Timothée Chalamet Wishes 'Dune' Costar Zendaya a Happy Birthday

Timothée Chalamet is sending love to Zendaya on her special day.

The 27-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story to post a special shout-out to his Dune costar and "sister" on Friday.

The Call Me by Your Name star shared a photo of the actress, newly 27, in an orange puffer jacket making a silly face.

“Happy Z Day,” he captioned the sweet post, which he also decorated with a balloon and birthday cake emoji.

Timothée Chalamet wishes Zendaya a happy birthday. Timothee Chalamet/Instagram

Chalamet — who is currently romantically linked to Kylie Jenner — and Zendaya, who is dating Spider-Man costar Tom Holland, are good friends.

The Euphoria star even brought the actor along as a plus-one to a party earlier this year.

In June, the costar pals kicked off the summer together at a Los Angeles birthday party for Zendaya's assistant Darnell Appling.

Photos and footage shared to social media showed the actors partying hard at the Pan Pacific Park gathering.

One video captured Zendaya dancing with other partygoers to Beyoncé's "Before I Let Go." A different clip showed Chalamet dancing and chatting with guests, red solo cup in hand.

Another photo from the event showed Chalamet swapping his Los Angeles Lakers jersey for a T-shirt that reads "Darnell's Freaknik '23," a shirt that other attendees also wore, per photos shared to Appling’s Instagram Story.

The pair is set to return as Paul Atreides and Chani in Dune: Part Two, the followup to their 2021 film based on the sci-fi book saga of the same title.

Originally slated to hit theaters on Nov. 3, 2023 — around a year after filming wrapped — the release of the sequel has been delayed to March 15, 2024 amid the ongoing strikes in Hollywood.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet. Ethan Miller/Getty

According to an official synopsis, the Denis Villeneuve-directed film will pick up where the first Dune movie left off.

The 2024 film will “explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides [Chalamet] as he unites with Chani [Zendaya] and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee,” per the synopsis.