He Went on 'Family Feud' and Joked That He Regretted Marrying Wife. Now He's on Trial for Murder

The estranged wife of a former Family Feud contestant suspected of her murder told her sister she “feared for her life” prior to her death, say reports.

Timothy W. Bliefnick is accused of killing Rebecca Bliefnick in her Quincy, Ill., home earlier this year. The pair were going through a divorce at the time of the slaying.

Bliefnick, 39, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion in connection with Rebecca’s death. He has pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, witnesses for the prosecution took the stand, including one of Rebecca’s sisters, Sarah Reilly.

Reilly testified Rebecca, 41, had previously made it known she was concerned her estranged husband might end up physically hurting her, according to KHQA-TV.

Timothy Bliefnick. Quincy Police Department

Reilly said Rebecca texted her in Sept. 2021: “If something ever happens to me, make sure the number one person of interest is Tim. I am putting this in writing that I'm fearful he will somehow harm me,” the outlet reports.

The prosecution also accused Bliefnick of conducting a number of disturbing internet searches around the time of Rebecca’s alleged murder, including instructions on how to use a crowbar to open a window, how to make a homemade silencer and local police response times, per KHQA.

Rebecca’s father, William Postle, found her dead on her bathroom floor after she failed to pick up her three kids from school Feb. 23.

Two and a half weeks later, Bliefnick was charged with her murder.

Prosecutors allege he used a crowbar to break into Rebecca’s second-story bedroom where he proceeded to shoot her 14 times, the outlet reports.

Bliefnick and some of his family members were previously contestants on the game show Family Feud in an episode that aired in 2020, PEOPLE previously reported.

When asked by host Steve Harvey, "What's your biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” Bliefnick replied: "Honey, I love you, but, 'Said I do.’”

"Not my mistake, not my mistake — I love my wife. I'm gonna get in trouble for that, aren't I?" said Bliefnick.

The episode was originally taped in the fall of 2019, according to FOX News.

The trial continues.