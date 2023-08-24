Who's ready for another banger from Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado and Timbaland?

After teasing a collaboration with photos from a studio session last month, Timbaland took to social media on Thursday and revealed the chart-topping trio's new single will be released on Sept. 1.

"THE TIME HAS COME," read text displayed in a promotional video posted by Timbaland, 51, which features clips of him recording and performing with Furtado, 44, and Timberlake, 42, throughout the 2000s.

"WE BACK," the Grammy-winning producer captioned the post on Instagram. "DA KING 👑 HAS RETURN !!!!"

Following the clips of Timbaland with the two artists, a snippet of their upcoming song plays over the video. "I keep goin', I keep goin', I keep goin' up," sings Timberlake on the track.

"How you been, young lady? You know that feeling still drive me crazy," Timberland says in a melodic tone in the clip, referencing his 2007 collaboration "Promiscuous" with Furtado.

The upcoming song was first teased last month, when Furtado took to her Instagram Story with a screenshot of a FaceTime call that she made to Timbaland and Timberlake, who were together in the studio.

In one shot, all three smiled for the camera, and in another, Furtado and Timberlake flashed peace signs. Timbaland reposted the photo to his own Instagram account, captioning it, “Da dream team 👀👀👀🚀🚀🚀🚀.”

The three music stars last appeared together on Timbaland’s 2007 single “Give It to Me,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and received a Grammy Award nomination. The release of the track followed a blockbuster 2006 for Furtado and Timberlake, who both put out No. 1 albums that featured Timbaland’s production.

Furtado’s record Loose contained hits like “Promiscuous,” “Maneater” and “Say It Right,” while Timberlake’s FutureSex/LoveSounds featured “SexyBack” — which earned a Grammy Award — as well as “My Love” and more.

Timbaland has since produced a number of other records for Timberlake, and in 2009, both Furtado and Timberlake appeared on songs on his album Shock Value II.

In April, Timbaland revealed in an interview with Variety that he and Timberlake have been hard at work on a follow-up to the singer's 2018 album Man of the Woods.

"We just finished up and everything sounds great," the superstar producer said. "Now it's really on him how and when he envisions it to come out, but it's done and it's coming."

He added that the new material sounds similar to that of FutureSex/LoveSounds, as it's "fun Justin" and "nothing too heavy."