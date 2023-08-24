Entertainment Music Timbaland Reveals Release Date for New Collaboration with Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado: 'WE BACK' The trio, whose 2007 collaboration "Give It to Me" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, first teased the new song last month By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 24, 2023 01:55PM EDT Trending Videos Nelly Furtado, Justin Timberlake and Timbaland in November 2007. Photo: Chris Polk/FilmMagic Who's ready for another banger from Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado and Timbaland? After teasing a collaboration with photos from a studio session last month, Timbaland took to social media on Thursday and revealed the chart-topping trio's new single will be released on Sept. 1. "THE TIME HAS COME," read text displayed in a promotional video posted by Timbaland, 51, which features clips of him recording and performing with Furtado, 44, and Timberlake, 42, throughout the 2000s. Nelly Furtado FaceTimes into Studio with Justin Timberlake and Timbaland as Producer Teases New Collab "WE BACK," the Grammy-winning producer captioned the post on Instagram. "DA KING 👑 HAS RETURN !!!!" Following the clips of Timbaland with the two artists, a snippet of their upcoming song plays over the video. "I keep goin', I keep goin', I keep goin' up," sings Timberlake on the track. "How you been, young lady? You know that feeling still drive me crazy," Timberland says in a melodic tone in the clip, referencing his 2007 collaboration "Promiscuous" with Furtado. Timbaland Talks Justin Timberlake's 'Justified' 20 Years After Its Release: 'I'm a Part of History' Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado in September 2007. Chris Polk/FilmMagic The upcoming song was first teased last month, when Furtado took to her Instagram Story with a screenshot of a FaceTime call that she made to Timbaland and Timberlake, who were together in the studio. In one shot, all three smiled for the camera, and in another, Furtado and Timberlake flashed peace signs. Timbaland reposted the photo to his own Instagram account, captioning it, “Da dream team 👀👀👀🚀🚀🚀🚀.” The three music stars last appeared together on Timbaland’s 2007 single “Give It to Me,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and received a Grammy Award nomination. The release of the track followed a blockbuster 2006 for Furtado and Timberlake, who both put out No. 1 albums that featured Timbaland’s production. Justin Timberlake's Upcoming Album Is 'Fun,' Timbaland Teases: 'It's Done and It's Coming' Furtado’s record Loose contained hits like “Promiscuous,” “Maneater” and “Say It Right,” while Timberlake’s FutureSex/LoveSounds featured “SexyBack” — which earned a Grammy Award — as well as “My Love” and more. Timbaland has since produced a number of other records for Timberlake, and in 2009, both Furtado and Timberlake appeared on songs on his album Shock Value II. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Timbaland and Justin Timberlake in June 2019. Larry Busacca/Getty for Songwriters Hall Of Fame In April, Timbaland revealed in an interview with Variety that he and Timberlake have been hard at work on a follow-up to the singer's 2018 album Man of the Woods. "We just finished up and everything sounds great," the superstar producer said. "Now it's really on him how and when he envisions it to come out, but it's done and it's coming." He added that the new material sounds similar to that of FutureSex/LoveSounds, as it's "fun Justin" and "nothing too heavy."