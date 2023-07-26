Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles-Lawson Files for Divorce from Actor Richard Lawson

The former couple shared eight years of marriage together

Updated on July 26, 2023
Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson
Photo:

Mark D. Gunter/FilmMagic

Tina Knowles-Lawson has filed for divorce from Richard Lawson.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Knowles-Lawson, 69, filed for divorce on Wednesday citing irreconcilable differences, and listed their date of separation as Tuesday. The fashion designer has asked the court to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to her or Lawson, 76, and has also asked for her name to be restored to Celestine Knowles. A representative for Knowles-Lawson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The former couple shared eight years of marriage after exchanging vows onboard a yacht in Newport Beach, California, on April 12, 2015. It marked the second marriage for both Knowles and Lawson, who began dating in 2013.

Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson

Arnold Turner/Getty

Knowles-Lawson split from her previous husband, Beyonce, and Solange Knowles' father and former manager Mathew Knowles, in 2009 after more than three decades together. They finalized their divorce in 2011.

The mom of two showcased their wedding day in an Instagram post on their third wedding anniversary by sharing a photo from the special occasion and writing: “Cannot believe it has been 3 years since we did the damn thing !!!! Walking on air ❤❤ I love you with my whole being and you feed my soul❤❤Happy Anniversary Baby❤❤.” 

Her last Instagram post with Lawson came in March by sharing a photo from a Vanity Fair Oscar Party. She wrote in the caption, "Never been one to waste some good light!!! so we had to sneak a picture at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last night with my boo. @mrrichardlawson. Thanks for my Makeup @rokaelbeauty Hair @kimblehaircare styling kj@ooody and @shionat. Diamonds @lorraineschwartz@alexandermcqueen suit."

The fashion designer spoke about their relationship during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show last April. “I’ve known Richard for 40 years, and when we reconnected, it was, just, I felt like, a gift from God," she said. “I really mean that because I prayed. After I went through a divorce, it was pretty devastating after 33 years, and I always planned on, if it was in God’s plan, to get married again because I like being married. I like being in a relationship,”

