her initial treatment, Turner turned to homeopathic remedies, which only worsened her condition and led her to have total kidney failure.

"The consequences of my ignorance ended up being a matter of life and death," she wrote in her memoir. "At this terrible moment of guilt and self-recrimination, I learned something wonderful about Erwin. He never reproached me for my mistake. Instead, he was loyal, kind, and understanding — and determined to help me get through all this alive."

Bach then donated his own kidney to his wife. The operation took place in April 2017 and was largely a success, though Turner still experienced mild symptoms which included nausea and dizziness, according to her interview with the European Kidney Health Alliance.

"The months after the transplantation were marked by a never-ending up and down," she told the outlet. "From time to time, my body tried to reject the donor kidney, as it frequently happens after transplantation. Every so often, this required more hospital admissions. I kept feeling nauseous and dizzy, forgot things, and was scared a lot. These problems are still not quite resolved. I am on multiple prescriptions and take great care to follow my doctors' orders meticulously. For I know that I can trust them and their therapies."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nevertheless, Turner had a positive outlook following the procedure, which she detailed in 2020's Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good.

"I'm happy to say that, thanks to my beloved husband, Erwin, giving me one of his kidneys, the gift of life, I'm in good health and loving life every day," she wrote. "I'm also thankful that I've not only survived but thrived so that I can pass on to you this book containing precious gifts that were given to me — the greatest gifts I can offer."

Related Articles
Martha Stewart Tina Turner
Martha Stewart Pays Tribute to 'Goddess' Tina Turner with Adorable Photo of Them Snuggled in Bed
Erwin Bach and Tina Turner arrive at the press night performance of "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" at the Aldwych Theatre on April 17, 2018 in London, England
Inside Tina Turner's 37-Year Romance with 'True Love' Erwin Bach: 'I Instantly Felt an Emotional Connection'
Tina Turner With Manager Roger Davies - Sep 1999, Tina Turner With Manager Roger Davies (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)
Tina Turner 'Believed in Herself Completely When Few Others Did,' Remembers Longtime Manager
Adrienne Warren, Tina Turner
'Tina — The Tina Turner Musical' Team React to Singer's Death: Her 'Legacy Lives On'
Angela Bassett Honors Tina Turner After Her Death
Angela Bassett Remembers Tina Turner's 'Final Words to Me' as She Pays Tribute to Singer
American pop and soul singer Tina Turner with English singer songwriter David Bowie
Tina Turner Credited David Bowie for Saving Her Career After 'Abusive' Marriage to Ike Turner
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are still going strong as they are spotted on a coffee date in New York City. Shawn showed off his toned arms in a tank top paired with jeans, and sneakers. Cabello wore a leather jacket, crop top, jeans, and Hoka sneakers.
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Hold Hands in New York City Amid Reconciliation Rumors
Taylor Swift (L) and Stevie Nicks perform onstage during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
Stevie Nicks Reveals the Taylor Swift Song That Helped Her Grieve Late Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac
LAS VEGAS, NV - May 15: 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Sean Combs and DJ Khaled arrive to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022
Watch Diddy and DJ Khaled Go Golfing as They Talk Diddy Direct: 'We the Best' (Exclusive)
Tina Turner
Tina Turner Dies at 83: Listen to 5 of Her Most Memorable Songs
Ike & Tina Turner pose for a portrait with their son and step-sons in circa 1972
Tina Turner's Children: Everything to Know About the Music Legend’s 4 Sons
American R&B and Pop singer Tina Turner performs onstage at the Poplar Creek Music Theater, Hoffman Estates, Illinois, September 12, 1987.
Queen of Rock 'n' Roll Tina Turner Dead at 83 After 'Long Illness': Rep
Jane Slagsvol and Jimmy Buffett attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Who Is Jimmy Buffett's Wife? All About Jane Slagsvol
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
See the Epic Photos From Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Rain Shows
Johnny Depp at The Royal Albert Hall.
Johnny Depp Returns to Stage for Jeff Beck Tribute Concert After Cannes Appearance
Mathew Knowles and Destiny's Child
Beyoncé's Dad Mathew Knowles Says He Would 'Love to See' Destiny's Child Reunite