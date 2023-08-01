Tina Knowles-Lawson Has Lunch with Daughter Solange Knowles Before Heading to Beyoncé Concert

Beyoncé's latest tour stop had someone special in the audience.

Just days after filing for divorce from her husband, Richard Lawson, Tina Knowles-Lawson, 69, shared on Instagram that she was out in the Big Apple to attend her daughter's concert at MetLife Stadium.

Before heading to the big event, the fashion designer grabbed a bite to eat with her other daughter Solange, and her niece, Angie Beyince. She chronicled the lunch date in an Instagram video that included the caption, "At Lunch with these two beauties @solangeknowles @angiebeyince in NYC."

The video showed the mom of two wearing a pair of sunglasses as she explained to the camera, "We're in a little sidewalk cafe in Paris. Not really, just New York City. And it's not Sex and the City, it's like lunch in the city."

She then panned to Beyince, 46, and Solange, 37, who smiled and waved before Knowles-Lawson ended the video by adding, "We're about to get our grub on. Check with you later." After a few hours, she shared a video from the concert in which she was mouthing along and dancing to her daughter's performance of "Cuff It."

According to Knowles-Lawson's Instagram post caption, she attended the concert with the likes of Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey, and Lorraine Schwartz, who could also be seen in the clip.

She wrote,"@gayleking @lorraineschwartz @oprah @angiebeyince @ofirajewelz. We partied till the wheels fell off! ❤️❤️ #renaissance."



King, 68, shared a different clip from the event on Instagram as she joked, "Some things are worth staying up on a school night."

"I see @oprah got over her concern about standing on her feet for 3 hours at a concert...sister girl never sat down! definitely going again, my jaw is still on the floor!" she added in the caption of the performance clip.

Winfrey, 69, had a similar review of the concert, as she wrote next to a video from the event on Instagram, "I have never in my life experienced something as transcendent as @beyonce’s Renaissance Tour. That kind of talent, synergy, expression, and anointing is something that comes straight from a Source that creates the planets. The dancers, the production, the musicians, and the team in front and behind the scenes, all perfectly align to create a renaissance in today’s world. You must see it 🪩💃🏽."

