'Tina — The Tina Turner Musical' Team React to Singer's Death: Her 'Legacy Lives On'

The team behind the hit Broadway musical based on Tina Turner's life and career are mourning the late singer and musician after her death at age 83.



Following news of Turner's death Wednesday, the official Instagram account for Tina — The Tina Turner Musical shared a statement noting that her "legacy lives on in so many beautiful ways as we mourn a legendary woman."



"Tina Turner’s contribution as an iconic music artist and performer, her influence on fellow artists and her inspiration to generations who followed her, is legendary," the statement reads, alongside a portrait of Turner.

"Through her life story and her music, Tina Turner inspired and taught so many people around the world to find strength from within," the statement continues. "This is a loss that will be deeply felt. Words can’t express our feelings, so we look to one another to share the love, respect and

kindness that she shared with us."

The musical, which remains in production on tour following its closing date on Broadway back in August, received 12 nominations at the 74th Tony Awards. Adrienne Warren, who originated the musical's lead role as Turner in its West End inception and original Broadway run, won best actress in a musical at the show,



A statement on the production's official website shares that performances of the musical "will continue as planned" after the icon's death. The touring musical is currently in production at the Eccles Center Salt Lake City through June 4, with performances planned around the country until Aug. 4, 2024.



"Our love, thoughts, and prayers are with Erwin Bach and Tina’s family," the production added in its statement on Instagram Wednesday. "TINA: The Tina Turner Musical is a true celebration of this exceptional woman, and in our mourning we continue to celebrate her life, her talent and her joy."



Turner died Wednesday, May 24 after a long illness at her home near Zurich in Switzerland, her publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed in a statement.



"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," the statement read. "There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time."

Turner, who had lived in Switzerland since 1994 with her husband Erwin Bach, had battled a number of serious health problems in the years prior to her death, including a stroke, intestinal cancer and total kidney failure that required an organ transplant. She earned her Swiss citizenship in 2013.

