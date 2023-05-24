He Went on 'Family Feud' and Joked That He Regretted Marrying Wife. Now He's on Trial for Murder

Timothy Bliefnick, 39, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion in connection with the death of Rebecca Bliefnick

By
Published on May 24, 2023 03:28 PM
Rebecca Bliefnick
Rebecca Bliefnick. Photo: Facebook

The estranged wife of a former Family Feud contestant suspected of her murder told her sister she “feared for her life” prior to her death, say reports.

Timothy W. Bliefnick is accused of killing Rebecca Bliefnick in her Quincy, Ill., home earlier this year. The pair were going through a divorce at the time of the slaying.

Bliefnick, 39, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion in connection with Rebecca’s death. He has pleaded not guilty.

RELATED: 'Family Feud' Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked on Show that Biggest Mistake Was Saying 'I Do'

On Tuesday, witnesses for the prosecution took the stand, including one of Rebecca’s sisters, Sarah Reilly.

Reilly testified Rebecca, 41, had previously made it known she was concerned her estranged husband might end up physically hurting her, according to KHQA-TV.

Tim Bliefnick
Timothy Bliefnick. Quincy Police Department

Reilly said Rebecca texted her in Sept. 2021: “If something ever happens to me, make sure the number one person of interest is Tim. I am putting this in writing that I'm fearful he will somehow harm me,” the outlet reports.

RELATED: Former 'Family Feud' Contestant Accused of Murdering Mother of 3

The prosecution also accused Bliefnick of conducting a number of disturbing internet searches around the time of Rebecca’s alleged murder, including instructions on how to use a crowbar to open a window, how to make a homemade silencer and local police response times, per KHQA.

Rebecca’s father, William Postle, found her dead on her bathroom floor after she failed to pick up her three kids from school Feb. 23.

Two and a half weeks later, Bliefnick was charged with her murder.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Prosecutors allege he used a crowbar to break into Rebecca’s second-story bedroom where he proceeded to shoot her 14 times, the outlet reports.

Bliefnick and some of his family members were previously contestants on the game show Family Feud in an episode that aired in 2020, PEOPLE previously reported.

When asked by host Steve Harvey, "What's your biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” Bliefnick replied: "Honey, I love you, but, 'Said I do.’”

"Not my mistake, not my mistake — I love my wife. I'm gonna get in trouble for that, aren't I?" said Bliefnick.

The episode was originally taped in the fall of 2019, according to FOX News.

The trial continues.

Related Articles
Wallace and Beverly Fountain
Couple Who Opened Fire on Black Man and 10-Year-Old Son Who Were Returning U-Haul Get 33 Months in Prison
Deborah Leslie
2 Arrested in Case of Ind. Overdose Victim Whose Body Was Dumped in Building that Was Set on Fire
Madeline Molina Pantoja: https://scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/313885495_454372130136103_2386148109712450463_n.jpg?stp=cp6_dst-jpg&_nc_cat=106&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8bfeb9&_nc_ohc=S-9U8jDawqgAX8sBQxP&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.xx&oh=00_AfDunFNVYlqkXJGaaQwRkIHryxBTPNgYU0M-18OTXi-xQA&oe=6469F7AD
Missing Texas Woman's Remains Found 10 Days After Disappearance, Man Arrested
2 Twin Newborns Found Dead in Trash Bags in Ohio
2 Twin Newborns Found Dead in Trash Bin in Ohio
Tracy Vanderhulst, Age 38, Resident of Yucaipa. http://nixle.us/EG269. San Bernardino County Sheriff
Calif. 'Teacher of the Year' Accused of Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old: 'May Be Additional Victims'
Lexi Rubio
How a Uvalde Mother Turned Her Grief into Action: 'I Want Children to Have a Chance to Grow Up'
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Stands Silent in Court — Judge Enters Not Guilty Plea for Him: Reports
Utah Man Confesses to Murder of Wife and Her Parents Near Salt Lake City
Utah Man Phones Police to Tell Them He's Killed Wife and In-Laws Near Salt Lake City
62 year old murder case solved
After His Dad Was Murdered 62 Years Ago, a Son Helps ID the Killer: His Stepmother
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Florida Child, 2, Dies After Parents Allegedly Leave Girl in Hot Car For 14 Hours
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Toddler, 3, Shoots 2 People, Leading to the Arrest of a Man Wanted for Murder: Police
Daniel Penny Breaks His Silence After N.Y.C. Subway Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely
Daniel Penny Breaks His Silence After N.Y.C. Subway Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
3 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting at Missouri Nightclub
152 King Street in Wallace, Idaho https://www.google.com/maps/place/152+King+St,+Wallace,+ID+83873/@47.4688045,-115.9332567,3a,45y,280.16h,90.17t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sq3AbqdCWn9ruKp9R1SaM0g!2e0!7i16384!8i8192!4m7!3m6!1s0x53605878e1183bdb:0xf93a358055831019!8m2!3d47.4688451!4d-115.9336836!10e5!16s%2Fg%2F11cpmb26pq
Pregnant Woman and Her Toddler Fatally Shot in What Authorities Believe to be a Murder-Suicide
Kayla Unbehaun
Ill. Girl Found After 'Unsolved Mysteries' Tip & Dad Have 'Long Journey of Healing' After 6 Years Apart
Parth Gandhi; Om Moses Gandhi
Utah Doctor Specializing in Psychedelics Kills 16-Year-Old Son in Murder-Suicide Amid Custody Dispute