Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado Drop First New Song in 16 Years — Listen to ‘Keep Going Up’

The trio's last collaboration, 2007's "Give It to Me," reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

Published on September 1, 2023 06:44AM EDT

Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado are back!

16 years since their hit 2007 collaboration “Give It to Me", the trio released a new single on Friday, an upbeat tune titled "Keep Going Up,"

“It’s here ⬆️🆙💕 'Keep Going Up'! Now available everywhere @timbaland @justintimberlake,” Furtado, 44, wrote on Instagram as she shared a snippet of the song, while Timbaland’s, 51, Instagram announcement read: “Let me be your DJ Labor Day Weekend🔥🚀 🔊 SONG OUT NOW 🎶 we finally here!”

The song captures the high of celebratory positive energy one feels when finding happiness after a personal struggle. "My new life's much better than the old one," Furtado sings on the track. "Now I'm laughing, remember I was broken."

"I keep goin', I keep goin', I keep goin' up," Timberlake, 42, and Furtado harmonize on the catchy chorus.

There's also a reference to Furtado and Timbaland's hit “Promiscuous" on the new tune. Making a nod to his “How you doing, young lady? That feeling that you giving really drives me crazy,” opening lyric from the 2006 track, Timbaland opens "Keep Going Up" by asking, “How you been young lady? Does the feeling still drive you crazy?”

Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado performs at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Casino Resort on September 9, 2007
Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado performing at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Alongside the song, the trio also released a visualizer music video of the track on Friday compiled of footage of Timbaland, Timberlake and Furtado in the recording studio.

The behind-the-scenes clip captured each artist behind the mic, with Furtado sporting a dark jean jacket, white cropped top and a gold chain. Timbaland and Timberlake both rocked T-shirts and caps.

While all are together on the song, the three weren't in the same room to make it. Furtado laid down her vocals remotely, while her male collaborators were together in another space across the globe.

Justin Timberlake Timbaland Nelly Furtado drop new single Keep going up
Nelly Furtado in "Keep going up" visualizer.

Timbaland/Youtube

That didn't mean the three didn't see one another. The visualizer ended with Timbaland FaceTiming Furtado and surprising her by turning the phone to Timberlake. 

“Oh my god! Woah, what’s going on?,” Furtado gasped, to which Timberlake responds, “What up, killa?”

“What! No way. How are you? This is crazy,” Furtado said at the video's end.

Justin Timberlake Timbaland Nelly Furtado drop new single Keep going up
Justin Timberlake and Timbaland.

Timbaland/Youtube

In August, Timbaland revealed “Keep Going Up” would be released on Sept. 1

Timbaland has previously produced for Furtado, such as her 2006 song “Say It Right”. He's also produced many of Timberlake’s singles such as his 2002 “Cry My A River" and his 2006 track “My Love," He also worked with the former *NSYNC member on his 2018 album, Man of the Woods, and his upcoming album.

