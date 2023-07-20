Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler Reunite for a Friendly Game of Outdoor Basketball

Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler are staying active together.

The actors were recently spotted participating in an outdoor basketball game in New York. Chalamet, 27, and Sandler, 56, worked up a sweat by playing with fellow individuals on the court and dressed for the occasion by wearing gray t-shirts and basketball shorts.

Their friendship dates back to the early 2000s, after sharing the screen in the film Men, Women, & Children. The Jason Reitman-directed movie centered around the story of a group of high school teenagers and their parents attempting to navigate the effect of the internet on their personal lives.

Years later, he publicly praised his former costar's performance in the Josh and Benny Safdie-directed film Uncut Gems. The 2020 film saw Sandler play a jewelry store owner deep in gambling debt who places all he has left on the sale of a rare gem.

In a 2019 essay about the Safdie brothers for Variety, Chalamet wrote about his performance in the film, expressing, "Adam Sandler delivers a truly spectacular performance on the complete opposite end of the passive intropath he played in Paul Thomas Anderson's Punch Drunk Love."

While accepting the Film Tribute Award at the 2022 Gotham Awards, Sandler made mention of the actor in a speech written by his daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14.

The speech read in part, "We also wish we could be at tonight's award show with all of you sophisticated people, but Daddy said, and we quote, 'I don't want to spend a whole night that's supposed to be about me and my greatness listening to you two newly pubetized buffoons screaming, 'Where is Timothée Chalamet and how can we legally squeeze that fine little Jewish ass of his?' "

