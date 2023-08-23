Timothée Chalamet Shares Photos from His Summer Featuring Greta Gerwig, Luca Guadagnino and More

Greta Gerwig previously revealed that she at one point planned for Timothée Chalamet to make a cameo in "Barbie"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
Published on August 23, 2023 04:55PM EDT
Timothee Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino
Luca Guadagnino and Timothee Chalamet. Photo:

Timothee Chalamet/Instagram

Timothée Chalamet is recapping his eventful summer.

On Wednesday, Chalamet, 27, shared a collection of photos on Instagram showcasing the Dune actor spending time with a number of his film collaborators.

"summer23!" Chalamet wrote in a caption to the post, which showed him relaxing outdoors with director Luca Guadagnino, with whom he previously worked with on 2017's Call Me By Your Name and 2022's Bones and All. (Chalamet previously made his Instagram profile photo an image of Guadagnino, 52.)

Barbie director Greta Gerwig — with whom Chalamet worked with on 2017's Lady Bird and 2019's Little Women — and her partner Noah Baumbach appeared in the second image in Chalamet's post. Other photos show the actor's video game set up for FIFA 23, a dog looking out of a window, and Chalamet posing in a black-and-white outfit on a gravel road.

The actor's post comes after he shared a separate Instagram post on Sunday showing himself swimming in a body of water that he captioned "summer24!"

Though Chalamet does not appear in either Gerwig or Guadagnino's latest movies — the blockbuster Barbie and the Zendaya-led tennis film Challengers — the actor appears to maintain close friendships with them.

Back in July, Gerwig said she planned to have both Chalamet and another frequent collaborator, Saoirse Ronan, cameo in Barbie, but it fell through.

"It was going to be a specialty cameo," Gerwig added. "I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn't do it, and I was so annoyed."

Chalamet and Guadagnino appear to have formed a significant bond since their first film together released six years ago. Chalamet told IndieWire in December that he felt Guadagnino has grown from his "mentor" to a "brother" in those years, and the filmmaker returned the compliment.

“I’m happy that he felt I was a mentor,” Guadagnino told the outlet at the time. “But I kind of felt that he was my mentor as well.”

TimothÃ©e Chalamet Shares Photos from His Summer Featuring Greta Gerwig, Luca Guadagnino and More
Timothee Chalamet (back left) shares an image of himself with Noah Baumbach (front left) and Greta Gerwig (front right).

Timothee Chalamet/Instagram

“I’m interested to see what he wants to do,” Guadagnino told IndieWire about potential future projects with Chalamet at the time. “I cannot dictate to him what I want him to do. That would be banal. What I know is that I want to make more characters with him that are as profound and as surprising as the ones we made already.”

Chalamet is not currently filming any new projects due to the ongoing Hollywood actors strike, but he has two movies on the horizon: Dune: Part Two, in theaters Nov. 3, and Wonka, in theaters Dec. 15.

