'Almost Unbelievable' Time-Lapse Shows N.Y.C. Skyline Get Consumed by Wildfire Smoke: Watch

An orange haze completely took over New York City’s skyline in a matter of hours on Wednesday, as shown in a dramatic video

By
Published on June 8, 2023 03:30 PM

An orange haze took over New York City’s skyline on Wednesday due to the devastating Canadian wildfires, and it was all caught on camera.

The footage, shot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., show One World Trade Center and neighboring buildings seemingly disappear amid the thick plume of wildfire smoke that has gripped the region in recent days.

"Check out this almost unbelievable time-lapse," the National Weather Service wrote on Twitter alongside the dramatic video.

In sharing the footage, the NWS also warned those with high-risk health issues to be aware of the worsening conditions.

“Those vulnerable to poor air quality, including seniors and young children, should limit time outdoors if possible,” the government agency tweeted.

N.Y.C.’s air quality rating plummeted to the worst in the world by late Tuesday, according to IQair, and held the spot for much of Wednesday.

Through Thursday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has an air quality health advisory in effect, according to NBC News.

“We expect this to be a multiple-day event, so we expect that advisory to remain in place for the next few days. Again, it is notoriously difficult to forecast smoke in these types of events,” Emergency Management Commissioner Zachary Iscol said. 

Heavy smoke shrouds midtown Manhattan in a view looking northeast from the Empire State Building

Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

By midday Thursday, New York City was just behind Dhaka, Bangladesh on the IQair chart, with the second-worst air quality in the world — but forecasters say the smoke should gradually recede.

The storm system off the coast of Nova Scotia — which has been responsible for pushing the smoke from Canadian fires south and south eastward toward New York — should dissipate, experts say, with the plume gradually pushing its way to points further south and west along the East Coast in coming days.

