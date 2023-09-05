Tina Knowles Shares Rare Photo of Beyoncé and Her Three Kids Alongside Birthday Tribute: 'Precious Gift'

Tina Knowles shared a rare look at the Beyoncé most people don't get to see.

The iconic singer — who celebrated her 42nd birthday on Sunday amid her Renaissance World Tour — was fresh-faced in a photo shared by her mom, 69, on Instagram.

In the throwback, the singer's twins — daughter Rumi and son Sir, now 6 — are toddlers, with Sir sitting on the far side of a bench as Rumi and big sister Blue Ivy, 11, help Mom blow out her birthday candles.

"Screaming Happy Birthday to my daughter, my best friend, my confidant," Knowles captioned the shot. "I thank God, for choosing me to be the vessel in which you traveled to get to this world. You are such rare and precious gift to the world not only as a genius entertainer. You are a gift because of your beautiful generous heart, the love you give. The grace you give, the wisdom that you show."

Knowles continued, "I could go on, and on but every word is true you deserve to have the happiest day ever because you give your heart and soul to the world happy birthday my firstborn snoogams❤️."



Earlier this year, JAY-Z treated the couple's oldest to a father-daughter date at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the preteen posed on the sidelines ahead of the game.

In the now-viral moment, JAY-Z was seen crouching down on the sidelines, taking different angles of Blue Ivy as she struck a pose.

But the big game wasn’t the first time he showed off his photography skills. He similarly snapped a photo of his daughter and a friend jumping in the end zone at the 2022 Super Bowl.

Blue Ivy and Beyoncé. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Despite such talent, JAY-Z revealed that he doesn’t want to push any of his children into the business.

"Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?" he said during a 2021 interview with The Sunday Times. "Not, 'Here's this business that I'm going to hand over to you, that I'm creating for you.' What if my child doesn't want to be in music or sports?"

JAY-Z continued: "I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible."