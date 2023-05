Roberta Flack Remembers Tina Turner Copy Link The singer reflected on her memories with Turner in response to the news of her death. "We went to Ghana together in 1971 for the Soul to Soul Tour. Her meteoric energy on stage was in such contrast to her gentle, kind and quiet demeanor off stage," said Flack. "My friend, Tina, thank you for inspiring us to always be everything we were meant to be–regardless of life’s challenges. A woman without limits. You will always be my hero."

Mariah Carey Remembers Tina Turner Copy Link Mariah Carey posted a photo of Turner on Instagram to celebrate the late legend's life. "The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more - an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer," Carey wrote. "To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace, Queen ❤️."

Inside Tina Turner's 37-Year Romance with Erwin Bach Copy Link Tina Turner found her king when she met her future second husband Erwin Bach at an airport nearly 40 years ago. The music legend opened up about her romance with Bach, now 67, in her 2021 HBO documentary Tina. "He was [16 years] younger [than me]. He was 30 years old at the time and had the prettiest face. I mean, you cannot [describe] it. It was like insane. [I thought], 'Where did he come from?' He was really so good-looking. My heart [was beating fast] and it means that a soul has met, and my hands were shaking," Turner recalled in the film. Read more: ​​Inside Tina Turner's 37-Year Romance with 'True Love' Erwin Bach: 'I Instantly Felt an Emotional Connection'

Martha Stewart Remembers Tina Turner Copy Link Martha Stewart is remembering the good times with Tina Turner, who died on May 24. Following the news of Turner's death, Stewart shared a sweet shot of the two legends. In the picture, the musical icon and lifestyle expert are tucked under the covers and smiling widely, looking like close friends having a slumber party. “We loved Tina Turner. Goddess, Performer, Wonder Woman ! We will miss her so much!!!!!!!!!” Stewart wrote in the caption.

Mick Jagger Remembers Tina Turner Copy Link Mick Jagger mourned the loss of his “wonderful friend” on Instagram, where he shared throwback photos of Turner and himself on stage. “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner,” the Rolling Stones rocker captioned his post. “She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”



Ronnie Wood Remembers Tina Turner Copy Link Jagger’s bandmate Ronnie Wood also shared some words and snapshots in Turner’s honor.

“God bless you Tina, the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family. Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones,” Wood wrote alongside a carousel of pictures with the late singer. Two of the photos saw Turner with Wood’s twin 6-year-old daughters, Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, during their toddler years.

Tina Turner's Manager, Roger Davies, Pays Tribute Copy Link Turner’s longtime manager, Roger Davies, paid tribute to the late Queen of Rock in a statement to PEOPLE. “Tina was a unique and remarkable force of nature with her strength, incredible energy and immense talent,” the music producer said. “From the first day I met her in 1980 she believed in herself completely when few others did at that time.” He continued: “It was a privilege and an honour to have been a close friend as well as her manager for more than 30 years. I will miss her deeply.”



Elton John Remembers Tina Turner Copy Link "We have lost one of the word’s most exciting and electric performers. A total legend on record and on stage," Elton John wrote on Instagram. "She was untouchable. Condolences to Erwin and her family. The saddest news."