Tina Knowles Shares Rare Photo of Beyoncé and Her Three Kids Alongside Birthday Tribute: 'Precious Gift'

Tina Knowles celebrated her daughter as a wife, mother and entertainer in her sweet birthday tribute

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023 02:39PM EDT
Tina Knowles Shares Rare Photo of BeyoncÃÂ© and Her Three Kids Alongside Birthday Tribute: 'Precious Gift'
Beyoncé and daughters. Photo:

mstinaknowles/Instagram

Tina Knowles shared a rare look at the Beyoncé most people don't get to see.

The iconic singer — who celebrated her 42nd birthday on Sunday amid her Renaissance World Tour — was fresh-faced in a photo shared by her mom, 69, on Instagram.

In the throwback, the singer's twins — daughter Rumi and son Sir, now 6 — are toddlers, with Sir sitting on the far side of a bench as Rumi and big sister Blue Ivy, 11, help Mom blow out her birthday candles.

"Screaming Happy Birthday to my daughter, my best friend, my confidant," Knowles captioned the shot. "I thank God, for choosing me to be the vessel in which you traveled to get to this world. You are such rare and precious gift to the world not only as a genius entertainer. You are a gift because of your beautiful generous heart, the love you give. The grace you give, the wisdom that you show."

Knowles continued, "I could go on, and on but every word is true you deserve to have the happiest day ever because you give your heart and soul to the world happy birthday my firstborn snoogams❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this year, JAY-Z treated the couple's oldest to a father-daughter date at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the preteen posed on the sidelines ahead of the game.

In the now-viral moment, JAY-Z was seen crouching down on the sidelines, taking different angles of Blue Ivy as she struck a pose.

But the big game wasn’t the first time he showed off his photography skills. He similarly snapped a photo of his daughter and a friend jumping in the end zone at the 2022 Super Bowl.

Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy Carter perform on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal
Blue Ivy and Beyoncé.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Despite such talent, JAY-Z revealed that he doesn’t want to push any of his children into the business.

"Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?" he said during a 2021 interview with The Sunday Times. "Not, 'Here's this business that I'm going to hand over to you, that I'm creating for you.' What if my child doesn't want to be in music or sports?"

JAY-Z continued: "I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible."

Related Articles
Monica Poses with Daughter Laiyah in Photoshoot Celebrating Her 10th Birthday
Monica Poses with Daughter Laiyah in Photo Shoot Celebrating 10th Birthday: 'Love Without Conditions'
kardashians and kids at beyonce
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Wear Matching Silver Outfits with North and Penelope for Beyoncé Concert
Jenna Bush Hager Looks Back at Summer with Her Three Kids as Family Says Goodbye to the Season
Jenna Bush Hager Looks Back at Summer with Her Three Kids as Family Says Goodbye to the Season
Jodie Sweetin Brings Daughter Beatrix, 13, to BeyoncÃÂ©'s Renaissance Tour Stop in LA: 'Virgo Season'
Jodie Sweetin Brings Mini-Me Daughter Beatrix, 13, to Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour: 'Virgo Season'
stassi schroeder holding baby
Pregnant Stassi Schroeder 'Trying to Hold This Baby In' to Avoid Missing Daughter's First Day of School
Uzo Aduba shows off baby bump
Pregnant Uzo Aduba Celebrates 'Bey-Bee's' First Concert as She Shows Off Bump Before Beyoncé Show
Seal with his and Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni
Seal Shares Rare Photo with Daughter Leni, Thanks Her for 'Making Me a Better Person'
Khloe and True make pasta
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 5, Helps Her Mom Make Homemade Pizza While on Italian Vacation
wades at beyonce
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Strike a Pose with Their Kids as They Attend Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour
swizz beats and dmx sons.
Swizz Beatz Jokes 'DMX & Swizz Beatz on Vaca' as He Shares Photo of His Son Posing with DMX's Son
Jimmy Buffett son cameron new york knicks 04 02 01
Jimmy Buffett's 3 Kids: All About Savannah, Delaney and Cameron Buffett
Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Bianka and Capri Pose with BeyoncÃ© at Los Angeles Renaissance Show: 'Auntie BB'
Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Bianka and Capri Pose with Beyoncé at L.A. Renaissance Show: 'Auntie BB'
Ciara Shares Peek at Her Baby Bump in Floaty Cream Top with Husband Russell Wilson
Pregnant Ciara Glows in Floaty Top with Husband Russell Wilson: 'Mama and Dada'
Kris Jenner Tina Knowles
Kris Jenner and Tina Knowles Hang Out at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in L.A.
Cardi B Posts Sweet Video With Son Wave Ahead of His 2nd Birthday
Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Son Wave Saying He's Turning '2' Ahead of His Birthday
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Scenes from Her Family's Summer Trip to Paris
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughters Pose All Over Paris in Fun-Filled Family Trip Photos