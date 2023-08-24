Timbaland Reveals Release Date for New Collaboration with Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado: 'WE BACK'

The trio, whose 2007 collaboration "Give It to Me" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, first teased the new song last month

Published on August 24, 2023 01:55PM EDT
Nelly Furtado, Justin Timberlake and Timbaland during Verizon Wireless and Rolling Stone present Justin Timberlake at Avalon in Hollywood, California,
Nelly Furtado, Justin Timberlake and Timbaland in November 2007. Photo:

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Who's ready for another banger from Justin TimberlakeNelly Furtado and Timbaland?

After teasing a collaboration with photos from a studio session last month, Timbaland took to social media on Thursday and revealed the chart-topping trio's new single will be released on Sept. 1.

"THE TIME HAS COME," read text displayed in a promotional video posted by Timbaland, 51, which features clips of him recording and performing with Furtado, 44, and Timberlake, 42, throughout the 2000s.

"WE BACK," the Grammy-winning producer captioned the post on Instagram. "DA KING 👑 HAS RETURN !!!!"

Following the clips of Timbaland with the two artists, a snippet of their upcoming song plays over the video. "I keep goin', I keep goin', I keep goin' up," sings Timberlake on the track.

"How you been, young lady? You know that feeling still drive me crazy," Timberland says in a melodic tone in the clip, referencing his 2007 collaboration "Promiscuous" with Furtado.

Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado performs at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Casino Resort on September 9, 2007
Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado in September 2007.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

The upcoming song was first teased last month, when Furtado took to her Instagram Story with a screenshot of a FaceTime call that she made to Timbaland and Timberlake, who were together in the studio.

In one shot, all three smiled for the camera, and in another, Furtado and Timberlake flashed peace signs. Timbaland reposted the photo to his own Instagram account, captioning it, “Da dream team 👀👀👀🚀🚀🚀🚀.”

The three music stars last appeared together on Timbaland’s 2007 single “Give It to Me,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and received a Grammy Award nomination. The release of the track followed a blockbuster 2006 for Furtado and Timberlake, who both put out No. 1 albums that featured Timbaland’s production.

Furtado’s record Loose contained hits like “Promiscuous,” “Maneater” and “Say It Right,” while Timberlake’s FutureSex/LoveSounds featured “SexyBack” — which earned a Grammy Award — as well as “My Love” and more.

Timbaland has since produced a number of other records for Timberlake, and in 2009, both Furtado and Timberlake appeared on songs on his album Shock Value II.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Timbaland and Justin Timberlake pose backstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)
Timbaland and Justin Timberlake in June 2019. Larry Busacca/Getty for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

In April, Timbaland revealed in an interview with Variety that he and Timberlake have been hard at work on a follow-up to the singer's 2018 album Man of the Woods.

"We just finished up and everything sounds great," the superstar producer said. "Now it's really on him how and when he envisions it to come out, but it's done and it's coming."

He added that the new material sounds similar to that of FutureSex/LoveSounds, as it's "fun Justin" and "nothing too heavy."

