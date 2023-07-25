Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Moment with Young Fan Who Gifted Him Bracelet with Faith Hill and Daughters' Initials

The country superstar played an intimate show on Monday night at Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles

Melody Chiu
Published on July 25, 2023

During an intimate show at L.A.'s iconic Whisky a Go Go venue Monday night, Tim McGraw gave a special shoutout to a young fan from the stage.

"My little pal over here, she made this bracelet for me. It's got my wife and all my daughters' initials on it, so thank you Berkeley. I appreciate it," the country superstar said, showing off his new jewelry.

Pointing to the little girl, McGraw, 56, also shared with the crowd the sweet advice he had passed onto Berkeley earlier in the night.

"Remember what I told you earlier, right? Be strong and fierce, right?" continued the singer, who's dad to three daughters — Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21 — with Faith Hill, 55. "Be a woman who goes out and conquers the world."

Throughout the hour-long set, McGraw, who sprinted down Sunset Blvd. and greeted shocked fans with high-fives before the show, performed hit songs "Something Like That," "Just to See You Smile" and "The Cowboy in Me," and also played tracks from his upcoming 17th studio album (out Aug. 25), including the title track "Standing Room Only."

McGraw and Hill previously opened up to PEOPLE in a 2021 cover story about adjusting to life as empty nesters after their youngest daughter, Audrey, left home after graduating high school in 2020 to pursue a career in acting and modeling. (Gracie is also an actress, and Maggie graduated with a master's degree in sustainability from Stanford University in 2021.)

"It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do," said McGraw, who launched a media company, Down Home, earlier this year. "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

McGraw announced the upcoming release of Standing Room Only last month, calling the collection "some of the most emotional, thought-provoking and life-affirming music I've ever recorded."

"As an artist, I always want to dip deeper and get better every time I make a new record — it's a big part of what drives me, and I really believe this is one of the best projects we've made," he continued in a statement.

Standing Room Only will be McGraw's first new album since his 2020 release, Here on Earth, which debuted at No. 1 on the country charts.

