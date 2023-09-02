Timothée Chalamet Wishes 'Dune' Costar Zendaya a Happy Birthday

“Happy Z Day,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the 'Euphoria' star

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 2, 2023 12:50PM EDT
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya promoting 'Dune: Part Two.'
Photo:

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Timothée Chalamet is sending love to Zendaya on her special day.

The 27-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story to post a special shout-out to his Dune costar and "sister" on Friday.

The Call Me by Your Name star shared a photo of the actress, newly 27, in an orange puffer jacket making a silly face.

“Happy Z Day,” he captioned the sweet post, which he also decorated with a balloon and birthday cake emoji.

Timothee Chalamet zendaya
Timothée Chalamet wishes Zendaya a happy birthday.

Timothee Chalamet/Instagram

Chalamet — who is currently romantically linked to Kylie Jenner — and Zendaya, who is dating Spider-Man costar Tom Holland, are good friends.

The Euphoria star even brought the actor along as a plus-one to a party earlier this year.

In June, the costar pals kicked off the summer together at a Los Angeles birthday party for Zendaya's assistant Darnell Appling.

Photos and footage shared to social media showed the actors partying hard at the Pan Pacific Park gathering.

One video captured Zendaya dancing with other partygoers to Beyoncé's "Before I Let Go." A different clip showed Chalamet dancing and chatting with guests, red solo cup in hand.

Another photo from the event showed Chalamet swapping his Los Angeles Lakers jersey for a T-shirt that reads "Darnell's Freaknik '23," a shirt that other attendees also wore, per photos shared to Appling’s Instagram Story.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair is set to return as Paul Atreides and Chani in Dune: Part Two, the followup to their 2021 film based on the sci-fi book saga of the same title.

Originally slated to hit theaters on Nov. 3, 2023 — around a year after filming wrapped — the release of the sequel has been delayed to March 15, 2024 amid the ongoing strikes in Hollywood.

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya CinemaCon
Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet. Ethan Miller/Getty

According to an official synopsis, the Denis Villeneuve-directed film will pick up where the first Dune movie left off.

The 2024 film will “explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides [Chalamet] as he unites with Chani [Zendaya] and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee,” per the synopsis.

Related Articles
Miles and Keleigh Teller wedding anniversary.
Miles and Keleigh Teller Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary: 'Growing Old and Staying Young Forever'
Zendaya Celebrates 29th Birthday With Cute Throwback Photo
Zendaya Celebrates Her 27th Birthday with Adorable Throwback Pic — See the Photo!
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner Forensic Accountant Claims Star's Estranged Wife Christine Spent $18K a Month on Clothing
Kevin Costner on Yellowstone
Kevin Costner Says He Left 'Yellowstone' amid Creative 'Issues' and Arduous Negotiations
Tom Holland Wishes Girlfriend Zendaya Happy Birthday with Sweet Posts
Tom Holland Wishes Girlfriend Zendaya Happy Birthday with Sweet Posts: 'My Birthday Girl'
Jodie Sweetin Celebrates 'Cuddly' Daughter Beatrix's 13th Birthday in Sweet Tribute
Jodie Sweetin Celebrates Mini-Me Daughter Beatrix's 13th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'I'll Be Off Weeping'
Beverly DâAngelo, Randy Quaid and Juliette Lewis to Join Chevy Chase at 2023 Christmas Con (Exclusive)
Beverly D'Angelo, Randy Quaid, Juliette Lewis to Join Chevy Chase at Christmas Con 2023 (Exclusive)
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Son Romeo on 21st Birthday
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Son Romeo on 21st Birthday: ‘The Most Generous Soul’
Leanne Morgan with Reese Witherspoon at Leanne's comedy show from Monday evening at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville
Comedian Leanne Morgan on Filming Her First Movie Role With ‘Living Doll’ Reese Witherspoon (Exclusive)
Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Offered to Pay His Staff's Salaries During Strikes
Jimmy Kimmel Says Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Offered to Pay His Staff During Strike
Sara Ramirez
Sara Ramírez Teases They're 'Bringing Their Killer Mullet Back' on 48th Birthday: 'You're Welcome'
Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Sweet Birthday Cake Her Daughter Sterling, 2, Made for Her
Brittany Mahomes Is a Proud Mom as She Shows Off Sweet Birthday Cake Daughter Sterling, 2, Made for Her
Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend ESPN And CFP's Allstate Party At The Playoff Event at The Majestic Downtown
Nick Viall Celebrates 'Future Wife, and Mother to My Child' Natalie Joy on Her Birthday: I'm 'Lucky'
Jamie Christopher, James Gunn
Jamie Christopher, Assistant Director on 'Harry Potter' and Marvel Movies, Dead at 52: 'One of the All-Time Greats'
Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes About Why She Hasn't Rejoined the MCU After 'Avengers: Endgame': 'Iron Man Died!'
Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes About Why She Hasn't Rejoined the MCU After 'Avengers: Endgame': 'Iron Man Died!'
Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Cameron Diaz Receives Sweet 51st Birthday Tribute from Husband Benji Madden: ‘My Queen'