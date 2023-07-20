Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler Reunite for a Friendly Game of Outdoor Basketball

The actors appeared together in the 2004 film 'Men, Women, & Children'

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023 11:11PM EDT
Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler
Photo:

BACKGRID

Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler are staying active together.

The actors were recently spotted participating in an outdoor basketball game in New York. Chalamet, 27, and Sandler, 56, worked up a sweat by playing with fellow individuals on the court and dressed for the occasion by wearing gray t-shirts and basketball shorts.

Timothee Chalamet plays a pickup game of basketball with Adam Sandler in New York City

TheImageDirect.com

Their friendship dates back to the early 2000s, after sharing the screen in the film Men, Women, & Children. The Jason Reitman-directed movie centered around the story of a group of high school teenagers and their parents attempting to navigate the effect of the internet on their personal lives.

Years later, he publicly praised his former costar's performance in the Josh and Benny Safdie-directed film Uncut Gems. The 2020 film saw Sandler play a jewelry store owner deep in gambling debt who places all he has left on the sale of a rare gem.

Adam Sandler

TheImageDirect.com

In a 2019 essay about the Safdie brothers for Variety, Chalamet wrote about his performance in the film, expressing, "Adam Sandler delivers a truly spectacular performance on the complete opposite end of the passive intropath he played in Paul Thomas Anderson's Punch Drunk Love."

Timothee Chalamet

TheImageDirect.com

While accepting the Film Tribute Award at the 2022 Gotham Awards, Sandler made mention of the actor in a speech written by his daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The speech read in part, "We also wish we could be at tonight's award show with all of you sophisticated people, but Daddy said, and we quote, 'I don't want to spend a whole night that's supposed to be about me and my greatness listening to you two newly pubetized buffoons screaming, 'Where is Timothée Chalamet and how can we legally squeeze that fine little Jewish ass of his?' "

Related Articles
Margot Robbie attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Margot Robbie Recalls Pranking Her Babysitter by Faking Her Death: I 'Covered Myself in Ketchup'
Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Is Separated from Wife After Welcoming Baby Last Year
Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Is Separated from Wife After Welcoming Baby Last Year: Source
John Boyega for Esquire
John Boyega Doesn't 'Fixate' on Wanting Relationship: 'Haven't Met Anyone That Really Ignites That in Me'
Scarlett Johansson Samuel L Jackson Ryan Reynolds beehive
Samuel L. Jackson Gave Scarlett Johansson, Ex Ryan Reynolds Bees for Their Wedding: They 'Abandoned the Hive'
Johnny Depp Castle Fine Art Five art launch
Johnny Depp Unveils His Debut Self-Portrait, Titled 'Five': 'Not the Most Comfortable Thing'
Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
'Oppenheimer' PEOPLE Review: Christopher Nolan's Epic About the Father of the Atom Bomb Is Stunning
Tom Felton DanRad Star
Tom Felton Visits 'Harry Potter' Costar Daniel Radcliffe's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: 'Hello Old Chum'
James Cameron on Dangers of AI 40 Years After 'Terminator': 'I Warned You Guys ... and You Didn't Listen'
James Cameron on Dangers of AI 40 Years After 'Terminator': 'I Warned You Guys...and You Didn't Listen'
Megan Fox seems to be pulling MGK back into her web with ultra-sexy apparel Megan was seen bursting out of a lingerie-style top as she and MGK picked up snacks from Erewhon Organic before heading to a movie in Calabasas
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Enjoy Movie Date Together After Working on Relationship
J. Robert Oppenheimer
'Oppenheimer' True Story: All About the Real Events That Inspired the Christopher Nolan Film
Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios' THE MARVELS.
Brie Larson Says Her Cat Allergy Posed an Issue on 'The Marvels' Set: 'A Lot of the CGI Budget'
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Ralph Lauren Suite during The Championships, Wimbledon
Zawe Ashton Shares Advice Fiancé Tom Hiddleston Gave About Joining Marvel: 'He Really Empowered Me'
Chris Hemsworth Wishes Wife Elsa Pataky Happy Birthday: 'Love You Always'
Chris Hemsworth Wishes Wife Elsa Pataky Happy 47th Birthday: 'Love You Always'
Margot Robbie poses for a photo during a pink carpet event to promote her new film "Barbie" in Seoul
Margot Robbie Reveals She 'Wasn't Actually That Much of a Barbie Girl as a Kid' (Exclusive)
Barbie movie with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie
Is 'Barbie' for Kids? What to Know Before Bringing the Family to See the PG-13-Rated Movie
Barbie movie ISSA RAE
'Barbie' Cast on Representation and the 'Coolest Thing About Being a Barbie' (Exclusive Clip)