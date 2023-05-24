Fellow entertainers and collaborators of the late Tina Turner are remembering the queen of rock 'n' roll following her death at age 83.

The legendary singer died Wednesday at her home near Zurich in Switzerland after a long illness, her team announced on Wednesday.

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," read a post shared on Turner's Instagram. "Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Tina Turner. DENIZE alain/Sygma via Getty

Since 1994 the American-born singer had been living in Switzerland with her husband, German actor and music producer Edwin Bach, earning her Swiss citizenship in 2013. In recent years she battled a number of serious health problems, including a stroke, intestinal cancer and total kidney failure that required an organ transplant.

Turner was best known for hit songs including "Proud Mary" with ex-husband Ike Turner, "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Better Be Good to Me," "Private Dancer," and "The Best," among others, as well as her vibrant fashion and energetic performance style. Throughout her career, she earned a total of 12 Grammy Awards.

Roger Davies, her longtime manager, paid remembrance to the musician in a statement to PEOPLE. "Tina was a unique and remarkable force of nature with her strength, incredible energy and immense talent," he wrote. "From the first day I met her in 1980 she believed in herself completely when few others did at that time."

"It was a privilege and an honour to have been a close friend as well as her manager for more than 30 years," continued Davies. "I will miss her deeply."

Tina Turner.

Underneath the Instagram post confirming news of her death, several celebrities mourned the icon with heartfelt messages. "REST in Peace & Power," wrote supermodel Naomi Campbell. "THE QUEEN , LEGEND, ICON . There will never be another . Cherish my times with you."



Musician and collaborator Rod Stewart, who duetted with Turner on "It Takes Two" and "Hot Legs," shared photos of the two in their younger years with pal Ronnie Wood with a note. "I'm devastated, what a woman! A friend and mentor - ‘It takes two’ - but there was only one Tina Turner 💛"



Producer and the Roots frontman Questlove commented, "Long Live The Queen. Long Live The King. Long Live Tina Turner."

Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child wrote, "You’ve meant so much to us!! Your courage, strength, resilience, and uniqueness have been some of the main ingredients of your blueprint!! Rest well!!!"

"Love you TINA! Simply the best," commented country icon Tanya Tucker. "Sending prayers and love to your friends and family. Let your music live on with all of us."

Rosario Dawson also paid tribute in the comments section, writing, "Rejoice in Paradise Queen. Legends Never Die. Rest In Power."

Kurt Loder, a journalist who co-wrote Turner's 1986 autobiography I, Tina and contributed to the screenplay for the 1993 biopic What's Love Got to Do with It, referenced one of her classic songs in a tweet: "RIP #TinaTurner: Simply the best."

Angela Bassett, who portrayed Turner in What's Love Got to Do with It, wrote in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, "How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?"

"Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion and freedom should look like," Bassett continued.



"Her final words to me — for me — were, 'You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.' I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner," she said.

"I am humbled to have helped show her to the world," the actress added. "So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be 'simply the best.' Angels, sing thee to thy rest … Queen."



Angela Bassett and Tina Turner. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty; Ross Marino/Getty

Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren, who co-wrote Turner's 1986 B-side "Don't Turn Around," tweeted about the musician's life and career. "A Survivor and a Badass. Every note she sang shook the room and shook your soul," she wrote. There will never be another like her. Shake the roof off of Heaven Tina Turner."

Mick Jagger, who notably performed at 1985's Live Aid with Turner and took her on tour as the Rolling Stones' opening act, shared photos of the singer and them together to Instagram. "I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner," he wrote in the caption.

"She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous," continued Jagger. "She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."



Another Rolling Stones member, Wood, shared photos of himself with Turner and others to Twitter. "God bless you Tina, the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family. Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones," he wrote.

Alfida Turner, who's married to Tina's late son Ronnie, posted a photo to Instagram alongside the caption: "I WAS JUST TALKING ABOUT YOU 5 MINUTES BEFORE WHEN I ARRIVED IN NICE. HOW MUCH SHE LOVE SOUTH FRANCE : REST IN PEACE MOTHER IN LAW."

Basketball legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson shared a photo of himself with Turner and Elizabeth Taylor to Twitter and wrote, "Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth."

Iconic singer and actress Bette Midler shared a sweet note to Twitter, writing, "Our beloved #TinaTurner has died. From #Nutbush to the top, she was an absolutely brilliant performer and inspiration to us all. May flights of angels sing her to her rest, but if I know Tina, she is singing lead."

Actor and comedian Tommy Chong, who owned a Vancouver venue called the Blues Palace where the Ike & Tina Turner Revue performed, tweeted, "RIP @tinaturner a true pioneer of rock & roll powerful in voice as you were in character."

Bryan Adams, who toured with Turner several times and recorded the hit duet "It's Only Love" alongside the powerhouse musician, shared a photo of them together via Instagram. "RIP @tinaturner I'll be forever grateful for you bringing me on tour with you, going in the studio together and being your friend," he captioned the post. "Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice. My condolences to Erwin and Tina's family. It's Only Love...and that's all."

Diana Ross tweeted a picture of herself and Turner, writing, "Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones."



Ciara shared multiple photos of Turner via Twitter and wrote, "Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in Paradise Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all."

Gladys Knight posted a photo of Turner via Instagram and wrote, "Tina was an inspiration to all people and particularly, all women. She was a fierce force of nature and gave us all hope. May she Rest in Peace."

Viola Davis took to Instagram and posted a photo of Turner, writing alongside it, "Iconic. Beautiful. A survivor. Brilliance. Our first symbol of excellence and unbridled ownership of sexuality!! You were my childhood. Oh man!!! God is getting an angel today!!! Rest well Ms. Tina Turner. We will bask in your legacy!!!"

Gayle King shared a photo of herself and Turner to Instagram and wrote, "Who did not love TINA TURNER?! What a honor to get to know her, and love her up close. Simply the best is not cliche when talking about Tina... Time to grieve & celebrate her life..."



The Beatles' Ringo Starr wished Turner his usual peace and love in his tribute to the legend. "God bless Tina turner, peace and love to all her family Ringo, peace and love 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶💕🌈☮️"

Former president Bill Clinton shared his personal memories with Turner in his statement.

"I loved Tina Turner and will never forget meeting her when she came to Little Rock for a concert after releasing Private Dancer in 1984. We met again on her 67th birthday in St. Petersburg, where she and Elton John sang for a charity event. She still had it -- talent, style, energy, and authenticity -- a priceless gift to music lovers everywhere. May she rest in peace."

Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys paid tribute on Instagram, writing, "I’m so sorry to hear about Tina Turner. I loved Tina and her voice and energy – she was one of the greats. “River Deep, Mountain High” will always be one of my favorite songs. And nothing beats her version of “Proud Mary.” I loved the musical “Tina” too. Love & mercy to Tina’s family, friends and fans."



Singer Sheila Ferguson, formerly of The Three Degrees, wrote via Twitter, "My darling friend @tinaturner has died. OMG, I’m beside myself. The times we shared over decades, her impact on the music industry, love of family&friends, insatiable humour, love of life. Damn, I miss you already. That’s all I can say now."

"You survived and set a better, higher bar for all of us," continued Ferguson. "My heart is broken."

Ann Wilson of Heart told PEOPLE in a statement, "Miss Tina lived an amazing life, full of drama and pain and in later years anchored by Buddhism. She showed what courage was and danced through her life on those mighty legs as an inspiration to us all. Rock on Angel!!”

Gloria Estefan took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself and Turner, writing alongside it, "Hail to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll who leaves us with decades of hits, showed an abundance of strength, was the archetype for energy & talent and one of the sweetest & most humble humans I’ve had the privilege of knowing. May she Rest in the Power that she exemplified!"

Martha Stewart posted an adorable photo of herself and Turner smiling in a bed together via Instagram and wrote in its caption, "We loved Tina Turner. Goddess, Performer, Wonder Woman ! We will miss her so much!!!!!!!!!"

Elton John posted a picture of himself and Turner to Instagram and wrote, "We have lost one of the [world's] most exciting and electric performers. A total legend on record and on stage. She was untouchable. Condolences to Erwin and her family. The saddest news."

Drummer Sheila E. took to Instagram and shared a photo of Turner alongside the caption, "Tina was the Queen of Rock n Roll. It was an honor and pleasure to meet u, work with u and learn from u. God bless u my friend."

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani, who worked with Turner many times, shared a photo of them together to Instagram and wrote, "I heard of the passing of Tina Turner with sadness and disbelief: with her incredible energy she seemed eternal. Her music certainly is. I will miss a great friend, whom I have also had the pleasure to dress many times. In life, she was like she was on stage - pure energy. I am deeply saddened."

Writer Maria Shriver penned a lengthy and inspired note on Twitter, saying that "Turner was iconic, talented, and fierce."

"What a journey. What a life, filled with great highs and great lows. She left an abusive marriage. She found love again. She made her way in this world, selling millions of albums. She became a mother, she experienced terrible sadness, and she still kept going," continued Shriver. "She brought joy to so many, even when she was experiencing such tragedy. I’ve always admired her. I first met her as a teenager and followed her throughout her inspiring life. May we honor Tina, and may we continue to play her music loudly and dance!"

Mariah Carey shared her thoughts on Instagram, writing, "The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more - an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace, Queen ❤️"



Costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who worked on What's Love Got to Do with It, shared a photo of Turner on Instagram and wrote, "Honored to have been a part of the telling of this amazing icon’s story if only for an instant."

Author Stephen King posted a tweet that read, "Tina Turner: Simply the best."



Holly Robinson Peete took to Twitter to express her condolences. "A life to celebrate," wrote the Hangin' with Mr. Cooper star. "Rest In Peace Queen Tina Turner."



Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram and wrote alongside photos of Turner, "Simply the best. RIP Ms. Turner. I loved and love you. Thank you. Godspeed."

Pop star Debbie Gibson paid tribute to Turner via Instagram. "No… not Tina," she wrote alongside a photo of the star. "Rest in Power Legendary QUEEN."

JT of City Girls (whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson) posted a tweet about Turner, noting that What's Love Got to Do with It had a major impact on her. "I’m not gone lie, Tina turner passing touches my heart! Ever since her biopic I felt I knew her. Such a strong woman with a story that taught & inspired so many," wrote the rapper.

Rising singer and rapper Baby Tate shared a photo of Turner via Twitter, writing alongside it, "Rest In Peace to the undisputed QUEEN of Rock & Roll, Tina Turner. May your legacy forever be felt."

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill shared a photo of Turner and wrote on Twitter, "Rest in Power, Queen."



Singer Stephanie Mills wrote alongside a photo of Turner on Instagram, "I am heartbroken to see that one of my idols have passed. She paved the way for so many of us in the industry. RIP #TinaTurner."

Lena Waithe posted a photo of Turner performing to Instagram and wrote, "There will never be another like you. Thank you for gracing us with your glorious presence for as long as you did. Rest in glory."

Cedric the Entertainer remembered Turner in a heartfelt Instagram post. "We lost an absolute icon… #TinaTurner was a megastar🌟. Now she takes her place among the stars✨✨✨ Rest Easy," he wrote in the caption.

Octavia Spencer posted a video of Turner's 1993 Essence Awards speech to Instagram and wrote in the caption, "I’m incredibly devastated to hear of @tinaturner’s passing. The definition of an icon, diva and legend, and one of my favorite artists ever. Thank you Tina for bringing the world so much joy and fun! Sending love to her family, friends and fans everywhere."

Kygo, who collaborated with Turner in 2020, wrote, "Rest in peace to one of the true greats @tinaturner ❤️ you were a big inspiration to so many people for decades, including me! I was honored to do a remix of ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ back in 2020 and that will always be a highlight for me in my career🙏🏼"

Alicia Keys shared a photo and video from a luncheon celebrating legends at Oprah Winfrey's California home — that Turner also attended — and remembered the moment in a sweet caption: "What a woman, what a life, what a warrior!!!"

"The day I met you Ms Tina, I couldn’t believe I was standing in the presence of your greatness!! (Thanks to my big sis @oprah!!!) I got to celebrate and thank you for all the love you’ve poured out around u," continued Keys. "The songs you sang gave us courage to step out and be our full selves. You are a fierce force as a woman and a performer! All of these things have been beacons of light for not only me, but all the people around the world finding ourselves and our fearlessness, through our vulnerability!!"

Keys added, "Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts beautiful big sister! Rest well! We love and adore you infinetly!