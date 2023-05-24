Tina Turner 'Believed in Herself Completely When Few Others Did,' Remembers Longtime Manager

Music producer Roger Davies is remembering the “unique and remarkable force of nature” that was Tina Turner.



The longtime manager of the Queen of Rock paid tribute to Turner, who died Wednesday at the age of 83.



"Tina was a unique and remarkable force of nature with her strength, incredible energy and immense talent,” Davies said in a statement to PEOPLE . “From the first day I met her in 1980 she believed in herself completely when few others did at that time.”



“It was a privilege and an honour to have been a close friend as well as her manager for more than 30 years. I will miss her deeply,” added Davies.

Brian Rasic/Getty



Rock legends Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood also honored Turner with their own tributes.



“I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner,” Jagger, 79, captioned his Instagram post of him and Turner onstage.



“She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer,” he continued. “She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”



Wood, 75, wrote alongside a photo with Turner on Instagram: “God bless you Tina, the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family. Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Getty



"Tina Turner, the "Queen of Rock'n Roll" has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," her publicist confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. "There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time."

DENIZE alain/Sygma via Getty



Since 1994 the American-born singer had been living in Switzerland with her husband, German actor and music producer Erwin Bach, earning her Swiss citizenship in 2013. In recent years she faced a number of serious health problems, including a stroke, intestinal cancer and total kidney failure that required an organ transplant.



Boasting one of the longest careers in rock history, Turner scored Billboard Top 40 hits across four decades, earning her Grammys, a Kennedy Center Honor and entry into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.





