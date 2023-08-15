Tina Knowles Has Responded to the Wild Rumor About Beyoncé's Personal Tour Toilet Seats

Knowles calls the rumors about Beyoncé "so ridiculous"

By
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
Published on August 15, 2023 04:05PM EDT
Beyonce and Tina Knowles attend the after party following Jay-Z's concert at Carnegie Hall
Beyoncé and Tina Knowles. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Does Beyoncé really travel with personal toilet seats while on tour?

According to her mother, Tina Knowles, it's just a rumor.

In an interview with TMZ on Monday, Knowles addressed speculation of whether the "Break My Soul" singer, 41, travels with her own toilet seats so that she never has to use one that has touched someone else’s derrière.

“That is so ridiculous,” Knowles, 69, said with a laugh while speaking to the outlet.

The rumor began earlier this month when a photograph of a box labeled "Beyoncé toilet seats" was leaked from the Renaissance tour, per The Sun.

"Beyoncé is such an elite performer she can literally request anything," a source told the publication. "Her team makes great effort to ensure she has her own comforts and a personal toilet seat happens to be one."

Knowles, however, said that the boxes didn't actually contain toilet seats.

“Those are stands that you put fans on, they’re called toilet seats,” she said.

Knowles added that the idea that Beyoncé would get her own custom toilet seats was "too much."

Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

The Renaissance World Tour is Beyoncé's first solo tour since 2016's The Formation World Tour — making it one of the hottest tickets of the summer.

After announcing her return to the stage back in February, the megastar kicked off her worldwide run in Europe on May 10 and hasn't stopped globe-trotting since. Following stops in Belgium, England, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany and Poland, Queen Bey kicked off the North American leg of the tour on July 8 in Toronto. It's set to wrap in New Orleans on Sept. 27.

The BeyHive has been pulling up in droves and packing stadiums through good and bad weather. Making the tour even sweeter is the fact that Queen Bey has been joined by her oldest child, 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, on stage at almost every stop.

