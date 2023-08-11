Timothy Olyphant Recalls Losing 'Star Trek' Role to Chris Pine, Calls Actor 'a Good Dude'

Olyphant said the film franchise was looking for "somebody younger" to play the role of Captain Kirk

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 12:27PM EDT
Timothy Olyphant Full Circle 06 11 23. Chris Pine Breakthrough Prize 04 15 23
Timothy Olyphant and Chris Pine. Photo:

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Timothy Olyphant has no hard feelings toward Chris Pine.

The actor, 55, reflected on losing out on the role of Captain Kirk in the recent Star Trek films to Pine, 42, during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in an episode published Thursday.

“Here’s what I can tell you about Star Trek. I went in and auditioned not for Captain Kirk, but I remember reading with [director]  J.J. Abrams, and he’s just a lovely, lovely guy. And just a lovely audition process,” Olyphant said on the episode, which was recorded before the SAG-AFTRA strike. “Somewhere in there, I was auditioning for Doc, he’s like, ‘I already got a guy for Doc, so I don’t need you for that, but I don’t have a Kirk.' ”

But Olyphant said as the audition process went on, it seemed they wanted “somebody younger” for the part.

“Somewhere along the line they’re like, ‘I’ve got a guy,’ ” continued the Justified star. “I believe it was one of those things where it’s like he [Abrams] might have been prepared to hire me, but they wanted somebody younger, and he [Abrams] was having a hard time finding somebody younger. And somewhere along the line, J.J. called and said, ‘I found a guy, younger, who’s really good,’ ” he added with a laugh. 

Chris Pine Captain Kirk Star Trek Into Darkness
Chris Pine as Captain Kirk in Star Trek.

Paramount

Olyphant went on to clarify that there is no bad blood between him and Pine and he has since met the Dungeons & Dragons star.

“I have since then met Chris Pine and I am a huge fan of him, both on- and offscreen,” he said. “I love that guy. He’s a good dude.”

He continued to host Josh Horowitz, “This sounds very show business-y, but I had the honor — we’re going to say honor — to go to the Golden Globes one year…and I spent most of the evening at the bar with Chris Pine. Just really really adored him. What a good guy. And I really like his work. He’s one of those guys who makes it look simple and easy.”

“Auditioning sucks and the fact that I remember the audition process fondly says a lot about J.J. Abrams and what a wonderful man that guy is,” added Olyphant.

Pine starred as Captain Kirk in three Star Trek movies: 2009’s Star Trek, 2013’s Star Trek: Into Darkness and 2016’s Star Trek Beyond

Back in March, Pine said it was “frustrating” not knowing about the future of the film franchise, which was reported to have another instalment in the works last year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I don't know anything," Pine told Esquire. "In Star Trek land, the actors are usually the last people to find out anything. I know costume designers that have read scripts before the actors."

He continued, "I would say it's frustrating. It doesn't really foster the greatest sense of partnership, but it's how it's always been. I love the character. I love the people. I love the franchise. But to try to change the system in which things are created –– I just can't do it. I don't have the energy."

In February 2022, J.J. Abrams, who directed the 2009 reboot and its 2013 sequel, said that the "original cast" would be returning to the movie franchise and they would begin shooting “by the end of the year."

Related Articles
Yaron Versano, Gal Gadot arrives at L.A. LIVE on November 03, 2021
Gal Gadot Says She 'Would Never Be Where I Am Without' Husband Jaron Varsano
Chris Hemsworth 40 surfing Byron Bay 08 11 23
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates 40th Birthday with Surfing Session Alongside Brother Liam Hemsworth
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Simu Liu Says Girlfriend Allison Hsu Has 'Absolutely Changed My Life' (Exclusive)
Tyrese Gibsonarrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023
Tyrese Gibson Sues Home Depot for $1M Over Alleged Racial Profiling During Store Visit
Billy Porter Tribeca 06 15 23
Billy Porter Says He's 'Back on the Market' After Filing for Divorce: 'Looking Forward to the Next Adventure'
Ray Liotta, Kevin Costner Field Of Dreams - 1989
Ray Liotta Said He'd Never Seen 'Field of Dreams' Three Years Before His Death: 'I Don't Know Why'
Martin Scorsese Remembers The Band Guitarist and Frequent Musical Collaborator Robbie Robertson: 'I Loved' Him
Martin Scorsese Remembers The Band Guitarist and Musical Collaborator Robbie Robertson: 'I Loved' Him
Alec Baldwin Rust set
'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Pleads Not Guilty in New Mexico Case, Trial Set for December
RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Why Some Countries Are Banning the 'Barbie' Film from Playing in Theaters
Rebel Wilson Gives Health Update After On Set Accident: 'I've Been Healing Quite Amazing'
Rebel Wilson Gives Health Update After On Set Accident Left Her with Stitches: 'I'm Healing Very Well'
Kirsten Dunst and husband Jesse Plemons spotted at the Writers Guild of American strike in front of the Netflix Studio in Hollywood.
Kirsten Dunst and Husband Jesse Plemons Walk SAG Strike Picket Line Together
Ethan Slater attends the 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards at NYU Skirball Center
Ariana Grande's Boyfriend and 'Wicked' Costar Ethan Slater to Star in Broadway's 'Spamalot' Revival
Barbie movie still
Lebanon's Culture Minister Moves to Ban 'Barbie' Film for 'Promoting Homosexuality' (Report)
THE CONTINENTAL: FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK -- "Night 2" Pictured: (l-r) Mel Gibson as Cormac, Katie McGrath as Adjudicator
Mel Gibson Joins the John Wick Universe in Action-Packed Trailer for Prequel Series 'The Continental'
Sean Penn, 62, and Olga Korotkova, 43, lovingly hold hands as the couple are seen exiting Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi
Sean Penn and Girlfriend Olga Korotyayeva Spend Date Night at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles
Bill Maher attends the Los Angeles Premiere of LBJ at ArcLight Hollywood on October 24, 2017 in Hollywood, California; Barbie movie still
Bill Maher Calls 'Barbie' Movie 'Preachy, Man-Hating' — But Also 'Fun'