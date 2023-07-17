Tina Knowles-Lawson Is 'Proud' of Granddaughter Blue Ivy for Joining Mom Beyoncé's Tour (Exclusive)

Tina Knowles-Lawson is praising granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter for joining her mom Beyoncé as a dancer on tour.

While attending the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala on Saturday, the proud grandma raved about 11-year-old Blue Ivy's dance skills.

"Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels," Knowles-Lawson, 69, told PEOPLE exclusively at The Beehive event venue in Los Angeles. "But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."

The fashion designer and businesswoman noted that Beyoncé's performers on the Renaissance World Tour have been dancing since they were kids, so for Blue Ivy to slip right in and hold her own is quite an accomplishment.

"She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better," the Houston native said. "So I'm the proud grandma, always."

After Beyoncé's latest tour kicked off on May 10, Blue Ivy made her first surprise appearance at the May 26 show in Paris, executing some dazzling choreography to "My Power," which went viral and started a dance trend on TikTok.

When playfully asked if Blue Ivy's confidence has soared since, Knowles-Lawson responded, "Oh, to the sky, to the sky. Yes."

At just 8 years old, Blue Ivy made multiple cameos in her superstar mom's 2019 film Black Is King, showing off her impressive dance skills. The project accompanied Beyoncé's Lion King companion album, The Gift.

Multitalented like her mom (and dad JAY-Z!), in 2021, the mother-daughter duo even scored a Grammy win for "Brown Skin Girl," making Beyoncé's eldest the second-youngest person in history to win a Grammy award.