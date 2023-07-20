Entertainment Movies Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler Reunite for a Friendly Game of Outdoor Basketball The actors appeared together in the 2004 film 'Men, Women, & Children' By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 20, 2023 11:11PM EDT Photo: BACKGRID Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler are staying active together. The actors were recently spotted participating in an outdoor basketball game in New York. Chalamet, 27, and Sandler, 56, worked up a sweat by playing with fellow individuals on the court and dressed for the occasion by wearing gray t-shirts and basketball shorts. 'Oppenheimer' Cast: Meet the A-List Actors Starring in the Christopher Nolan Film TheImageDirect.com Their friendship dates back to the early 2000s, after sharing the screen in the film Men, Women, & Children. The Jason Reitman-directed movie centered around the story of a group of high school teenagers and their parents attempting to navigate the effect of the internet on their personal lives. Years later, he publicly praised his former costar's performance in the Josh and Benny Safdie-directed film Uncut Gems. The 2020 film saw Sandler play a jewelry store owner deep in gambling debt who places all he has left on the sale of a rare gem. TheImageDirect.com Jamie Foxx Posts New Photo 3 Months After Medical Emergency: 'Got Big Things Coming Soon' In a 2019 essay about the Safdie brothers for Variety, Chalamet wrote about his performance in the film, expressing, "Adam Sandler delivers a truly spectacular performance on the complete opposite end of the passive intropath he played in Paul Thomas Anderson's Punch Drunk Love." TheImageDirect.com While accepting the Film Tribute Award at the 2022 Gotham Awards, Sandler made mention of the actor in a speech written by his daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The speech read in part, "We also wish we could be at tonight's award show with all of you sophisticated people, but Daddy said, and we quote, 'I don't want to spend a whole night that's supposed to be about me and my greatness listening to you two newly pubetized buffoons screaming, 'Where is Timothée Chalamet and how can we legally squeeze that fine little Jewish ass of his?' "